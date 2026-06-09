The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Dudley Adair's avatar
Dudley Adair
7h

I worked at one of the polling centers for three days in California last week. There are many controls in place to guard against election fraud. Mail-in ballots take longer to count because the signatures have to be verified. That's why we were asking voters to use the "scan and go" voting machine which counts their ballot in a matter of seconds before they leave the polling center. The "voter fraud" is an absolute lie. Liars create the illusion of truth by repeating lies over and over. That is exactly what the Republicans are trying to accomplish.

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ckd's avatar
ckd
7h

Mary, Reading your observations is always like a shot of fresh air. I am glad you gave over your

professional life to getting and spreading the goods on the political sphere.

Your clear background on the details of the issues before us is so helpful to those of us sinking in the cesspool of wtf. Thank you girl. You rock.

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