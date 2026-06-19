The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
9h

It would seem that he has never been accountable for anything. Why would he start now. More crap from a pos.

I love it that djt is too stupid to note the significance of signing at Versailles. What an idiot. Like he didn't notice the lower chair in China. We have a lot to fix when he is finally out of our people's house.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
9h

Make him accountable!

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