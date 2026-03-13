[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

In his first public comments since taking power after the killing of his father, Iran’s new supreme leader struck a defiant tone. In statements carried by Iranian state media, he vowed that Iran would continue blocking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil routes, and promised revenge for what he called “the blood of the martyrs.”

Just hours later, Israel launched a new round of airstrikes in Beirut, targeting what the military said was Hezbollah infrastructure. The strikes hit central parts of the city, sending smoke and debris into residential neighborhoods filled with bars and restaurants. For residents already displaced by evacuation orders and weeks of bombardment, the attacks reinforced fears that even areas once considered relatively safe may no longer be off limits.

This morning Israeli airstrikes also hit several cars along the seaside in Beirut’s Ramlet Al Baida neighborhood, leaving bloodied sand along the sidewalk and sending people scrambling in panic.

In addition, the Associated Press reports that pro Iranian hackers are escalating cyberattacks as the war continues, targeting United States companies in critical infrastructure including water plants, hospitals, and defense contractors. Experts warn these attacks are meant to create chaos and disrupt the American war effort. One recent strike hit United States medical device company Stryker. Since the United States and Israeli assault began, about 2,000 people have been killed, most of them in Iran.

Iran’s threat to block the Strait of Hormuz has added new anxiety to an already volatile oil market. The narrow waterway carries roughly one fifth of the world’s oil supply. Iraq and Oman shut down oil terminals today after two tankers were attacked and left burning off Iraq’s coast. Oil markets have been volatile since the United States and Israel attacked Iran. On Monday the price of Brent crude briefly surged to nearly $120 a barrel as traders worried that the war could cause long lasting supply disruptions. Prices have eased somewhat since then, but they remain far higher than before the conflict began.

Gas prices are now climbing as well. According to AAA, the national average rose to $3.60 a gallon today, increasing the cost for drivers about 21 percent since the war started. Gas prices typically lag behind changes in crude oil, often rising or falling several days later. Diesel has jumped even faster. The national average reached $4.86 a gallon, up roughly 29 percent since the start of the war. Financial markets are also reacting. Global stocks are falling with the S and P 500 down just under one percent in early trading today. Europe’s STOXX 600 dropped around six tenths of a percent.

This is what happens when reckless leadership treats a war like a political stunt. The global economy reacts immediately. Markets drop, energy prices surge, and American families are the ones who end up paying the price at the pump. But the big winner in all of this is Vladimir Putin. The Sun reports that Russia is profiting from the turmoil. Analysis estimates that Putin has pulled in about $7.5 billion from fossil fuel exports in less than two weeks, with Russia now earning roughly $625 million a day, about 14 percent higher than in February as energy prices surge. Researchers say that kind of money could theoretically fund the purchase of around 17,000 Iranian designed Shahed drones every day, weapons Russia has used heavily in its war against Ukraine, causing hundreds of deaths and major damage to infrastructure. A sanctions campaigner warned that the situation shows how energy market panic can boost authoritarian exporters and that easing sanctions on Russian oil could increase Moscow’s profit even further.

While American drivers are paying more for gas, Vladimir Putin is literally cashing in on the chaos. That is the geopolitical reality of poorly planned wars. Authoritarian leaders thrive in instability. The political consequences are beginning to show up in public opinion as well. One Trump voter in Florida was interviewed about rising gas prices and the effect the conflict is having on everyday life. This is what that voter had to say.

He said he would have gas under three dollars and now it is right at five. It was almost at two dollars and something cents and he was bragging about that the other day. Now it is five fifty a gallon. We do not run off hopes and dreams. As far as being safe anybody can do anything. He is not doing anything for my safety. I just wish he would keep his campaign promise and end the war fast. I honestly miss my Uncle Joe because things were calmer then and it did not affect my day to day life like this.

It would appear that gas prices will not be coming down anytime soon, at least as long as Iran controls traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Did the Trump regime not plan for this? Did they not know this would happen?

Energy Secretary Chris Wright was asked about the possibility of American warships escorting tankers through the strait. His response raised even more concerns.

