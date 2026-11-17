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Mary Trump: Schumer and Jeffries and Gillibrand. Oh my. But look, the problem with them is not that they are all from New York. I am from New York. The problem is that they are completely out of touch with what Americans want. They do not seem to be paying attention to the message we got last week. So should Jeffries and Schumer be challenged as Speaker of the House and majority leader in the Senate, respectively? Should Gillibrand be challenged as head of the DSCC? I think we all know the answer to that.

Waj Ali: I have to ask you this question, because you are a New Yorker and this is big news. Zohran Mamdani keeps winning. He has taken power as a democratic socialist, Muslim mayor of New York, and he has given people something they wanted. He has disbanded the Strategic Response Group, the NYPD unit that is infamous for police brutality. Many Black and brown New Yorkers have demanded for years that the unit be dismantled, because they believe it has been used and abused to crack down on their communities. Mamdani has said it will be replaced by a civilian-led, unarmed group and a support unit banned from using pepper spray or kettling. Some people are happy with that decision, and others are not. Mary, how does it feel to be less safe as a New Yorker?

Mary Trump: Well, as you know, we have been living in the socialist hellscape, let’s be clear, that is Mamdanistan, for a long time now. He is not that much of a monster. He is not forcing vegetarians to eat halal meat.

Waj Ali: Not yet. That is step seven.

Mary Trump: Slippery slope. First, I thought you were going to say he has done something a lot of people have wanted him to do all along, which is shave his beard, but I am fine either way. Beard, no beard, no facial hair at all. Whatever works for him. I think this is phenomenal news. One of the least discussed issues in American policing is the militarization of our police departments. There are police departments with tanks, other weapons of war, and rocket-propelled grenades. It is absolutely absurd. We have moved from the concept of protect and serve to treating everybody as a potential threat. Anything we can do to change the culture of policing, especially in a force as massive as ours, and to change the way people perceive the police and the way police perceive citizens, is a good thing.

Waj Ali: He keeps showing us how to govern. I saw an analysis in the New York Times, I believe from Nate Silver, that looked at the new people coming into office and the potential presidential candidates. It ranked them by how progressive or moderate they are and whether they are fighters or uniters. Mamdani appeared on that list as an exception, not because he fails to fit either category, but because he is clearly setting an example. People are paying attention, and he is demonstrating something we desperately need to see. What does a public servant actually look like? What does it look like when a leader of a city, a state, or a country actually cares about the people who put him in office, the people who ride public transportation and use the open spaces in the cities, rather than the billionaires?

Mary Trump: Right down the street, and I hope this does not scare you, because it was a little terrifying at first, there is a little park a block away from me. I can see it from my window. They closed it off to traffic and painted the street in rainbow colors. They put in cool seating, and every once in a while there is a musician, and sometimes people come to sell food. It is absolutely horrifying.

Waj Ali: It is terrible, and I say that as a Muslim myself. Potholes are being filled. Mamdani is responding to the people. He is taxing billionaires. He is giving parents a night out. He is disbanding the parts of the NYPD that are funded to the teeth, with more money and weapons than many countries’ armed forces. He is saying, “We do not need that. We do not need to terrorize people. You do not have to bring a gun to every situation.” In other countries, police officers do not even carry guns. Somehow we have more guns than people, and we have mass shootings every week, yet the answer is more guns and police officers who look like soldiers in a video game, while Black and brown people and poor people live in terror of the law enforcement that is supposed to protect and serve them. Also, some of the polls that came out after the midterm elections show that New Yorkers have given Mamdani his highest approval rating, at 69 percent. So you are saying he is terrible.

Mary Trump: Oh my God. Yes, we could have had Rudy Giuliani, but no. The thing is, New Yorkers have been beaten down over the years, because people do not realize how many Republican areas there are in New York State. It is a massive state. If New York City did not have nine or ten million people, we would be having a very different conversation. As a result, we have never had great governors, honestly. We have had a lot of Republican governors, and what is really strange is that we have also been bad at electing mayors. At the worst, we had Rudy Giuliani, and even the Democratic governors, with Eric Adams being the worst in recent memory, have been mediocre and ineffective. So to have someone come in with the youth, enthusiasm, and attitude toward governance that Mamdani has, seriously, in all seriousness, because we have been joking around, it feels different here. Honestly, I do not know if there is anywhere else in this country I could live right now.

