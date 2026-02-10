[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been told they must appear before Congress to testify about Jeffrey Epstein. The Clintons, however, are urging Congress to hold their testimony in public. They are arguing that closed-door depositions would allow Republicans to politicize the issue.

Both Clintons were offered the opportunity to give private testimony to the House Oversight Committee. Republicans threatened contempt if the Clintons refused to appear. Notably excluded from that scrutiny is Donald.

Bill Clinton posted a message on Friday:

I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared. If they want answers, let’s stop the games and do this the right way in a public hearing where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about. If these depositions were held behind closed doors, every word could be twisted, leaks could be selective, and the testimony weaponized in ways we cannot trust.

Clinton appears unconcerned about what House Republicans might ask. He has acknowledged flying on Epstein’s plane for foundation work but insists he never visited Epstein’s private island, which flight logs would confirm.

Jeffrey Epstein gave a lot of money to the Clinton Foundation. This is exactly how Jeffrey Epstein gained access to the upper echelons of society. He wooed the “elites.” He bought credibility. He bought proximity. He bought respectability.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell appeared virtually from a minimum-security prison in Texas, where she is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape and sex trafficking of teenage girls and young women. According to Committee Chair James Comer, Maxwell pleaded the Fifth Amendment, declining to testify, as expected. Comer described the outcome as “obviously very disappointing,” which may be one of the most disingenuous things I have ever heard in my life. Despite the severity of her crimes, she now has more privileges than most prisoners ever will.

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Marcus, posted the following message:

If this committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path. Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency.

Why does Maxwell even think clemency is a possibility?

After the deposition, Representative Melanie Stansbury accused Republican Andy Biggs of acting as Ghislaine Maxwell’s messenger by delivering her clemency request directly to Donald Trump. Maxwell’s attorney had stated that neither Trump nor Clinton were implicated, but Biggs carried the exact message she wanted sent, making it clear she is actively seeking clemency.

If Ghislaine Maxwell believes that message buys her freedom, she will continue to say Donald is innocent.

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett summed it up bluntly:

I don’t really know where we are in this country. Why are we even having this conversation? The United States has fallen apart right now, partially because he’s going out and randomly allowing for the killings of people in the middle of the street. But the other part of it is that we have a 34-count convicted felon, and there are people that are still shielding him from any type of accountability as it relates to a child sex trafficking ring. It is time to take the blinders off. I don’t understand why we are pretending like any of this is normal. And I think that that is the level of frustration that so many people are bringing, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or independent, specifically to the Epstein-file situation. Because right now we know that they were willing to try to throw the Clintons in prison for not showing up, yet they won’t even allow us to bring other people into committee who we know are mentioned in these files and mentioned so much more. When we went through the hearing as it relates to the Clintons, I said, “Listen, we know that Donald Trump’s name is mentioned more. Bring him in too.” I’m not saying that this should be partisan. This should be whoever. I want to be clear about that. For the Democrats, this isn’t partisanship. This is about right versus wrong.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, faces scrutiny for her handling of sensitive intelligence last spring. The NSA flagged a call involving someone close to Donald and brought it to Gabbard. She reportedly gave a paper copy to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and blocked its formal publication. A whistleblower claimed she prevented the report from reaching Congress, and lawmakers are now seeking the original NSA materials directly, bypassing her office.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner has questions for Tulsi Gabbard, including why she was at a Georgia election office raid. This is what Warner had to say on Face the Nation:

We then subsequently found that this was not the first time she was involved in domestic activities. She went down and seized some voting machines in Puerto Rico earlier in the year. Again, we had no knowledge of that. And then the question of what she was doing in Georgia, there’s been three or four different stories since it broke. First, she said the president asked, then the president said he didn’t ask her. Then he said it was Pam Bondi, the attorney general. So, we don’t have the slightest idea other than the fact that the whole thing stinks to high heaven. And the fact is Donald Trump cannot get over the fact that he lost Georgia in 2020, that he lost the election in 2020. My fear is now he sees the political winds turning against him and he’s going to try to interfere in the 2026 elections, something that a year ago I didn’t think would be possible.

Warner is right. This is exactly what we should be expecting. Coverups. Election interference. Republicans doing whatever they can to sabotage the midterms.

There is some good news for Democrats and elections. Louisiana Democrat Chastity Verret Martinez won a state House special election 62 percent to 38 percent in a district Donald carried by 13 points in 2024. This follows a recent Democratic flip in Texas, where a Democrat won a district Donald had carried by 17 points.

These swings suggest a possible wave election in the midterms. So far, Republicans have not gained a single legislative seat in special elections during Donald’s second term, while Democrats have flipped eight GOP-held districts.

Donald is effectively on the ballot in every race. Voters are not just choosing Democrats; they are rejecting what Donald and his corrupt, authoritarian-aligned party represent.

Meanwhile, warning signs continue for Republicans. Nevada Republican Mark Amodei announced he will not seek reelection, becoming the 30th House Republican to step aside ahead of the midterms. Many Republicans are retiring faster than Democrats, a historic predictor of which party is likely to lose the House.

The writing is on the wall. Republicans are facing an almost certain loss of the House majority in 2026. It is time for them to step aside and let Democrats take charge, fight for the people, and do the work the GOP refuses to do.