It will happen relatively soon but it cannot happen now. We are simply not ready.

This is exactly the kind of scenario national security experts warn about. Once you trigger a regional conflict in a place as strategically critical as the Strait of Hormuz, the ripple effects are enormous.

Last night Donald held a desperate rally in Hebron, Kentucky, just across the river from Cincinnati. The rally focused largely on attacking Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican who has openly challenged Trump and who, along with California Democrat Ro Khanna, pushed efforts in Congress to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files. Trump’s anger toward Massie was unmistakable. This is what he told the crowd.

We have got to get rid of this loser. He is disloyal to the Republican Party and disloyal to the people of Kentucky and most importantly disloyal to the United States of America and he has got to be voted out of office as soon as possible.

Donald also brought Massie’s challenger, Ed Gallrein, onto the stage to address the crowd.

I want to thank you for your endorsement because once you did that my support skyrocketed. I look forward to serving the people of Kentucky because you deserve a true Republican conservative who stands shoulder to shoulder with our president and the Republican Party. We stand with you. Fight fight fight. USA USA USA.

Donald then shifted to another familiar target. Renewable energy, particularly wind power, which he has long attacked despite its rapid global growth.

The wind stops and suddenly you cannot watch television because there is no energy. It is a scam. One of the biggest scams there is.

He also discussed the war with Iran in language that underscored how casually he views the conflict. Referring to the military operation he said:

The regime in Iran with Operation Epic Fury. That is a great name. It is only good if you win and we have won. In the first hour it was over.

Notably absent from those remarks was any mention of the human cost of the conflict or the soldiers risking their lives.

Donald later visited a pharmaceutical facility and described his presidency in familiar terms.

We are doing a great job. There has never been a better first year for a president than what we have had. The economy is roaring and we stopped eight wars with a ninth to come.

At another point he attempted to describe the conflict with Iran but could not clearly define it.

It is both an excursion and a war. For them it is a war but for us it has turned out to be easier than we thought.

While political rallies continue, congressional investigators are still examining the financial network surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. According to a Politico report, Epstein’s longtime accountant Richard Kahn testified before the House Oversight Committee about major financial transactions involving Epstein and wealthy individuals. Lawmakers say they are attempting to build a paper trail to determine whether any of that money was connected to Epstein’s crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein’s accountant stepped behind closed doors for testimony as lawmakers tried to trace financial connections tied to Epstein’s network.

Despite years of claims that Epstein acted alone, each new document and testimony continues to raise questions about who knew what and when. Some of the individuals mentioned have denied financial transfers and none have been charged with crimes related to Epstein’s case, but investigators say the inquiry is ongoing.

In another development Representative James Comer revealed that federal authorities asked New Mexico officials to stop an investigation into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch property in 2019 during Trump’s previous presidency.

The federal government asked New Mexico to stop their investigation of that ranch back in 2019 and there are still many unanswered questions about what happened there.

Meanwhile international media continue to connect the Epstein scandal to the current geopolitical climate. Reports circulating globally note that Iranian missiles have been marked with references to Epstein Island victims, further amplifying attention on the controversy and the still unreleased documents connected to the case.

As more records surface and investigations continue, the pressure for transparency is only increasing. The war in Iran may dominate headlines for now, but the Epstein story is far from over and the demand for accountability continues to grow.

In separate breaking news, a disturbing incident unfolded in Michigan at a synagogue in West Bloomfield. According to the Associated Press, synagogue security engaged an individual in gunfire after a vehicle rammed the property. The building was evacuated with no reported injuries among those inside.

The only injury appears to be a security officer who was struck by the vehicle during the incident and sustained non life threatening injuries. Multiple agencies including the FBI and Michigan State Police responded while authorities issued a temporary shelter in place order for the surrounding area.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack and said antisemitism and violence have no place in the state as the investigation continues. It is deeply disturbing news. Houses of worship should always be places of safety and community. Antisemitism and violence have absolutely no place in our society, and it is a relief that no one inside the synagogue was seriously harmed.