Waj Ali: I am so glad you mentioned New York, because there are horrific stereotypes about the coastal states, where a majority of Americans live. My home state is California, the most populous state in the country with 40 million people. Even Democrats and corporate media pundits dismiss us. They say we are not real Americans, that we do not have real problems, that we do not drink real coffee, and that we do not eat in real diners. We are not electable, we are not suburban, and we are not the heartland. We are treated as if we do not count. The Atlantic and The New York Times never ask Trump voters to go to urban diners, where most Americans live, and ask them how it feels to live in Donald’s America. It is encouraging to see New York embrace a democratic socialist Muslim immigrant who is actually responding to his people, in the heart of power and Wall Street. The billionaires did not leave, and they were never going to leave.

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Waj Ali: Meanwhile, as the rest of the country moves blue, California goes red in a sense, because it has become the epicenter of what I would call super villainy, Silicon Valley. You are also seeing Democrats from California who want to be president, and look at what they are doing. Gavin Newsom says that billionaires are part of his big tent. He says he cannot call what Israel is doing a genocide, that he is comfortable with Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon, and that he will allow the merger between Paramount and Warner Brothers, even though that will be bad for California, and even though the company has now said it will carry out multiple rounds of layoffs. There was also a billionaire tax that was very popular in the spring, before billionaires spent $300 million against it. Sixty-six percent of Californians were fine with that tax, and it barely lost. New York is leading the way in this fight. Nithya Raman has emerged as a Democratic socialist, Indian American mayor in Los Angeles. The mayors of the two most populous cities, Los Angeles and New York, are the children of immigrants and Democratic socialists. How terrified are you?

Mary Trump: I do not have words to describe my terror, but if this is what it feels like to be terrified, please terrify me more. Mamdani is also influencing our governor, Kathy Hochul, who started out not so great and made some serious missteps, particularly around congestion pricing. Granted, she inherited a mess after Andrew Cuomo, who turned out to be Andrew Cuomo. She has been absolutely right about ICE, and she has been all over the horrible rape case out of Cornell. She has also been working with Mamdani, and I think that is a really good sign. There are more centrist Democrats who are reading the room and recognizing that this alternative may be the better way forward, and that they want a part of it.

Waj Ali: Perfect setup, and thank you, Mary. You play with someone long enough, and you do not need notes or a pre-call. You have set up the exact conversation I want to have, about leadership, about what leadership should look like, and why New York is the epicenter of it. Michael Tomasky published a strong op-ed today that makes a point we have been making all weekend. The best case against Schumer and Jeffries is geography, not ideology, although I would say ideology matters too. Democrats are on the verge of electing two leaders in Congress who live a stone’s throw from each other in America’s quintessential coastal elite city, and that need not be a foregone conclusion. He writes:

Michael Tomasky: The Blue South just gave you this resounding victory. You could have won Florida and Louisiana, but Democrats messed that up. You got North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, the Midwest, Iowa, and Texas. Why are Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, and Kirsten Gillibrand, who will be the next head of the DSCC if Schumer becomes majority leader, representing the establishment of New York rather than this new, multigenerational coalition that delivered a resounding repudiation of not just MAGA but also billionaires?

Mary Trump: Now look, I think ideology is much more important than geography. I do not know that geography would matter under other circumstances. It has just shaken out that way. I do not know why Gillibrand has any power. Somebody please start preparing to primary her now, even though she is not up again until 2030, which is depressing. Schumer needs to be primaried, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should do that before she runs for president. Congress is so hierarchical and so focused on succession that Pelosi picked Jeffries, and Schumer did his time, 51 years of it, so it is his turn. That is not how it should work, but it is how it does work. So I think it is pretty likely Jeffries will be Speaker of the House, sadly, and I will get to that in a second. Somebody also needs to primary him in 2028.

