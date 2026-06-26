The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Scott Stroud's avatar
Scott Stroud
8h

I wish at one of these pressers someone would call Donald out on his bs. Seriously, what do they have to lose? With the Justice Dept. signing off on each and every media merger they're probably going to be looking for jobs anyhow. Might as well go out in a blaze of journalistic glory.

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Janice Reinersman's avatar
Janice Reinersman
8h

No one says it better than you.

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