The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Empyrix's avatar
Empyrix
2d

I’ll definitely need a shrink after this ordeal has passed but thank you for standing with us to protect democracy

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Neill Graham's avatar
Neill Graham
2d

Thank you for promoting Mr. Rodriguez for A.G. Florida needs all the help it can get.

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