Mary Trump: I would hope, though, that somebody challenges him the way Chris Van Hollen is challenging Schumer. I actually think Van Hollen might have a real shot, because almost to a person, the incoming senators are more likely to back him than Schumer. If Elissa Slotkin, who is as moderate as they come, is backing Van Hollen, that tells you this is not just about ideology. It is also about attitude. Jeffries and Schumer have proven themselves to be the most accommodating people we could have in these positions. Schumer claims he has the numbers, but I think it is still early. At the very least, by challenging him, you force him to reckon with the new energy, the new attitude, and the demands he is going to face. Jeffries will have to start saying, “If I want to stay in power and lead a coalition, I need to get tougher, and I need to get out of my bubble and start listening to the people who are listening to the American people.”

Waj Ali: Schumer is nervous. He released a list of senators who say they will vote for him, although none of them have confirmed, which is an attempt to get ahead of the narrative and control public perception. Van Hollen wisely responded that there is no confirmation, that these senators are still uncommitted, and that this is a wide-open race. Someone on the Schumer team leaked the list to corporate media to create the perception that this is a done deal. He is also trying to move up the vote to next week. The longer this becomes a public discussion, the worse it becomes for him, because his approval rating is 13 percent, and a YouGov poll that came out a couple of days ago found that only 10 percent of Democrats want him to be the leader.

Now, let’s stay on Schumer for a moment. Suppose you ran for office, got elected, looked at the polls, and people said, “You are an effective senator, Mary, but right now I do not think you are the right person for this job. The overwhelming majority of your own constituents and your own party are begging you not to be the leader. Still be a senator, be a mentor, be Yoda, but please do not be the leader.” What would you do, Mary?

Mary Trump: For legitimate reasons? Well, I cannot be in Schumer’s position and be me. I know the answer should be that I would step down, but it depends on why. The problem with Schumer is that he is terrible, and he is taking credit for an election he did not win on his own. I am not saying he did not pick some candidates, but he also picked some really bad ones who lost, including Haley Stevens. Janet Mills did not support Angie Nixon, and let’s never forget that. If I were a reasonable human being, and it felt like I had reached a stalemate with the majority, and that made me an ineffective leader, then I would say okay. If I could convince people, then what am I doing here? I would make my case, and the case isn’t...

Waj Ali: There is no case, Mary. He has not made the case.

Mary Trump: That is what I am saying. He does not have a case, and that is the difference. Van Hollen’s challenge forces Schumer to make the case. If his response is, “I have enough votes, so let’s move the vote up so I do not have to say anything,” that is a different issue. I would not simply say, “Okay, see ya.” I would have a conversation. At the end of the day, I would say, “It was not meant to be, and I will support wholeheartedly the next person, unless, of course, it is John Fetterman or Chuck Schumer.” Schumer is incapable of that. He is a creature of the Senate, a creature of Washington, and a creature of money.

Waj Ali: That is what people need to pay attention to. He has not made the case. The case is, “It is my time. I said so. I have the votes. It is going to be me no matter what.” That is the same thing people in power have said about Jeffries. He will be the first Black leader, respect will be owed to him, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. Simone Sanders said something similar to me, and her own base responded that respect is earned, not given. Even with Jeffries, there is nothing you can do about it, unless you challenge him.

Mary Trump: We did not pick Jeffries. Nancy Pelosi picked Jeffries.

Waj Ali: Yes, but they are using the Congressional Black Caucus and identity politics in the worst way possible, and they even accuse anyone who opposes Jeffries of being racist. We do not oppose him because of his race. We oppose him because of his ideology and his positions. There are many talented Black leaders, like Ayanna Pressley. Consider Hakeem Jeffries allegedly threatening Don Leonard, an incoming Democrat who won a Trump-plus double-digit seat in Ohio, a white man. Leonard has come out and alleged that Democrats are threatening him. He says they told him:

You won’t win your reelection. We’ll send you to Siberia in a committee that no one wants, and we’re going to punish you.

