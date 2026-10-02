The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Harriet Pashman
Oct 2

Trump no longer frightens me 24/7! Hegseth DOES‼️ We are being governed by a clown car of demented politicians,,,top down❗️

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Norm
Oct 2Edited

I have a guarded optimism for the midterms, but I know a big blue wave will be just the first small step in cleaning up the ginormous mess the Convicted Felon President and his ass kissing cultists have created. What they’ve done to the Kennedy Center is criminal. Putting the brakes on further damage to our cultural institutions and history, has got to be up there on the list of priorities for the new Congress. Hope they are up to it.

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