I hate to immediately turn to something grim, but this is America in 2026, where moments upon moments are swallowed almost instantly by the next outrage and cruelty.

Last night, in a flurry of posts on his failing social media platform, Donald shared a video that was disgustingly and blatantly racist. I am not going to show it here. I do not want to amplify it or give it the dignity of further circulation. You have probably already seen it. If you have not, it was a GIF depicting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama with their heads placed on gorilla bodies, set to the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight. It was framed around Donald’s ongoing election conspiracy theories.

It sparked immediate outrage across the political spectrum, including condemnation from a tiny handful of Republicans, few and far between.

When asked about it, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the response with her usual smug inhumanity:

This is from an internet meme video depicting Donald as the King of the jungle and Democrats’ characters from The Lion King. Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.

What matters to the American public, Karoline Leavitt, is the fact that the President of the United States of America is an unrepentant, unreconstructed racist who is endangering lives with his blatant racist rants. Obviously, it did matter to someone, because the post was deleted, proving that the outrage was warranted.

This is not an isolated incident, but rather a slice of a broader pattern that has become impossible to ignore. Donald and others in the Trump Regime have repeatedly leaned into white supremacist imagery and messaging. What was once coded is now increasingly overt.

This was not an accident. This was Donald telling us exactly who he is. And as the adage goes, when someone shows you who they are, believe them.

The deafening silence of the Republican Party only emboldens him, pushing him toward ever more overt racism, anti-trans hatred, anti-immigrant cruelty, misogyny, and Islamophobia. Donald is the problem because he has the platform. He is the one whose rhetoric, memes, GIFs, and posts can get people killed.

The Republican Party’s silence is complicity. That cannot be overlooked. We need to be very clear about who should pay the price, because it is not just Donald.

According to The Guardian, Donald told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he would release frozen federal funding for major New York infrastructure projects that the city vitally needs. But there was a catch. He would only release the funds, which legally already belonged to New York State and New Jersey, if Schumer supported renaming Penn Station and Dulles International Airport after him.

The frozen funds total roughly $18 billion and include a subway expansion on the Upper East Side and a new rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey, a project desperately needed to reduce congestion. Donald withheld the money on the first day of a 43-day government shutdown last October, using it as leverage against Schumer.

Schumer’s office declined to comment. Not helpful, Senator.

Since the beginning of his second term, Donald has gone out of his way to plaster his name on public institutions, government programs, and national landmarks. We have watched him desecrate the Kennedy Center and the U.S. Institute of Peace and completely demolish the East Wing of the White House, once a symbol of refinement and tradition, its historic grace replaced by a gaudy golden ballroom, now millions over budget.

Remember when Donald said he was going to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild on health”? When you put in charge a man with no degrees in science or medicine, a former environmental attorney who now traffics in conspiracy theories and pseudoscience, this is what you get: the Secretary of Health and Human Services claiming that a ketogenic diet can cure schizophrenia.

Just. No.

Kennedy made the remarks during a visit to Tennessee as part of a national tour promoting what he calls “real food” and highlighting changes to federal dietary guidelines. The recommendations emphasize eating more protein and fats, including steak, cheese, and butter, drinking whole milk, and avoiding carbohydrates.

Here is what Kennedy, the dangerous sociopathic madman, said at the Tennessee State Capitol:

Dr. Palmer up at Harvard has cured schizophrenia using keto diets. There are studies right now that I saw two days ago where people lose their bipolar diagnosis by changing their diet.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Trump Regime promised to pull 700 federal law enforcement officers out of Minnesota, a move promoted as a de-escalation. But residents and local reporting say there is little evidence that anything has changed, and what has occurred feels like nothing more than window dressing. In fact, federal immigration enforcement operations have been highly visible and highly controversial in the Twin Cities for weeks, with some observers noting that federal agents continue to patrol neighborhoods and carry out apprehensions near schools and inside homes.

Tom Homan announced this week that more than 2,000 immigration agents are still operating in the Twin Cities. The New York Times reported that Dr. Brenda Lewis, the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools outside Minneapolis, said she was feeling a bit hopeful on Wednesday morning after Homan’s announcement of a drawdown of agents.

Instead, she said, “All hell broke loose.”

Dr. Lewis said that on Wednesday, six ICE vehicles drove back and forth in front of an elementary school, and a school board member was followed from her home. At the end of the day, she said, immigration agents were once again nearby during school dismissal.

This is not over. Not by a long shot.

Even as Democrats push back on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the federal government is aggressively expanding space to detain and process immigrants. Part of that effort involves buying and converting large warehouse-style facilities into detention and processing centers across eight states, including two purchased by DHS recently: one in Hagerstown, Maryland, for $102 million, and another in Surprise, Arizona, for $70 million.

That is your tax dollars at work. How many people will insist that this is not what they voted for?

This is not winding down. It is escalating. The quota of 3,000 arrests a day, established by Stephen Miller, remains in place, connecting this regime’s increasing embrace of overt racism.

If you have brown or Black skin in this country right now, it may be the most dangerous time since the Civil Rights Movement. You have targets on your backs because of Donald and the Trump Regime.

Every act and policy and post is a signal of what this regime values and who it threatens. They must fall.

