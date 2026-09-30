[Transcript edited for flow, clarity, and length]

Hello Everyone, I recently did an interview with Australia’s 10 News+, where we discussed Donalds AI scam among other things. I hope you enjoy.

10 News+: Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, has taken it to the next level, openly criticizing her uncle, claiming he doesn’t know what AI is and has given people permission to be their worst selves. 10 News+ spoke to her during a week in which the U.S. president was fighting the press, threatening to annihilate Iran and even trying to rename AI.

Donald: Let’s see if I have any power. Maybe I do and maybe I don’t. Welcome to the new world of super-intelligence. Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic? Oil prices will come plummeting down even lower than they were. Whoever wins AI wins. We’re going to encourage it, not rein it in. You should not be here covering me. The very same people who said we’ll all be dead in 12 years because of global warming, they’re now saying that AI is going to kill us all. Thank you very much.

Even by Donald Trump’s standards, it’s been an eventful week for the U.S. president. To try to make sense of it all, 10 News+ has spoken to the president’s niece, Mary Trump, who has a background in clinical psychology. She’s not a fan, nor does she shy away from criticizing her uncle.

Mary, I want to start with AI. AI is going to reshape our world, our future. How do you personally feel about President Trump, your uncle, as being a key influence in how this rolls out?

Mary Trump: Oh, wow. First of all, I find it very difficult to wrap my head around the fact that, during some of the most serious crises we’ve faced as a people and as human beings on this planet, Donald is the guy with the power. I was going to say he’s the guy running the show, but I don’t think he’s leading anything.

I don’t even think he knows what AI is, quite frankly. All he knows is that he’s making money from it. And as long as he’s being paid to allow the industry to continue unregulated or, perhaps even more alarmingly, to self regulate, he’s going to allow them to do whatever they want. And that’s where it becomes dangerous.

10 News+: The president has dismissed fears about AI, saying they’re a hoax, and he’s really framing it around the need to win. Is it as simple as a win at all costs mentality, or is it something more?

Mary Trump: Oh no, it’s psychopathological. This is a man who comes from a family that was a zero sum game. My grandfather’s ethos is that there could only be one winner and everybody else had to lose. And he’s tried to replicate that throughout his life. And now he’s tried to do that with America, and now he’s trying to do that globally.

The truth of the matter is that many of the crises we’re facing, including climate change and the potential AI revolution, require cooperation. But because of Donald’s zero sum game mentality, that won’t even occur to him. That’s why he prefers totalitarian dictators to our Western allies.

10 News+: What did you make of him renaming it super-intelligence at the UN? He doesn’t want to call it artificial intelligence. He wants it to be known as super-intelligence.

Mary Trump: Yeah, I mean, he sadly thinks he’s clever. I guess we should be grateful that he didn’t name that after himself, but I’m sure that’s coming.

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10 News+: Anthony Albanese spent his time at the United Nations joining with other countries to call for regulation of AI. And after a highly publicized AI hack of Medicare, our prime minister is certainly at odds with the president. What’s your advice to our prime minister? How do you deal with a man like your uncle?

Mary Trump: The worst thing you can do with somebody like Donald is capitulate to him. Once you capitulate, he owns you. And we finally see world leaders like Mark Carney in Canada starting to push back, and it’s working.

In response to standing up to him, we see him flailing and looking weak and looking desperate, and that’s also sinking in. So if world leaders keep standing up to him, he will become increasingly isolated and boxed in, and I think that is the best we can hope for in the short term.

10 News+: Despite the president’s declarations about winning the war in Iran, there’s no end in sight to the conflict, and the midterms in November could be disastrous for Donald Trump.

Mary Trump: You can lie to people about a lot of things and convince them about things that are untrue. What you can’t do is consistently make them believe that they have more money and more spending power than they do.

Just like you, we’re seeing our gas prices rise. And because diesel prices in this country are at the highest they’ve ever been, the cost of everything else, from our food to our goods, is going up as well. Donald is losing control of the narrative, but he doesn’t understand why. What we’re seeing now is a kind of death spiral.

10 News+: Even though his popularity is plummeting at home, it’s not stopping Donald Trump’s style of politics influencing movements across the globe.

Mary Trump: It’s not that he’s at the leading edge of anything. It’s more that he has, in a way nobody else has, given people permission to be their worst selves. And I didn’t realize just how many people that would appeal to.

So the fact that he is in such a position of power and he has such a soapbox from which to spew his bigotry and intolerance is a bad thing. And also, again, the number of people who have enabled him along the way.

10 News+: I think I’m right in saying that you haven’t spoken to your uncle since 2017. You’ve now written three books. You do lots of interviews talking about him. Why?

Mary Trump: Well, unfortunately, he’s president of the United States of America and he has tremendous power. Even though we are a vastly diminished country because of him, he still has the power to do even more destructive things.

And I just feel like if there’s anything I can do to inform people or change their minds about things, then this is what I need to be doing right now.

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