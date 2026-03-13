The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Scott Stroud
5h

Our President is an idiot, a dangerous idiot. He obviously doesn't know how the power grid works (surprise.) The wind quits blowing and suddenly you can't watch television.

If he wasn't so dangerous it would be funny, but he is and it isn't.

Linda Laz
5h

For heaven's sake...how long will it be before someone tells the orange bloviate that he can't lie anymore. It is unconscionable that so many people just let him crap all over us. Maybe Bebe and Donny have a plan to get more land (by force) so Israel can be a "bigger" country and have more resources. Then Donny can have all his golf courses and hotels there, too. Barf. Someone besides Kaitlyn Collins has to tell him that he's lying again and again and again. He should not be able to use the excuse, "I don't know," either. He's the F*ING prez and SHOULD absolutely know!! Don't let him get away with this!!!

