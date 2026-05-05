The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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E. Jean Carroll's avatar
E. Jean Carroll
5h

GOOD HEAVENS!!!!

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Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
5h

The leader of Canada met with the European community and the main topic of discussion was how to protect the Democratic World from Russia, China, and the United States. Donald has made us the enemy. I didn't like Nikita Khrushchev threatening us. Now we are thought of by others the same way.

Donald has lived a miserable life so now that he thinks that he has the World, he can break it if he wants to. Like the White House and the American economy. Making America great again was a lie too. His objective was to make it all his and his only. So he will continue to do all he can to disrupt or ruin people's lives, wherever they live and whether or not they voted for him.

I refuse to let him ruin my life or that of my children.

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