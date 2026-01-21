[ Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

Well, exactly one year ago today, folks, the Donald 2.0 nightmare began. And today, his rambling two and a half hour year-in-review left everyone shaking their heads wondering how we got here, and whether we will survive this for three more years.

Good evening, everybody. I’m Tara Setmayer, in for the lovely Mary Trump, who will be back soon. At this point, I’m not even sure what day it is. Ever since Donald came back into office, everything has blurred into one long, unending nightmare because we cannot have nice things anymore. Everything he touches falls apart, and here we are.

If you did not watch today’s unhinged two and a half hour grievance fest, good for you. Some of us watched it so you don’t have to, and now we can process it together. Donald spent most of that time looking low energy and lost. I honestly thought he might fall asleep at the podium. When you see him in long form, unvarnished, you cannot ignore what is right in front of you. He is not well, and he is clearly diminished from even a few years ago.

It also did not instill confidence in anyone watching, including the markets. The world is watching a man unravel and posture like a mad king, while obsessing over Greenland and threatening the stability of alliances. This time, there are no adults in the room and no guardrails. And Congress, especially Republicans, is still too cowardly to do the bare minimum.

Donald lied throughout the entire event. Daniel Dale, CNN’s fact checker, came on afterward and essentially said there was so much to fact check, he did not even know where to start. Here is one lie Donald is back to obsessing over, the 2020 election.

He had this to say:

Donald: Allowed in here by an open border policy of the worst president in the history of our country. A man that didn’t win the election, by the way. It was a rigged election. Everybody knows that now. And numbers are coming out that show it even more plainly. We caught him. We caught him. Donald: Here’s the book on accomplishments and this is something, ooh, I’m glad my finger wasn’t in that sucker. They could have done some damage, but you know what, I wouldn’t have shown the pain. I would have acted like nothing happened as my finger fell off.

What do you even do with that. The performance about toughness, the rambling aside about pain, and the casual authoritarian confidence that everyone knows he is right. This is the president of the United States, and it is deeply alarming.

Then, as always, he found time to brag about harming Americans. Not just lying, but bragging.

Donald: So we cut. Now, if you want to see some good numbers, I’ll hire a million people. We cut millions of people off the federal payroll. I don’t like doing that, but the good news, I don’t feel badly because they’re getting private sector jobs and they’re getting sometimes twice as much money, three times as much money. They’re getting factory jobs. They’re getting much better jobs and much higher pay.

Again, not true. What is true is that DOGE came in, Elon Musk brought the chainsaw mentality, and federal agencies were hollowed out. Career public servants, people with institutional knowledge in science, health care, veterans’ services, and education were treated as disposable. The Department of Education has been gutted. If your kid needs special education services or an IEP, good luck. That is not making America great.

And look at who is shaping policy now. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pushed dangerous anti vaccine misinformation that is already fueling preventable outbreaks. Expertise has been replaced by ideology, grievance, and grift.

Then we got to Minnesota. The Trump regime’s militarization of Minnesota after the tragic killing of Renee Good has been a flashpoint, and Donald cannot talk about it without lying, scapegoating, and stoking racism.

Donald: I don’t think the real people of Minnesota, very corrupt place and the elections are totally corrupt. I feel I won it all three times. It’s a rigged state. And the Somalians vote as one group. Even if they’re not citizens and they vote as one group and you get 600,000 votes against you, they all ought to get the hell out of here. They’re bad for our country.

Every time he loses, it is rigged. That is the entire worldview. But what is happening in Minnesota is not a policy response, it is retribution. He lost Minnesota, he does not like Governor Tim Walz, and he sees Somali immigrants as an easy target.

Meanwhile, the videos coming out of Minnesota show people who are citizens, green card holders, and lawful residents being dragged, harassed, and terrorized. People yanked from cars, homes entered, families panicking, a local police officer who is a U.S. citizen harassed by ICE, a phone knocked out of her hand. An elderly man pulled out of the shower in the dead of winter, later released because they had the wrong person. This is what out of control looks like.

Then Donald managed to make Renee Good’s killing about himself, by attacking the people who were horrified and protesting.

Here it is:

Donald: When she was shot, there was another woman that was screaming, shame, shame, shame. You saw it so loud, like a professional opera singer. She wasn’t a woman that was hurt. She was a professional. These are professional agitators and professional people that want to see our country do badly.

First of all, it is not illegal to protest. It is not illegal to film law enforcement on public property as long as you are not interfering. The Trump regime wants to criminalize oversight because they want people scared and silent.

And Donald is more offended by someone yelling shame than by what happened to Renee Good. Her last words were reported as ,” I’m not even mad at you, bro.” And the officer who shot her was caught on tape calling her a vulgar name. That is where the shame belongs.

Donald then tried to wring sympathy for himself again, by talking about Renee Good’s father as if the only tragedy that matters is losing a supporter.

Donald: I felt horribly when I was told that the young woman who had the tragedy, it’s a tragedy, it’s a horrible thing. But when I learned her parents and her father in particular was a tremendous Trump fan. He was all for Trump. Loved Trump. I hope he still feels that way.

This is what Mary means when she calls him an emotional black hole. He cannot process a human life without centering himself. He cannot even perform empathy without turning it into a loyalty test.

And while all of this is happening, he is still building new grifts on top of the wreckage. He is pushing a so called Board of Peace, and it reads like pay to play with a cheap costume on. Bloomberg reported details about it, including the idea of charging nations massive sums for so called permanent membership and positioning Donald as the chairman who must approve outcomes. That is not peace. That is power and profit.

When asked whether this board should replace the United Nations, Donald said this:

Donald: Do you want your board of peace to replace the UN. Well, it might. The UN just hasn’t been very helpful. I’m a big fan of the UN potential, but it has never lived up to its potential.

Of course he wants to undermine the UN. And yes, you can have a serious conversation about reforming international institutions, but this is not that. This is a grift, dressed up as governance, and it is dangerous.

It is also connected to the broader pattern. Follow the money. Ronald Lauder of Estée Lauder has had major financial interests connected to Greenland and helped plant that seed years ago. Paul Singer has major interests in energy markets, including CITGO. Surveillance firms like Palantir, backed by Peter Thiel, benefit from a world where instability becomes a business model. None of this is normal diplomacy. It is corruption and ego, with people’s lives as collateral.

So yes, it is a lot. It is exhausting. And it is why we keep showing up anyway. Republicans in Congress can keep whispering privately while saying nothing publicly, but we do not have the luxury of cowardice.

Keep paying attention. Keep telling the truth. Keep showing up. It is up to us.

