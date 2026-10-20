A Tesla humanoid robot shares a plate of spaghetti and a carton of milk with a child in a school cafeteria, showcasing the company's vision of integrating advanced robotics into everyday settings to assist and engage with the next generation- so Elon can make more money.

How could we possibly forget? The chainsaw antics, Dogecoin antics, and the destruction of federal agencies and programs have characterized Elon Musk’s arrival in D.C. He came promising to cut $2 trillion in government spending, but three months later, he left having fallen spectacularly short. Why? Because he lacked a workable plan and a clear understanding of the task at hand. His goal wasn’t to eliminate fraud and waste within the federal government; it was simply to redirect funds from essential programs to benefit himself, Donald, and their circle.

On May 30, 2025, Elon Musk announced his departure from the Trump regime, leaving the Oval Office with a black eye. I have no idea who gave it to him, but I’m sure the line of people wanting to do so was long. I do know, however, that Donald didn’t give it to him, after all, Donald is a physical coward. The split between Elon Musk and Donald was inevitable. Two raging narcissists, each desperate to be the center of attention, their clash was bound to turn messy.

Fast forward to 2026, and they’ve clearly made up. As we head into the midterms, Musk, along with his nearly trillion-dollar fortune, is back in the game. Thanks to Chief Justice John Roberts and the corrupt illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court, Musk is now able to spend hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republican candidates.

According to Pete Hegseth, Elon is also going to advise the Pentagon on the future of warfare, something relevant to which he knows as much as Donald and Pete themselves, which is to say, absolutely nothing. What could possibly go wrong? The answer is that everything could, and a lot already has. Musk owns the artificial intelligence company behind Grok, which he merged with SpaceX earlier this year.

On October 12, the AP reported that Musk contributed over $276 million to Republican political operations since July. For perspective, Musk spent approximately $290 million during the entire 2023-2024 election cycle, during which he became one of Donald’s most important backers. Of the $276 million contributed since July, $158 million went to the Senate Leadership Fund supporting Republican Senate candidates, and $76 million to his America PAC, focused on voter outreach and turnout. That’s just the money we know about.

An October 12 investigation by the New York Times revealed Musk had also made seven-figure donations through dark-money organizations that aren’t required to disclose their donors. This means the $366 million he’s contributed during the current election cycle doesn’t include everything he spent trying to influence American elections. The full amount remains unknown, highlighting why we cannot have billionaires in control and certainly not trillionaires.

This is also why most justices in John Roberts’ Supreme Court, that illegitimate corrupt supermajority, need to be impeached and removed as soon as the Democrats regain the majority. On September 30, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an initiative at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. He proclaimed:

Today we are leveraging a unique source of American advantage, one our adversaries do not have, our innovators, our senior leaders, and our technologists, big thinkers and doers who will forecast creative solutions for tomorrow’s conflicts. That’s why today, at my direction, I’m announcing Project Meridian, an effort led by America’s best minds.

Speaker relationships reveal the absurdity behind this claim. Wow. If Musk, Palmer Luckey, and Newt Gingrich are among our best minds, we are in big trouble. I didn’t even know Newt was still alive, and frankly, I have no clue who Palmer Luckey is. This marks Musk’s first official return to advising the Trump regime since the very public fallout over Dogecoin and other escapades. It’s worth mentioning that both Musk and Luckey run companies that sell technology to the military, a convenient overlap.

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Musk is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, a vital federal contractor in space and defense. In May 2026, SpaceX received approximately $6.5 billion in Pentagon contracts associated with Donald’s absurd Golden Dome Missile Defense Initiative.

On July 29, the U.S. Space Force, which I still keep forgetting exists, awarded the company another $1.6 billion for 18 Falcon 9 launches carrying military satellites through 2027. This relationship with the federal government extends beyond military contracts. SpaceX holds major NASA contracts and provides satellite communications through Starlink. Donald’s oldest, and perhaps most useless, child is also involved, he’s a partner at 1789 Capital, which has invested in both SpaceX and Anduril. Just more delightful coincidences, right?

Musk’s Tesla is also developing Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to perform everyday tasks. They promote a future where these robots integrate into daily life, but there’s another potential market for advanced robotics you might not expect.

Optimus, supposedly built to make everyday life easier, knows how to take care of more than just people. Its purpose expands into surveillance and, potentially, weaponry. In September 2024, the U.S. Army tested a robotic dog equipped with a rifle and an AI-enabled targeting system in Saudi Arabia. Autonomous warfare is now a reality, part of Pete Hegseth’s project to turn the Department of Defense into an organization singularly focused on lethality.

Musk’s recent re-emergence into the Trump regime leads to all sorts of ominous developments. On October 8, the Washington Post reported Donald’s financial disclosures included a purchase of between $1 million and $5 million in SpaceX bonds, signed into existence just two days before a new national space transportation policy memorandum.

This memorandum instructs federal agencies to expand commercial launch capacity and facilitate permitting and environmental reviews—a blatant favor to SpaceX, which has been awarded significant contracts. The White House claims Donald’s investments are managed by third-party institutions, yet we know that transactions don’t magically happen without some oversight.

To honor Musk at a ceremony in Washington D.C., Donald remarked:

Quite honestly, there’s nobody like him. Few Americans in history have done more to advance America’s national interest than Elon.

What’s particularly galling is that Donald praised Musk while simultaneously withholding over a billion dollars in appropriated funding from the National Science Foundation. Scientists have warned that cuts to research have undermined American scientific leadership. Arati Prabhakar, previously directing the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, compared the Trump regime’s actions to moving American science back to the Stone Age.

In recognizing Musk, who largely contributed to diminishing funding for critical science initiatives, we must understand the broader implications of this partnership. Musk once said, “Mark my words, AI is far more dangerous than nukes.” Yes, that may well be true considering the hands in which AI currently rests, but more dangerous than AI by far are the people running those companies, and of course, Donald.