Yesterday, Donald signed a roughly $1.2 trillion government funding bill, ending the partial federal shutdown that began over the weekend and setting up a major fight in Congress over future Department of Homeland Security funding. The House narrowly approved the measure by a 217 to 214 vote, wrapping up work on 11 annual spending bills that keep most government agencies funded through September 30. The vote fell largely along party lines.

Although the bill separates any future funding from DHS after two weeks, Donald called the bill “a great victory for the American people.” Alarming.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Donald on the Jeffrey Epstein files. She had this exchange with him:

Kaitlan Collins: On the Epstein files. You talked about Democrats who were in there. Elon Musk was also in there, and so was your commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, and correspondence that he had with him. Did you read those new files that were published by the Department of Justice? Donald: No, I didn’t. I have a lot of things I’m doing, a lot of things I’m doing. I don’t know. You mentioned two names. I’m sure they’re fine. I’m sure they’re fine. Otherwise, it would’ve been major headlines. Kaitlan Collins: A lot of women who are survivors of Epstein are unhappy with those redactions that came out. Some of the entire witness interviews are totally blacked out. Do you think that they should be more transparent? Donald: They’re also unhappy with the fact that they thought they released too much. I heard that. And you tell me something else. No. I think it’s really time for the country to get onto something else. Now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people. But I think it’s time now for the country to maybe get onto something else. Kaitlan Collins: But what would you say to people who feel like they haven’t gotten justice, Mr. President? Donald: You’re the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face. Kaitlan Collins: Well, I’m asking you about survivors. Donald: You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth and you’re a very dishonest organization. And they should be ashamed of you.

Donald’s hidden message, aside from the disgusting and inappropriate “young women must smile” comment, is simple. Just move along. Nothing to see here. Had nothing to do with me. It’s all a big conspiracy.

Donald is mentioned in the Epstein files thousands and thousands of times. That is no accident.

Survivors deserve nothing less than the full un-redacted truth. What are they hiding? Who are they protecting?

After the signing, Democrats threatened to block funding for the Department of Homeland Security when it expires in two weeks unless there are dramatic changes and real accountability for ICE and CBP, including banning agents from wearing masks, requiring body cameras, and insisting on judicial warrants instead of internal administration warrants before certain actions are taken.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Tuesday that reaching real agreement on these issues in such a short time will be difficult, if not “impossible.” Republicans claim that agents hide their identities to avoid doxxing.

Solid reasons to hide could also include committing horrific abuses, violating the rights of immigrants, undocumented workers, and citizens, while terrorizing communities and acting with impunity.

Yesterday, Luke and Brent Ganger, the brothers of Renee Good, one of two United States citizens murdered by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis, urged Congress to act against what they described as violence on American streets linked to immigration operations.

The mood was understandably somber, with the brothers often comforting one another as they spoke and listened to others. Luke Ganger said this:

Renee Good is our sister. We are here on behalf of Nee’s big family and those who loved her. We’re here to ask for your help. The deep distress our family feels because of Nee’s loss in such a violent and unnecessary way is complicated by feelings of disbelief, distress, and desperation for change. In the last few weeks, our family took some consolation thinking that perhaps Nee’s death would bring about change in our country, and it has not. The completely surreal scenes taking place on the streets of Minneapolis are beyond explanation. This is not just a bad day or a rough week or isolated incidents. These encounters with federal agents are changing the community and changing many lives, including ours, forever.

There is not going to be any serious reform of ICE. Millions of dollars are being spent to acquire properties like a $70 million warehouse in Surprise, Arizona, which is slated to be converted into a mass detention facility. There are many more of these sites, gulags, planned.

In Minneapolis this morning, the so called border czar, Tom Homan, held a press conference of his own. Donald sent him in to “bring down the temperature” after the removal of Greg Bovino last week, simply exchanging one Nazi for another.

Homan said there would be a drawdown of 700 agents immediately, but that over 2,000 would remain. He also issued a warning:

My goal with the support of President Trump is to achieve a complete drawdown and end this surge as soon as we can, but that is largely contingent upon the end of the illegal and threatening activities against ICE and its federal partners that we’re seeing in the community.

In other words, a thinly veiled threat. Nice city you have there. It would be terrible if something happened to it. Or perhaps even, the beatings will continue until morale improves.

Homan was asked whether the mission had been a success. Here was his response:

Yeah. I think I just listed a bunch of people we took off the streets of the Twin Cities, so I think it was very effective as far as public safety goes. Was it a perfect operation? No. No, and I told you we created one unified chain of command. Make sure everybody’s on the same page. Make sure we de-conflicting targets and making sure we follow the rules.

Murdered American citizens. Abducted children. Undocumented workers who were shot. A success? It depends on what you mean by success.

Homan also blamed bloodshed on those standing in the way of federal forces:

I said back in March of this year that the hateful rhetoric didn’t stop. I was afraid there would be bloodshed, and there has been. President Trump and I, Noem, none of us want to see any bloodshed.

They blame people simply for exercising their First Amendment rights, for protesting peacefully, for speaking freely, and for refusing to accept state violence as normal. ICE needs to get out of every American city right now. In this moment, they represent one of the most immediate dangers to our country.

