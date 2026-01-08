[ Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

Watch on Youtube HERE

Hi, welcome to Mary Trump Live. I am Brian Karem, sitting in for Mary today. Mary is doing great, and it is always a pleasure to be here with you.

We are going to start with a bang, literally.

Apparently, the United States government can extract a foreign head of state from a heavily fortified compound in Caracas, Venezuela and bring him back alive to stand trial. Yet that same federal government cannot conduct an ICE operation on American soil in Minneapolis without killing an unarmed 37 year old woman driving a Honda Pilot.

Meanwhile, the Presidential press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, held her first press briefing of the new year. While the rest of the world is worried about escalating tensions between the United States and Russia, she opened by announcing that the world is now safe from children receiving transgender surgery.

All of that, and much more.

Today’s top story is deeply disturbing.

This morning in Minneapolis, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a 37 year old woman. Federal officials immediately labeled the victim a domestic terrorist. Witnesses say that is a lie.

Multiple bystanders recorded video of the incident and posted it online. One clip captures the moment of the confrontation.

“Dude, what the hell? You just committed murder. For what?”

The shooting occurred less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed.

Share

The video shows ICE agents surrounding the woman’s SUV and ordering her to exit the vehicle. The car reverses away from the agents, not toward them. As the vehicle attempts to leave, an officer fires three shots into the car. The vehicle then rolls forward and crashes into a parked car and a light pole.

Another angle shows the officer stepping directly into the vehicle’s path before firing. We are not showing that video due to its disturbing nature.

Later in the day, the victim was identified as Renee Nicole Goode, a 37 year old Twin Cities resident. Her identity was confirmed by her mother, Donna Ganger.

Almost immediately, members of the Trump regime began issuing statements filled with falsehoods. The Department of Homeland Security described the killing this way.

“It was an act of domestic terrorism. Our ICE officers were conducting enforcement action when a woman attacked them and attempted to run them over with her vehicle. An officer acted defensively and shot to protect himself and others.”

That statement is contradicted by the video.

There was nothing defensive about this shooting. The officer placed himself in front of the car. He could have stepped aside. Instead, he fired directly at the driver.

Donald himself weighed in on Truth Social, claiming the woman was a “professional agitator” and that she violently ran over an ICE officer. That is also a lie.

This was not self defense. It was an execution.

And it raises an obvious question. If the United States government could safely apprehend Nicolás Maduro, why could it not safely handle a 37 year old American citizen in Minneapolis?

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin repeated the same false narrative, claiming the woman “weaponized her vehicle” and that the officer “used his training” to save lives.

That is nonsense.

If the Trump regime wanted to send a message of fear into Minneapolis, this is exactly how they would do it. The responsibility for that terror lies squarely with Donald Trump.

Later in the day, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the shooting and forcefully rejected the administration’s version of events.

“To ICE, get out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. You claim to bring safety, but you are doing the opposite. A 37 year old woman is dead. She was shot by ICE. Having seen the video myself, the claim of self defense is bullshit. This was reckless use of power that resulted in someone being killed.”

That kind of honesty from an elected official should not be rare, but it is.

This never should have happened. But this is the America we are living in. And in just the first week of 2026, we are already asking how much worse it can get.

Unfortunately, with Donald Trump, there is no bottom. It just keeps getting worse.

Now let’s turn to foreign policy.

Early this morning, U.S. forces seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela. One vessel, a Russian flagged tanker named Marinera, had been evading the Coast Guard for weeks. The Russian foreign minister demanded the return of the crew.

During the first White House briefing of the year, Caroline Leavitt confirmed that all crew members would be detained and charged.

CNN national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand explained what happened.

“A Coast Guard cutter pursued the tanker through the North Atlantic, even through storms. Russia later claimed ownership after the crew painted a Russian flag on the hull. The U.S. considers the vessel stateless and seized it pursuant to a federal court warrant.”

Another tanker was seized in the Caribbean the same day.

Notably, no one was killed during either operation.

So let’s be clear. The U.S. military can stop and board oil tankers in international waters without bloodshed. But on a Minneapolis street, an American woman in a Honda Pilot does not survive an encounter with ICE.

Share

The Trump regime insists this is about enforcing sanctions and stopping a so called ghost fleet. In reality, this is about oil. Donald has said so himself for years.

CNN compiled a montage of Donald repeatedly saying the same thing.

“When we got out, we should have taken the oil. Keep the oil. In the old days, to the victor belong the spoils.”

Who is next?

Mexico. Colombia. Greenland.

Today, the press secretary was asked why the United States is even talking about Greenland when existing treaties already give us access. She insisted diplomacy is the first option, violence the last.

As Isaac Asimov once said, violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Republican Senator Rick Scott went on Fox News and outlined the administration’s ambitions.

“What we did in Venezuela is going to change Latin America. Then we fix Cuba. Nicaragua. Colombia. Democracy is coming back to this hemisphere.”

This has nothing to do with democracy.

In 1926, Marine Corps General Smedley Butler wrote War Is a Racket, describing how U.S. military power was used to protect corporate profits in Central and South America. Nearly a century later, nothing has changed.

This is about money. It always has been.

Watch on Youtube HERE