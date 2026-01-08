The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Auntie_beans's avatar
Auntie_beans
5hEdited

The video clearly shows the direction the front tires were turning away from the guy with the gun on her left side. She was trying to leave, not hit him. There’s no spinning that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carol M Myers's avatar
Carol M Myers
4h

And Miss Barbie Doll Noem, posing (as usual) in her laughable 10-gallon cowboy hat meant to impress with a "Rough Rider" look, running her mouth, glibly explaining away the murder...beyond repulsive. I am not only deeply afraid for our country's future with such continuing validation of this Adminstration's role as terrorists , I am so deeply saddened and shamed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture