The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Calvan North's avatar
Calvan North
11h

All appointees under Mango's lead are put in place to dismantle the tools of democracy so he can be king.

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RDB1172's avatar
RDB1172
11h

Disgusting. They bitch no one is having kids, but they don’t care about any of them. They want them born and then hands off. My kid is 31, autistic, adhd, and had an IED for speech therapy. He also has a very high IQ and a doctorate. They just want to throw people away.

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