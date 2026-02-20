[ Transcripts edited for clarity, length and flow]

British police have arrested Andrew Albert Christian Edward, Duke of York, formerly known as Prince Andrew, intensifying a long-running crisis for the monarchy over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after accusations that he shared confidential information with Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy. The arrest marks a stark contrast in official responses to the Epstein files. British authorities have moved aggressively to investigate potential crimes emerging from the three million pages of correspondence, while the Department of Justice in the United States has done absolutely nothing. Well, that is not entirely fair. The Department of Justice, under orders from Donald, has done everything in its power to protect predators and put victims in harm’s way.

Buckingham Palace has faced years of scandal over separate allegations that the former prince sexually abused young women. Last year, King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge in Windsor in an effort to limit further fallout. That may qualify as some form of accountability, but it is not nearly enough. At long last, Andrew has now been arrested.

In a written statement following the arrest, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he supported “a full, fair and proper process,” words you will never hear from the current President of the United States, who is actively using the Department of Justice to bail out his friends and himself while targeting perceived personal and political enemies.

Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda spoke to MSNBC about the DOJ’s and Pam Bondi’s handling of the files. She said:

I was there at that hearing with Pam Bondi, and I got to say she really dehumanized us. It was really, I would say, embarrassing on her behalf not to turn around and acknowledge us. The DOJ has not reached out. The FBI has not reached out. Pam Bondi has not reached out. Kash Patel has not reached out. And I love how they say that they have a clear communication line with us, and I got to say, it is not true. We tried. We will continue to try. And it would be an honor to meet with them, and actually maybe they should feel honored to meet with us because we have a lot to tell them.

She continued:

I think that at the end of the day, they’re protecting somebody. We all know that. But the question is not only who, it’s how many people are they protecting? And at the end of the day, we know too much and they don’t want to know what we know. But in those files, which they have read unredacted, completely unredacted, they do know what’s in those files. They know clues in those files. And I think it’s really a question that we all need to be asking: Why haven’t we taken the step to investigate all these men? And in some cases here it looks like there are some women involved as well.

How many? That is a question we cannot answer. Who? That is easier to speculate about. Donald Trump has been mentioned in the released files extensively. Howard Lutnick is mentioned and has acknowledged traveling to Epstein’s island. Mehmet Oz exchanged messages with Epstein. Leslie Wexner financed Epstein. At least six individuals connected to Donald’s administrations, including former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, appear in ways that cannot be described as innocent. This is a massive cover-up being carried out by the government of the United States. Every time another country treats this seriously and moves toward accountability, it makes this country look more degraded by the day.

Earlier today, at the inaugural meeting of the so-called Board of Peace, Donald announced that nine members have pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package and that five countries will deploy troops as part of an international stabilization force. Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania have pledged to send troops, while Egypt and Jordan have committed to train police. Donald also announced that the United States will contribute $10 billion to the board, though he did not specify what the money will be used for or how it would be authorized by Congress.

He declared, “Someday I won’t be here. The United Nations will be. I think it’s going to be much stronger, and the Board of Peace is going to almost be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly.” That is not how any of this works. The Board of Peace may, in fact, undermine the United Nations’ ability to function.

The meeting itself was telling. Board members entered to an eighties playlist, stood awkwardly while Donald delayed his appearance, and listened to speaker after speaker as he appeared to drift in and out of consciousness. At the end, he banged a small gold gavel to close proceedings. This board resembles a shell company designed to divert funds under the guise of legitimacy.

On the economic front, the results of Donald’s tariff policies are now clearer. Census Bureau trade data show the trade deficit climbed by $25.5 billion last year to $1.24 trillion. Research from the JPMorgan Chase Institute indicates that tariffs paid by mid-size U.S. businesses tripled over the past year, affecting companies that employ a combined 48 million Americans. These businesses have absorbed costs by raising prices, cutting workers, or accepting lower profits. The research contradicts claims that foreigners are paying the tariffs. Tariffs are taxes on American consumers.

We are also nine months away from a midterm election that will determine control of all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 39 governorships. Donald’s approval rating stands at 36 percent, according to recent polling from Quinnipiac and Gallup. In 2018, when his approval was 41 percent, Republicans lost 40 House seats. Consumer sentiment has fallen sharply, with the University of Michigan’s index at 57.3. Nearly three out of four Americans rate economic conditions as fair or poor.

Republicans hold a financial advantage. The Republican National Committee reported $95 million on hand in January, while the Democratic National Committee carries more debt than cash. Pro-Trump super PACs report hundreds of millions available.

What does that mean? We act as if we are five points behind and work to win by twenty-five. If you need to check your voter registration or polling location, go to vote.org or rockthevote.org. Stay vigilant, especially in states where voter rolls are frequently purged.

Finally, controversy surrounding The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Texas Senate candidate James Talarico has drawn millions of views after Colbert released an interview online that CBS initially declined to air. Talarico’s campaign has since raised millions, potentially reshaping a closely watched Democratic primary against Representative Jasmine Crockett. Regardless of the primary outcome, defeating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the general election is imperative.

We are exhausted because this is exhausting. But exhaustion does not absolve us of responsibility. Stay informed. Stay registered. Stay engaged.

