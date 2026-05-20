The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Stasia
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DJT juxtaposes everything.

In U.K., the news has repeated 2 main issues: the schoolchildren killed by an American bomb at the start of the war ( Dominic Waghorn, SKY) and secondly, emergence of Epstein files involved in 2 cases of child abuse in Surrey and Berkshire, being investigated by police here. More to come….

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