After that, he had a meeting with Jeffries, and according to his conversation with Manu Raju over the weekend, he drew red lines. Leonard said Jeffries would have to commit to putting a bill on the floor to zero out aid to Israel. Jeffries, he said, would also have to put the full weight of the speakership behind amending the Constitution to get corporate money out of politics. Leonard said he may ask for a recorded vote in Democratic leadership elections this week if Jeffries does not meet his demands. He also said Jeffries’s leadership is synonymous with the low standing of the Democratic brand, and that senior House Democrats threatened to make his life a living hell if he does not back Jeffries, though he would not say who told him that. Jeffries’s approval rating, according to the latest poll, is 18 percent.

Mary Trump: That is exactly what you do with the momentum you got last week. You keep listening to the Mary Trump Podcast, and you know the work continues. Van Hollen also needs to make a better case for himself, but somebody has to challenge Jeffries too. It is not enough to hold closed-door meetings. It is not enough to start with a Kushner meeting and take it from there. There is so much to discuss, and so much they need to answer for, and there are a lot of incredibly talented, qualified people who could be Speaker. We did not pick Jeffries, and we did not pick Schumer. We will not be picking Van Hollen either. So at the very least, Jeffries and Schumer need to be more accommodating and stop pretending that the only reason last week’s election happened is because of them. This election was multidetermined, with so many factors involved. It is reductive and insulting for anybody to say, “Oh yeah, it was just because of me.” No, it was because of a lot of people. Again, I think Jeffries is nearly inevitable, but I would love to see somebody like Ayanna Pressley challenge him and force the conversation.

Waj Ali: Van Hollen has been aggressive, and I like that he acknowledges this is an audition. He says people are against corruption and against the billionaire class. He wants to end the war immediately, and that is a big difference from Schumer and Jeffries, who want to end the war by 2027. Israel is also a major sticking point. I want to remind people that Chuck Schumer said, “My number one priority is to make sure Israel gets all the aid that it needs.” That was in February 2026. Jeffries, just a couple of days ago in his conversation with Roland Martin, said AIPAC was taking a step back. It is not.

AIPAC is formally retreating, but it is working through pass-throughs like Elect Democratic Women and United Democracy Project. I asked Jeffries whether he will still take money from AIPAC, even though it is funded by right-wing billionaires and used against Democrats, and he said he would continue to take money from whoever he wants. These are fundamental issues. Suppose dirty politics works, and Jeffries and Schumer use their power to silence and pressure everyone else into line, and suppose they both take the mantles of leadership.

Mary Trump: Well, first, somebody please start preparing to primary them. That would be very helpful. I think they had their priorities wrong, and they have not been sufficiently challenged. We have a whole new playing field now. Unfortunately, the massive margin in the House insulates Jeffries a little, because for every progressive or Democratic socialist, there are maybe two slightly more moderate people. But this is not about policy alone. It is about how we are going to show up for the American people. If Jeffries gets in and is challenged, even if the challenge does not come from someone trying to become Speaker, but from people demanding that he make his case and say certain things, I do not think he has the strongest spine on the planet. If he feels his political future is at risk, he may be more inclined to shift his positions.

We have seen him do this before. He talked to Kushner, that meeting got leaked, and suddenly he was saying, “No, no, no, accountability, accountability, accountability.” So we would have to keep the pressure on him. It is similar with Schumer, but the problem with Schumer is that he is so entrenched in the party, and he has worked for decades to get here.

Waj Ali: He is not budging. Schumer is so compromised. His wife, his daughter, his collaborators, his strategists, and his staffers are all tied to corporate money, AIPAC, crypto, and AI. He is entrenched, and he is not a fighter.

Mary Trump: And he has been in that bubble for decades. Good luck getting him out of it. But it works for him too. Being Senate majority leader means doing many things. You have to keep your caucus together, raise money, and communicate with the American people. Maybe someone else should do the communicating. Get him out of the public eye. He is a terrible speaker. He is unconvincing, he rarely seems sincere, and whenever he is in front of a camera, he makes it clear that he does not have his finger on the pulse of what is going on. So maybe take that off his plate. But assuming he gets in, the best thing someone could do is primary him and announce it.

Waj Ali: I think they are going to squander this generational window they have. If they get in, I have always said they would rather lose than have Mamdani win, or have someone like Abdul El-Sayed win. People thought the Democratic establishment hated me, Mary. Hakeem Jeffries and Schumer’s minions say they hate me.

