The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
11h

Donald posted a picture of Joe Biden hog tied with "86 46" as the caption. It is okay for the thin skinned baby to post garbage like that or threaten to destroy a civilization, but nobody else can. Especially someone he doesn't like. And he really doesn't like anyone.

How long does this baby get to hold us hostage? How do the people in Texas feel about paying more than $4.00 a gallon for regular gas? These and many more questions will be answered soon.

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
11h

I have had the numbers “8647” on the bumper of my car, and before that, “8645,” since 2015. Having been around the restaurant business, “86” means something is taken off the menu (“86 the cutlet”). On occasion it would refer to a customer who had to be ejected. We never considered harming anyone. This is laughable, shows us the real Donald, and mocks our judicial system. Toddlers have more self-control.

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