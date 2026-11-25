A vial of MMR vaccine, which includes the measles vaccine. CBS News Phot Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Happy Holiday Season! Mark your calendars—our biggest appreciation event of the year drops on black Friday.

And we will have some of our favorite merch that we will be retiring forever to make room for 2027, we will be sending out discounts on merch for the holiday season.

Watch this space as there is something extra special and let’s say, therapeutic coming for the holidays!

Thank you,

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

As January approaches, Democrats are preparing to take control of both houses of Congress following their stunning victories on November 3. With those majorities comes the authority to investigate the Trump regime, compel testimony, and demand answers from members of Donald’s cabinet about their irresponsible and harmful decisions that have negatively affected millions of American lives.

We are taking a look at how the Trump regime is already working to obstruct democratic congressional oversight before the new Congress is even sworn in. We are going to look at what Democrats are preparing to investigate, beginning with something fundamental to every single one of us, our health.

The United States remains the only wealthy industrialized nation without universal health coverage. Mexico has been working to expand access to publicly funded care, yet in the wealthiest country in the world, millions of Americans still face the possibility of being unable to afford the medical treatment they need or having to declare bankruptcy because they get sick.

The Constitution does not explicitly guarantee a right to healthcare, but the Declaration of Independence recognizes life as an inalienable human right, and the Constitution commits our government to promoting the general welfare. If protecting people’s health is not part of that project, then what is?

It seems absolutely absurd and backward that the United States of America would not have universal healthcare for all of its people. It is the right thing to do, but it is also pragmatic and economically sustainable. We forget how expensive it is to have uninsured people flooding emergency rooms and being unable to pay their bills. Universal healthcare would also provide a great deal of preventative care, which would ease that burden. Even more importantly, it is unsustainable to perpetuate a system in which people delay seeking medical attention at the beginning of an illness because they cannot afford it, then wait until their illnesses are much more severe and much more expensive to treat.

As usual, healthcare was a defining factor in the November 3 elections. According to KFF’s post election analysis, 54 percent of voters said Trump regime policies had made their personal healthcare costs worse. Voters gave Democrats a 19 point advantage over Republicans on which party could better handle healthcare. The expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits has driven up insurance premiums, while Medicaid cuts threaten coverage for lower income Americans.

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Democrats say reversing those cuts and restoring the tax credits will be priorities during their first hundred days in control of Congress. The White House has signaled some willingness to negotiate, although Donald and JD Vance want additional eligibility verification requirements, because of course they do.

While millions of Americans struggle to afford groceries, the Trump regime is proposing another round of cuts to food assistance. On November 10, the Department of Agriculture published a rule that could eliminate SNAP benefits for an additional 6.3 million people, nearly one in five current recipients. That is on top of an estimated 5.5 million Americans who have already lost benefits following earlier cuts. The proposal could also disrupt access to free school meals for approximately 1.8 million children, because that is a good way to keep kids healthy, starve them.

It is monstrous, yes, but it is also inefficient and stupid. A national survey found that US medical students received an average of just 19.6 hours of nutrition education over four years of medical school, representing less than 1 percent of total medical school lecture hours. That is less than 1 percent devoted to nutrition, the importance of nutrition, and education about nutrition, despite the enormous role diet plays in preventing and managing chronic diseases. KFF projects that federal health policy changes could increase the number of uninsured Americans by millions over the coming decade, because again, the Republican Party wants to keep us sick, tired, poor, and afraid.

Under Robert Kennedy’s so called leadership, the Department of Health and Human Services has undergone sweeping changes. For the first time in 26 years, the United States has reportedly lost its measles elimination status. On November 14, KFF Health News reported that international health officials determined measles had resumed sustained transmission in this country, reversing a public health achievement dating back to the year 2000. According to the CDC, the United States recorded 5,400 measles cases in 2026 as of November 5, compared with just 285 in all of 2024.

Meanwhile, ProPublica found that more than 20,500 HHS employees had departed by August 2025, including thousands of scientists and public health specialists. Kennedy also dismissed all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee. He says these changes were intended to restore public trust and improve government efficiency, but the American Academy of Pediatrics has challenged its vaccine policies in federal court, and its president called changes to childhood vaccination recommendations dangerous and unnecessary.