Mary Trump: They would hate me too. But this proves the point a little. Jeffries took far too long, but he did endorse Mamdani. Schumer never did.

Waj Ali: But do you know who Schumer did support? He voted for Sean Duffy.

Waj Ali: Now, the phantom menace hiding behind all of this is Gillibrand, another New York senator. She also attacked Mamdani and said he was spreading global jihad. James Carville, a couple of days before the election, said he would rather lose the House by a few seats than win it and let progressives muck up Jeffries’s leadership. They are literally telling you that. Schumer openly said he had to win Michigan to get the Senate. So they are telling you what they think.

Mary Trump: Carville’s comments are a way to rally the troops. These people are shortsighted, selfish, and arrogant. James Carville needs to go away. The only reason he has not is that he probably has a massive email list that raises God knows how much money. We have a PAC, and we are asked to do joint emails with other candidates and PACs, and whatever we raise goes to each PAC separately. We got one from Carville, and I said no. We will not be associated with anyone who said he would rather have fascists in control of the House than a progressive Democrat. Are you kidding me? That kind of rhetoric is appalling.

Waj Ali: If you are so brilliant and you are from Louisiana, how come I have rarely, if ever, heard you talk about Jamie Davis, who lost by 1.7 percentage points? Scott Colom and other Black Democrats in the South have said that if Schumer had invested a few million dollars in Davis, Democrats would not only have flipped Texas, which they already did, and North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, which they also did, but they would have flipped Louisiana too. Angie Nixon made the point herself:

Had you just given me a couple of million dollars and invested in me, I would have flipped Florida and brought along David Jolly.

She would have. Schumer gave her $5,000 with no follow-ups, and the day before the election, Nixon said the Democrats had given her $60,000.

Mary Trump: We gave her more, and our tiny little PAC gave her more. Where did that money go, by the way?

Waj Ali: Folks, this woman, with $975,000 against Alex Vindman’s $18 million, beat him by 12 points. Vindman was Schumer’s choice. Democrats could have dismantled Republicans for a decade. Instead, they are taking credit for something they initially admitted was not necessarily their doing. Schumer said this was a repudiation of Republicans, and now they are gaslighting voters into believing it was Schumer’s brilliance. Thank goodness for Scott Colom, Annie Andrews, and Troy Jackson, who essentially said, “We do not owe you anything. You came in at the last second.”

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Waj Ali: Gillibrand is the villain in this story. New York Magazine ran a piece last month asking whether it bothers her that her staff trade crypto while she works on legislation that benefits the industry. The headline called her Crypto’s Favorite Democrat. The piece reported that her communications director bought up to $30,000 of Bitcoin and Ether one week before she announced a bill putting both under friendlier oversight. It also reported that her chief of staff invoked the senator’s role as the DSCC’s top fundraiser while pushing other aides to back her crypto-friendly legislation. Her 22-year-old son raised $13 million for a startup backed by crypto investors, including a key Gillibrand donor. When asked about the staff trading, she reportedly said:

I could care less what they do with their money. This is not a nanny state.

Mary Trump: Again, New York, we are so much better than that. Do not blame New York. Seriously, blame the broken system in Congress, which almost inevitably produces this corrupt, inbred hierarchy of, “Oh, I have been around, so you owe me.” No, we do not owe you anything. You work for us. If you do not have your priorities straight, I do not care how many decades you have been there, how many people you have helped, or how many children’s birthdays you remember. Enough already. Prove that you can do the job, and none of them has. With Schumer, all I need to know is that when we needed a wholehearted, unanimous resistance to the fascist Trump regime, at the first hurdle he chose to go along with the Republican budget rather than shut down the government. He made a terrible calculation, and it cost us. I do not trust him. He has not proven himself, and I think he is incapable of doing so. He is just skating along on, “Hey, it is my time. I have done my bit.” Yes, he has done his bit to make sure he gets into power. That is all.

Waj Ali: There is no case. The argument that he helped Democrats win has been disproved by the Democrats who actually won. He is completely disconnected from most Americans on Israel, AIPAC, corporate money, and AI. I have never seen him on the front lines, protesting with passion against ICE, which has been killing and terrorizing people. Darializa Avila Chevalier was there. Zohran Mamdani was there. Brad Lander was there. Schumer is from New York, and he did not see it. Jeffries is from New York, and he did not see it.

