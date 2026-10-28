Donald announcing the declassification of supposed intelligence on election vulnerabilities

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Welcome to The Art of the Scam, where we follow the gobsmacking grift committed by Donald, his useless children, and the people in his inner circle. This week, the alleged scam is the scam itself. For Donald and those enriching themselves through their proximity to his power, the stakes are not simply political. They are financial. Donald’s family has made billions through its business and cryptocurrency ventures, while wealthy allies and donors have benefited from an administration that makes decisions based on how much money it can make them and their cronies. That is why hanging onto power matters so much to him. Losing it means losing access to the machinery that makes this illicit, deeply unfair arrangement possible, along with the grotesque accumulation of massive and obscene wealth that comes with it.

This is what Donald said when he announced the declassification of supposed intelligence on election vulnerabilities:

No trust, no greatness. For many years, I’ve called for bold, swift, and decisive action to protect the integrity of America’s elections. Every American deserves to know that when they cast their vote, that vote will be counted accurately in a system that is secure. One where cheating and interference are not just difficult, but virtually impossible. Unfortunately, the system we have today falls catastrophically short of that standard. Tonight, I’m announcing the immediate declassification and release of critical intelligence revealing shocking vulnerabilities in our election infrastructure. This evidence shows that the election system we have dangerously exposes levels never thought possible.

Yes, levels never seen before, I have no doubt. What we are being told is that Donald knows he cannot win without cheating, and that he cannot acquire the kind of wealth that might someday make him feel whole without rigging the system. The gobsmacking hypocrisy should still have the power to shock us, even though none of this should surprise anyone. We have known exactly who this greedy grifter is for decades. For the last 10 years, Donald has insisted that American elections are riddled with fraud, yet the evidence for his sweeping claims has repeatedly failed to materialize. When he claims elections are fraudulent, what he really means is any election that Democrats win. When Republicans like him win, those elections were suddenly free and fair.

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The record bears this out. According to a July 17, 2026, analysis by Rollcall.com, Donald mentioned election fraud 3,062 times between June 2015 and July 2026. Of those mentions, 554 came after he returned to the White House in January 2025. Reuters found that between November 2025 and May 2026, Donald repeated the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen at least 107 times. I said in the aftermath of that election that one of the most dangerous things Donald was doing was trying to undermine Americans’ faith in free and fair elections, and that has only escalated since. He spent more than a decade telling Americans their elections are corrupt, something almost nobody worried about before he came along. He made those allegations when he lost, and he made them when he won.

Let’s not forget 2016. Donald won the presidency because of the Electoral College, but his opponent, Hillary Clinton, won the popular vote by about three million. Donald could not stand that, so he invented a lie that Democrats had allowed three million undocumented immigrants to vote, which supposedly explained why he lost the popular vote. How else could a man this wonderful ever lose? With the midterms approaching, however, Donald is doing something far more consequential than talking about fraud. His administration is using the federal government and the institutions created to protect our civil liberties, including our right to vote, to investigate voters, challenge their eligibility, and attempt to prevent certain ballots from being counted. This is happening even though the Constitution makes clear that states run their own elections and that the federal government plays a minimal role in how they are conducted.

After the 2020 election, Donald and his allies filed 62 lawsuits challenging the results. Joe Biden won that election by almost eight million votes, so it was never close. Donald lost 61 of those 62 cases, and the lone remaining one did nothing to change the outcome. The pattern has continued. As of October 2026, at least 34 federal district court decisions had temporarily or permanently blocked election-related actions by the Trump regime. Twelve of those judges were Republican appointees, eight of them appointed by Donald himself, which tells you just how pathetic the regime’s arguments have been. The Justice Department had also filed 31 lawsuits seeking sensitive voter registration information from states. In the 26 cases decided at that point, the department had failed to obtain a single favorable ruling.

