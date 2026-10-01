The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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TJ's avatar
TJ
Oct 1

Thank you Mary. It’s always the Scam. There’s not a one in this regime that aren’t a grifter or con…

Dr. Mehmet Oz has been under intense public and political scrutiny regarding his personal business "sideline deals" and potential conflicts of interest.

As head of CMS, Dr. Oz oversees a $1.5 to $1.7 trillion federal budget that influences private insurance, pharmaceutical companies, and digital health tech. The primary business deals, holdings, and related ethics controversies involving Dr. Oz during his tenure include:

* ZorroRX: A health benefits company co-founded by Dr. Oz and his son, Oliver Oz. The company functions as a telemedicine intermediary utilizing the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program. Healthcare experts flagged this as a direct conflict of interest, given that CMS heavily influences the regulation of federal prescription drug programs.

* Sharecare & CareLinx: Disclosures revealed Oz previously held up to a $26 million stake in Sharecare, a digital health company he co-founded. Sharecare operates CareLinx—an in-home care program heavily utilized as a supplemental benefit by Medicare Advantage enrollees.

* Private Health Insurers: Oz previously held up to $600,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock, alongside investments in CVS Health and Cigna. Because Dr. Oz heavily advocates for “expanding private Medicare Advantage plans” (and previously co-authored a proposal for "Medicare Advantage for All"), lawmakers have routinely questioned whether his policies inherently favor his former investment network.

* Pharmaceutical and Tech Giants: His portfolio historically featured substantial stakes in tech firms like Nvidia (up to $5 million) that build AI software for hospitals, alongside drug manufacturers like AbbVie.

Before taking office, Dr. Oz's financial disclosures revealed a personal net worth between $98 million and $332 million, heavily driven by media earnings and investments in health sectors regulated by his own agency. To secure his confirmation, he did sign a federal ethics pledge promising to divest from over 70 conflicting companies and health-related funds within 90 days of taking office and resign from paid advisory roles and corporate board seats (such as with the health retailer iHerb). Also, his intentions of recusing himself from policy matters directly impacting his former personal financial interests until divestment was finalized.

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Patty Cook's avatar
Patty Cook
Oct 1

When he was first elected, one of my friends said “He’s going to get us all killed.”

Little did we know he’d have a second term. Her words were prescient.

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