Gillibrand is from New York, and she did not see it either. These people are beholden to a powerful class that is playing for all the marbles, and they are terrified of leaders like Mamdani, Abdul El-Sayed, Ayanna Pressley, Don Leonard, and Angie Nixon. These are fighters who represent the righteous rage of a majority that wants transformation. Transformation means they lose power, lose funding, and lose their place in the driver’s seat. They cannot have that.

Waj Ali: Now, this is from Politico, from earlier today, and I want to give you this Van Hollen quote and get your response before I let you go. Chris Van Hollen says he has the votes to block a fast-track attempt to cement Schumer atop the incoming Democratic Senate majority. He also warned that some colleagues fear retaliation for opposing the New York senator. He said:

The more time goes on, the more we have an open debate, the more we’ll see people voting for change.

I think there is an overwhelming sentiment that we should have a fair and open process. What is your response?

Mary Trump: First, any Democrat who is for maintaining the status quo has to go. Get out of the way. Nobody embodies that more than Chuck Schumer. Second, even if you support Schumer, you should demand that this be a fair process, and you should not allow him to move the vote up, because that gives Van Hollen less time to make his case. Finally, the idea that Schumer is engaging in these kinds of strong-armed tactics, at least allegedly, should also be disqualifying. We are not Republicans. We should not behave toward Democrats the way we behave toward Republicans.

If you cannot win on the merits, and your only path is threatening people with their committee assignments or saying you will not make them the ranking member of a committee, then there is very little daylight between you and the people you are supposed to be fighting, which is Republicans. I hope Van Hollen is right, and I hope well-meaning Democrats, even those planning to vote for Schumer, refuse to allow this vote to be moved up, because that would be a form of cheating. I also hope anyone being threatened speaks out, because that is disqualifying too. It is despicable, and I hope it is not happening, but it would not surprise me, because these people are only interested in their own power at the expense of the American people.

Waj Ali: Jeffries’s meeting with Don Leonard shows that there is panic. They look at the polls, and the longer this goes on, the more people become aware of what is happening. They want to keep this completely anti-democratic. Nancy Pelosi, from her hospital bed two years ago, rallied votes against Ocasio-Cortez for Gerry Connolly, a Democratic official who was 72 years old and had cancer. He died in office. These people are playing for all the marbles, and they are asking you to trust them. Look at their behavior and their actions. I have no faith in Jeffries. Maybe, just maybe, he does a complete about-face. I do not care what is in their hearts. I want him to do a complete turnaround, and I will reward him if he does. As for Schumer, I do not think that will change.

Mary Trump: Never. That is exactly why you put pressure on these people. They should respond to criticism, to critiques, and to the urgency of the moment. If he does that, great.

Waj Ali: If you do not dislodge Schumer, you will lose momentum and faith, and people will say the whole thing is rigged. If you bring in Van Hollen, it gives people some faith and something different, and it shows that their voices matter. That is why this is so important. You bring in Van Hollen for the perception of it all, even though he is a very good man. Then you get rid of Schumer, and hopefully Van Hollen does something right and does not appoint Gillibrand as head of the DSCC. I would love to see someone from the South or the Midwest chosen for that role. That mixes things up geographically, and then you put pressure on Jeffries and force him to cry uncle.

Mary Trump: Yes, I love that. This is the first time you and I have ever spoken without mentioning one particular person, whom I will still not mention, and that is exciting.

Waj Ali: Folks, go support Mary. Thank you, Mary. I kept you longer than planned, but it was a lot of fun. It has been a month since we last talked. Keep up the pressure. They want to play for all the marbles, but they do not have the numbers.

This is what an informed citizenry does. It gets activated, gets organized, and takes back power. Mary, thank you so much, and please come back anytime.

That is Mary Trump, everyone. Go to her socials, watch her on YouTube, and subscribe to her Substack.

Mary Trump: Thanks again, and until next time, stay safe and be kind. Please check out Waj’s Substack The Left Hook.