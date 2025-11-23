The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lor's avatar
Lor
5h

Traumatized by this global cruelty in this regime. And now they are trying to destroy Ukraine for Putin. Shameful abdication of our democracy in every way possible. Horrified daily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Lisa T. Sandoval's avatar
Lisa T. Sandoval
5h

Mary, as always you speak the truth. Keep shining a light on the despicable acts of the Republican Regime. Their day will come when they will pay for this horror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture