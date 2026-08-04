The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
16h

Thank you for the transcript, of this conversation Mary. I got really angry when someone put out a text on my phone stating you were using an AIPAC. I went out to tend my garden and voted, my friend. I was really upset. What a fake thing to do to a good person who is trying to make a difference. Please becareful. Oh I voted for Progressive Democrat for Governor a, lady and Noah Taylor. I was pissed off at the fake text.

Reply
Share
Donna Roxey's avatar
Donna Roxey
15h

Excellent explanations, Mary. Great work.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture