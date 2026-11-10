Ross Douthat and Donald Trump: CBS News

Tomorrow, 10 November 2026 is the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

Welcome to this week’s episode of The Breakdown where we quote Donald at length and we do not edit him or try to sane wash him unlike many in the mainstream media do. For this episode, we want to look at the 60 minutes interview Donald did with Ross Douthat in the wake of the stunning midterm defeat. But I’m going to need my emotional support animal for this one because not only do we have to quote Donald at length, we have to grapple with the fact that Douthat is actually somebody working for 60 Minutes, essentially making it clear that CBS no longer has journalistic integrity. I mean, we knew that, but this was a blow. Out of the many questions Douthat asked, he asked nothing about blowing up people in the Caribbean Sea. Nothing about having ripped up the Iran nuclear deal, nothing about tariffs, nothing about anything of substance, no attempts to pin Donald down, just a lot of letting him say whatever he wanted to and lie as usual.

Douthat started with the fact that Donald’s personal fortune has increased dramatically since January 2025. According to Forbes, Donald’s net worth has increased by an estimated $3 billion since then. When asked how that happened, Donald insisted that he barely pays attention to his own money.