Then there is the operation that should keep every American awake at night. On September 14, an anonymous federal whistleblower disclosed details of a Department of Homeland Security program called the Unlawful Voter Initiative. According to the disclosure, federal employees were reassigned to investigate people suspected of being ineligible to vote. They received less than two hours of training and were instructed to review 40 people a day, which works out to roughly 12 minutes per person for what was supposed to be a thorough investigation. Federal court records show that DHS issued guidance on August 31 directing investigators to prioritize field operations in nine states, including Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Senator Alex Padilla of California joined Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in demanding that DHS shut the program down.

The Justice Department was demanding voter registration records from states across the country, and in California the administration went a step further by attempting to prevent thousands of ballots from being counted. On October 15, the Justice Department sued California after the state refused to investigate more than 20,000 registered voters whom the DOJ claimed were erroneously listed as likely noncitizens. The department gave California just 48 hours to review the list. The administration wanted those ballots withheld until citizenship could be verified, which is not how any of this is supposed to work. California’s attorneys say the DOJ also threatened election workers with criminal prosecution if they processed those ballots normally, which is their job. The DOJ relied on a law prohibiting noncitizens from voting, not on any authority allowing officials to withhold the ballots of registered voters based on suspicion. And it is worth repeating, even though this should be obvious, that noncitizens are not allowed to vote in America and never have been.

The government’s evidence was already shaky. In a preliminary review of 200 names, Los Angeles County found that 112 registrations had already been canceled or were inactive. Among records with meaningful birthplace information, nearly 39 percent indicated that the individuals were born in the United States. California argued that the administration was attempting to circumvent federal protections against systematic voter purges within 90 days of an election, which is precisely what it appeared to be doing.

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This is all about the federal government interfering in our elections and making it harder for people to vote, especially the people it does not want voting. On October 20, the Washington Post reported that approximately 10 current and former national security officials had been privately advising governors, election administrators, and members of Congress about possible interference by the Trump regime in the midterms. That should send a chill down your spine. The next day, Federal Judge Araceli Martinez Olguin issued a preliminary injunction restricting certain DHS election investigations in nine states. She cited concerns about unreliable voter data and the potential intimidation of American citizens subjected to federal investigations.

In other words, this is stacking up. Clearly, openly, and right in our faces, the Trump regime is making it plain that it will do anything in its power to steal this election from the American people. The Constitution gives states primary responsibility for administering elections, while granting Congress authority to regulate certain aspects of federal elections. The executive branch, as far as I am aware, has no role at all. The Constitution does not give the Justice Department unlimited authority to intervene simply because the administration questions the results. Yet Attorney General Todd Blanche, a sycophant the likes of which I have never seen before, appears to hold a much broader view of the federal government’s role.

It is a little disturbing that the Attorney General of the United States has apparently never read the Constitution, but it gets worse. On October 22, Blanche was asked whether the Justice Department might try to prevent states from certifying their election results. This is how Blanche responded:

I don’t think it’s proper to make any kind of conclusory statements about what’s going to happen in the future because I have no idea what’s happening in the future. It is not DOJ’s intention to, and it’s never our intention to improperly interfere with elections or the state confirmation process or certification process. But to say that there’s no circumstances that we would ever do that, of course I’m not going to say that, but am I planning my days around the election to be somewhere to not certify? Of course not. No, not at all.

Of course he won’t rule it out. Blanche is not going to say that the Justice Department won’t interfere with certification because he needs to keep all of his options open. His boss is not the American people. His boss is Donald, and he needs to do everything in his power to keep Donald in power so that he can stay in power and abuse that power. The end result is that Americans have fewer and fewer rights every day. This is all hands on deck.

This is a five alarm fire, and it is indeed the most important election of our lifetimes. Midterm Election Day is November 3, and I need you to act like your rights depend on it, because they do. Please vote. Raise your voices. Vote for democracy, vote for the Constitution, vote for your civil liberties, vote for the rule of law, and vote for a future America in which we are all equal.