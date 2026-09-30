The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
Sep 30

NEVER EVER BACK DOWN TO A BULLY or they will continue to chase you FOREVER!!

NEVER EVER TRUST A BULLY because they are SO insecure narcissistic and paranoid that sooner than later EVERYONE becomes one of their TARGETS!!

WE MUST TAKE America BACK from the thoroughly corrupt GOP maga President and regime NOW!!

VOTE 'EM ALL OUT!!

THEN LOCK 'EM ALL UP!

WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER and WE CAN DO THIS TOGETHER!

Get off your phone and get out and VOTE!

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Nancy Graham's avatar
Nancy Graham
Sep 30

Is America the only country in the world that would elect a carnival barker to be their president? God forbid that we do not learn from this mistake.

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