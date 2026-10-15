The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Dan O'Leary's avatar
Dan O'Leary
Oct 15

I don't know who they think is going to buy their stupid products after they bankrupt the country.

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Barbara Perra's avatar
Barbara Perra
Oct 15

I think many Americans recognize that Ukraine is fighting for all Democratic countries. It seems that DJT and his administration are the only ones who have abandoned Ukraine with the spineless Republican Congress as collaborators.

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