The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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BLRichard's avatar
BLRichard
6d

This chainsaw ketamine addict was allowed to crash the government records and steal our information, he should be in jail.

Please vote 💙🇺🇸🌊💙💙💙🌊

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Kim Hamblin's avatar
Kim Hamblin
6dEdited

And, according to the WSJ, he ordered the slowing of Starlink which literally got people killed in Ukraine!!!! What a muderous nutjob!!!

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