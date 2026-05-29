The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ghostlyair59's avatar
Ghostlyair59
7h

Mary Trump💕 bringing those receipts. Girl, keep this up. This is a piece everyone needs to see. The USA is now headed for the same fate as BOTH the Trump Plaza and the Taj Mahal—a complete shithole that everyone else is responsible for cleaning up while the terror toddler avoids responsibility.

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Stasia's avatar
Stasia
7h

The Art of the Devil 😈

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