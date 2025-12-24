[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow | Watch on Youtube HERE]

Hello again, and welcome to tonight’s episode of Mary Trump Live. This is, in fact, the final episode of 2025. Good riddance to 2025. It has truly been a year, marked by a combination of the lowest lows and the highest highs.

Earlier today, the Department of Justice released a massive new batch of materials related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. According to CBS News, the release includes more than 11,000 files totaling nearly 30,000 pages, including photos, emails, court records, FBI and DOJ documents, news clippings, and videos. Many of these newly released documents contain references to Donald.

One document in particular stands out. CBS News reports that a 2020 email written by an unnamed New York prosecutor states that flight logs showed Donald flew on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times.

The email reads as follows.

New York Prosecutor: For your situational awareness, I wanted to let you know that the flight records we received reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously had been reported or that we were aware, including during the period we would expect to charge in a Maxwell case. In particular, he’s listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present. He’s listed as having traveled with, among others and at various times, Marla Maples, his daughter Tiffany, and his son Eric. On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein are the only two listed passengers. On another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Donald, and a 20 year old individual whose name is redacted. On two other flights, two of the passengers respectively were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case. We’ve just finished reviewing the full records, more than 100 pages, a very small script, and didn’t want any of this to be a surprise down the road.

This acknowledgment from a federal prosecutor in 2020 raises serious questions about what investigators knew at the time and what was made public.

We also need to consider this information in the context of how disreputably, unconvincingly, and suspiciously the Epstein case has been handled since Donald returned to the Oval Office. The Justice Department attempted to contextualize the release by posting on social media that some of the documents include, “untrue and sensationalist” claims about Donald that were submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 election. These were described as outside tips that were logged but not substantiated.

The latest batch of Epstein files also included a purported letter allegedly sent by Epstein to convicted sex offender Larry Nassar while Epstein was in prison in New York City. Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is pressing the DOJ to explain why ten potential Epstein co-conspirators were never prosecuted. That is a very good question.

The Epstein case has been handled abysmally from the beginning. I mean from the very beginning, going back to when Epstein was first convicted of raping an underage girl. Pam Bondi and Alex Acosta essentially allowed Epstein to come and go as he pleased between jail and his home, where he continued committing sex crimes against girls and young women. Every administration, Democratic and Republican, handled this horribly. If this information existed, why did we not know about it until the one person who seems most interested in covering it up was back in power?

Hopefully there will be more. Hopefully what we are seeing will be substantiated. The survivors of Epstein and the families of those who did not survive him deserve the truth. They deserve vindication, and more than anything, they deserve justice. There are also certain people who owe them an apology.

Switching gears, the Department of Education announced today that the Trump regime will begin garnishing the wages of student loan borrowers in default starting in January. Beginning the week of January 7th, approximately 1,000 defaulted borrowers will receive notices, with more sent monthly, according to an unsigned departmental email.

This move formally ends the pandemic era repayment pause that began in March 2020 and was extended several times under the Biden administration. Payments resumed in October 2023, and roughly five million borrowers are now in default.

NPR explained what this means for borrowers, particularly those enrolled in the SAVE program.

Reporter: The Department of Education says it has reached a proposed settlement agreement to officially shut down the student loan repayment plan known as Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE. Republicans sued the Biden administration over the plan, and the courts froze it, leaving it in legal limbo until now. If you are one of the roughly seven million borrowers still in SAVE, here is what you need to know. Pending court approval, the department will begin moving all borrowers into other repayment plans. There is no timeline yet, but watch for an email from the department or your loan servicer. These alternative plans are likely not as flexible or generous as SAVE was, though some are still income based. The less you make, the less you will pay each month. Go to studentaid.gov to explore your options and use the loan simulator to see what makes the most sense. And keep in mind that defaulting will likely cost you more time, money, and hardship than repayment. Good luck.

Yes, good luck. There is no good news here. This is despicable. Joe Biden forgave thousands of student loans, and the Republican Party sued to stop it. The Supreme Court obliged. Now, the priority of the Department of Education under Republicans is to seize wages from people who cannot afford to repay their loans. Many of these borrowers believed their loans had been forgiven and made financial decisions accordingly. Promises mean nothing. Deals can always be undone. The Trump regime is in the business of extracting as much money as possible from the American people, including those who sought education to build a better future. Apparently, that is no longer the American way.

Happy New Year.

Finally, there is the ongoing and horrifying case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He will be able to spend Christmas with his family after months in custody, despite the fact that his arrest and detention were illegal and unconstitutional. A lawyer explained the current status.

Lawyer: The district judge has given the government until December 26th to explain its plan for Mr. Abrego Garcia. Are they planning to rearrest him, and if so, why? His attorneys will then respond, and the judge will decide whether to convert the temporary order prohibiting rearrest into a permanent one. For now, Mr. Abrego Garcia will return home to his wife and children in Maryland and remain there through Christmas and New Year.

At least until Friday, he will be home. I have little faith in the government’s willingness to let this go, despite being on the wrong side of every issue. They seem determined to make an example of a man who is guilty of absolutely nothing. His attorneys have until December 30th to respond to the government’s arguments. As community organizer Lydia Walther Rodriguez said, “this decision means Kilmar can sleep in his own bed without fear of being taken in the middle of the night”.

I hope that remains true, though I will believe it when I see it.

