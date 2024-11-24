I’ve always been fond of Claude’s work—I find his pastoral landscapes, suffused as they often are with golden light and classical themes, calming. Right now, calming is good.
Apologies for the light posting over the few days—I had some commitments that were more time-consuming than anticipated. I’ll be back on schedule tomorrow.
Just a reminder that “Ask Mary Anything within Reason” begins at 6:00 p.m. ET. Please join me at the link below.
Hope to see you there!
I agree with you about the golden halo, and how necessary it is. I am going to spend the next 4 years (though I’m 77, so who knows?) doing good for the down-trodden, the ones your uncle sneers at. Currently I’m making an easy throw blanket for the homeless and putting together tea bags and sachets for Meals on Wheels clients.
Don't worry about light postings, Mary. Breaks are good for all of us. Hope all is going well with you.