The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Patricia Jaeger's avatar
Patricia Jaeger
5h

Open corruption such as this also makes it clear to everyone else on the Trump ladder that it's also okay for them to engage in corruption.

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Pamela Tanton's avatar
Pamela Tanton
5h

For a lot of Americans, yes, it’s being normalized. (How they see it as normal is beyond me, but I realize that’s the trick.) But a whole lot of other people are still not paying attention. They’re not very interested, or they actively avoid politics. They are the ones who freak me out, make me mad, whatever. Well, so do the ones who’ve been blinded by the Normalizer.

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