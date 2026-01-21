The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

L.D.Michaels
27m

IS THIS THE SPEECH THAT TRUMP IS EXPECTED TO GIVE AT TOMORROW'S WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN DAVOS?

Trump is expected to reiterate his broader geopolitical vision for the U.S., with emphasis on American dominance and strategic priorities. This includes continuing to frame key issues like Greenland in terms of U.S. security and national interests.

While his specific wording may vary, Trump is likely to defend his controversial stance on Greenland as a strategic imperative — a topic already dominating discussions at Davos and straining ties with European allies.

We have reason to believe that Trump will give the following or an almost identical speech to the European heads of state and world business leaders tomorrow in Davos:

“Now we are confronted with the last problem which must be solved and which shall be solved. 

"It is the last territorial claim which I have to make in Europe, but it is a claim from which I will not swerve, and which I will satisfy, God willing. 

"I have assured Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that the American people want nothing but peace; but I also told her that I cannot go back beyond the limits of our patience.

 "I assured her, moreover, and I repeat it here, that when this problem is solved, there will be no more territorial problems for the United States in Europe. And I further assured her that from the moment Denmark solves its other problems… I will no longer be interested in the Kingdom of Denmark or its other territories.

"And this I guarantee. We don’t want any Danes at all.”

The above is a verbatim excerpt of Adolf Hitler's September 26, 1938 speech at Germany's Sportpalast arena in Berlin, Germany with Mette Frederiksen's name substituted for Neville Chamberlain's; the American people substituted for the German people and Denmark, the Greenlanders and Danes substituted for Czechoslovakia and the Czechs.

It is well known from an interview of Trump's first wife, Ivana, now deceased, that Trump kept a copy of Hitler's speeches by his bedside. Given the land grab parallel threat to Europe by Hitler and Trump, it is not inconceivable that Trump will have looked to Hitler's successful speech that was followed by Neville Chamberlain and other European leaders signing the Munich Pact 4 days later, condoning Hitlers military march into the Sudetenland, a border region within the sovereign state of Czechoslovakia which was legally and internationally Czechoslovak territory.

The Munich Pact has become known as one of the world's most shameful submissions to appeasement.

I doubt that there will be anyone attending tomorrow's forum who is unaware of the observation of longtime professor of philosophy at Harvard George Santayana, that "“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

MariElena
8m

I listened to a bit of that speech today. He got rid of the puberty blockers, he got men out of women’s sports, and more of that ilk. If one is a Trump supporter then all of that would be music to the ears. Otherwise, it is abysmal.

I also listened to George Conway in conversation with Steven Schmidt. We know the obvious – that the Republicans in Congress have submitted to the Trump regime. And the federal Democratic leaders are doing mostly nothing. Then I really got it – what I already knew. Congress needs to take back its power; it needs to do its job of upholding the Constitution and working for the American people. That is the solution.