A March 2026 federal court ruling blocked changes to vaccine recommendations and advisory appointments, and Senator Patty Murray launched a public health working group in October to address scientific independence and federal health agency operations. Long before Robert Kennedy became Secretary of Health and Human Services, Donald sang his praises while campaigning in Michigan in November 2024.

A reporter asked Donald whether Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would run HHS and whether he was comfortable with Kennedy’s views on vaccines. This is how Donald responded:

We’ll be talking about a lot of things, but he’s going to have a big role in healthcare, very big role. He knows it better than anybody. He’s got some views that I happen to agree with very strongly and I have for a long time.

Yes, there have been a lot of changes to America’s health since that depraved sociopath took over HHS. There have been six measles deaths and 43 new outbreaks reported in 2026 as of November 5. HHS lost approximately 18 percent of its workforce by August 2025. In addition to prompting that huge loss in personnel, Kennedy terminated $500 million in mRNA vaccine development contracts because he is a conspiracy theorist who erroneously believes that safe and easily available vaccines cause autism, an idea supported by zero scientific evidence.

Only 47 percent of Americans surveyed said they trusted the Centers for Disease Control to provide reliable vaccine information. Kennedy’s handling of public health is not the only issue. He is also facing scrutiny over his own veracity, his testimony before Congress during his confirmation hearings, and his financial relationship with wealthy donors. In August, the Associated Press and The Guardian obtained documents contradicting Kennedy’s repeated claims to Congress that his 2019 trip to Samoa had nothing to do with vaccines.

In a letter to Samoa’s prime minister, however, Kennedy proposed investigating the country’s measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. Months after his visit, Samoa experienced a devastating measles outbreak that killed 83 people, most of them children under five. Kennedy has denied that his visit contributed to the outbreak, and HHS maintains that his congressional testimony was truthful. On November 12, Senators Ron Wyden and Angela Alsobrooks demanded records from Children’s Health Defense concerning Kennedy’s 2019 Samoa trip and the organization’s communications with federal officials since January 2025. In announcing their investigation, the Senate Finance Committee cited more than 5,000 measles cases and eight reported deaths nationwide in 2026. The organization has until December 4 to respond.

It is worth remembering that the man who has single handedly destroyed the credibility of the once great CDC and HHS is not a medical doctor. He is not a doctor of any kind, and he does not have a degree in any kind of science. He is not an immunologist. He is not a virologist. He used to be an environmental attorney.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said Kennedy violated commitments he made during his confirmation, including his promise to preserve the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee. Why in the world Cassidy, who clearly wanted an excuse to vote to confirm Kennedy, would believe that one of the most prominent antivaxxers in the country would adhere to that promise is beyond my comprehension.

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Thankfully, we will no longer have Bill Cassidy in the Senate come January. On November 11, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kennedy vacationed aboard a donor’s luxury yacht in Greece, a trip not included in his ethics disclosure. The same donor, Gavin de Becker, had provided more than $250,000 in reported gifts, including airfare and lodging. Senators Wyden and Alsobrooks are investigating whether those gifts complied with federal ethics rules. Kennedy’s department maintains that he met his disclosure obligations. De Becker has advocated positions on vaccines and ketamine therapy, raising questions about whether he had interests affected by HHS policy. By the way, Gavin de Becker is a security specialist who has written books about stalking. Why his opinions about vaccines would be relevant is again, beyond my comprehension.

Kennedy is yet another member of the Trump regime facing serious questions about ethics, conflicts of interest, and corruption. Beyond those concerns, there is something much more fundamental at stake. Americans want to live healthy lives. They want to be able to afford medical care when they are sick without risking bankruptcy for their families. They want to protect their children from easily preventable diseases. They want to trust that their government takes their health seriously.

Cassidy made his appeal directly to Donald about the medical debt Americans carry:

Mr. President Trump, get engaged. Mr. President, too many people have this debt, $10,000 on their credit card related to paying in part for things such as medical expenses, and they are going down.

Cassidy also warned that if you build public health upon a foundation of lies, you are going to have the absence of adequate public health.

Yes, says the man who confirmed the guy who is currently killing us with measles, even though he knows Kennedy lied to his face during his confirmation hearing.

It makes it all the worse to know that Bill Cassidy is a physician.