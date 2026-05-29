There is a version of Donald that millions of people still cling to despite decades of evidence to the contrary. It is a version carefully constructed by his enablers and sold to the public through branding, mythology, and relentless repetition. It is the Donald who is supposedly self-made.

The brilliant businessman. The master negotiator. The entrepreneur who built an empire from nothing and then wrote a book explaining how everybody else could do the same. Remember The Art of the Deal?

The problem is that none of it is true.

Donald has never built anything.

What he has done instead is license his name. He sold other people the right to slap it on buildings, hotels, bottles of water, vodka, steaks, universities, board games, and virtually anything else somebody thought they could sell. What exactly has Donald ever created from the ground up with his own vision, capital, and skills? The answer is nothing.

Even the mythology surrounding his rise is false. Donald has long claimed he started with a “small” loan from his father. In reality, a 2018 investigation by The New York Times, based on more than 100,000 pages of financial records, revealed that Donald received at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire over the course of his life. Much of that money was transferred through what the Times described as dubious tax schemes, including outright fraud.

Donald did not build his fortune. He inherited it. And what took my grandfather decades to build took Donald very little time to destroy.

Between 1985 and 1994, Donald lost more than $1 billion. He filed for corporate bankruptcy six times. The Trump Taj Mahal casino, which he opened in Atlantic City in April 1990 and proudly called the “eighth wonder of the world,” entered bankruptcy the following year. That failure was hardly an isolated incident.

Lawyers for one of Donald’s own investment banks later wrote in court filings that the Trump name had become associated with a company that lost money every year and properties suffering from significant deferred maintenance.

A Temple University study found that Donald’s casinos lost more money, destroyed more jobs, and experienced more bankruptcies than any major competitor in Atlantic City. In direct competition, researchers concluded the casino’s were not average. They were the worst. And yet Donald walked away richer.

The investors lost. Bondholders lost. Contractors lost. Workers lost. Entire retirement accounts collapsed.

Stephen Perskie, New Jersey’s top casino regulator during the early 1990s, described Donald’s departure from Atlantic City in blunt terms.

Perskie: He put a number of local contractors and suppliers out of business when he didn’t pay them. So when he left Atlantic City, it wasn’t sorry to see you go. It was, how fast can you get the hell out of here?

After the casino failures proved Donald was incapable of operating a thriving business without his father’s money and influence, he pivoted to something far easier. He sold his name. That is what Donald’s business career amounts to once the mythology is stripped away.

Trump Steaks. Trump Vodka. Trump University. Trump Airlines alone lost $128 million in its first eighteen months and never became profitable. Once again, Donald created none of it.

He simply sold the illusion that his name meant something, collected his fee, and left somebody else holding the bag when things inevitably fell apart. The same pattern extends to The Art of the Deal, the book that helped cement Donald’s reputation as a business genius.

There is just one problem. Donald did not write it. He did not even co-write it. The book was ghostwritten by Tony Schwartz, who later described the experience as his greatest regret in life.

Schwartz said the title itself was a marketing construct he invented to package an autobiography that bore little resemblance to Donald’s actual life. He later told CBS News that, “ Donald not only lies constantly, but does so without guilt or concern.” Schwartz even suggested a more accurate title for a sequel. The Sociopath.

Increasingly, people are beginning to understand what Donald actually is.

Iran certainly does.

In 2018, Donald withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear agreement. He called it the worst deal ever made and promised something better. Of course, he never delivered.

Share

The agreement had taken years to negotiate and represented the most effective mechanism for constraining Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Donald destroyed it and replaced it with nothing. Then, after five rounds of failed negotiations during his second term, he launched an illegal and unconstitutional war.

Now Iran is refusing his terms, advancing its nuclear program, and showing little interest in ending the conflict. Donald’s own envoy, Steve Witkoff, admitted reaching an agreement was “difficult, if not impossible.”

Donald’s response was to demand that Iran “cry uncle.” That is not strength. It is desperation. Donald continues insisting that he holds all the cards. The opposite is true. With every passing day, America becomes weaker and Iran becomes stronger.

The same pattern appears everywhere else Donald touches.

Take the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation.

Donald awarded a no-bid contract to a company with no prior federal experience. The project was initially estimated at $1.8 million. It now costs $3.1 million and is being paid for with money collected from visitors to America’s national parks.

Money that should be preserving public lands is instead being spent covering another one of Donald’s vanity projects. Naturally, Donald has spent far more time admiring the pool than explaining the cost overruns.

The Greeks had a name for somebody who became obsessed with his own reflection. Narcissus. It did not end particularly well for him either.

Then there is the White House ballroom.

Donald originally claimed the project would cost $200 million and be funded entirely through private donations, including some of his own money.

Neither claim proved true.

The price tag doubled to $400 million. Senate Republicans attempted to allocate up to $1 billion in taxpayer funding for the project. When procedural rules got in the way, Donald demanded the removal of the Senate parliamentarian.

The pattern is familiar. Costs spiral out of control. Somebody else pays. Anybody who objects gets removed. And then Donald finds another group of sycophants willing to carry out his wishes. That brings us to perhaps the most brazen example of all.

In February 2026, Donald filed a $10 billion lawsuit against his own Internal Revenue Service because an IRS contractor leaked his tax returns. That contractor was prosecuted, convicted, and imprisoned. So what exactly were Donald’s damages?

Every modern president released tax returns voluntarily. Donald did not.

Legal experts immediately dismissed the lawsuit as frivolous. Yet through a settlement negotiated by his own Justice Department, Donald effectively won anyway.

A $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded compensation program was created, benefiting people who claimed they had been unfairly targeted by the Biden administration, including January 6th rioters. The Treasury Department’s top lawyer resigned in protest.

Then came an even more disturbing revelation.

A provision quietly added to the agreement permanently barred the IRS from pursuing tax claims against Donald, his family members, or his businesses.

Think about that.

Donald and his family have effectively been granted protection from future tax enforcement while Republicans remain in power. It is impossible to imagine a clearer example of corruption. It is also the logical conclusion of the myth Donald has spent decades selling. The myth of the brilliant businessman.

The reality is much simpler.

Donald inherited wealth he did not earn, destroyed businesses he did not know how to run, shifted losses onto other people, and spent decades convincing millions of Americans that failure was success.

Now he is running the country the same way he ran everything else.

And we are all being handed the bill.