The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonja Mitchell's avatar
Sonja Mitchell
1d

OK.. so 58% of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump. Whoops! My burning question is: why do 42% still approve of him? Who are these people? What do they want? Do they know they are losing their (our, my) democracy? Do they realize Trump wants to be a Putin-liker dictator controlling the USA every country in the Western Hemisphere he can get his hands on? He's a lier, a criminal, perhaps a child rapist, he's killing Americans on the streets of our cities, he's shipping people into concentration camps!!!!!!!! How blind and deaf--and dumb--is 42% of the population of this country?

Reply
Share
2 replies
June Kimmel's avatar
June Kimmel
1d

I wonder if some of these people, such as Adriana Camberos, pay him? Probably. As for Greenland; I don’t think he’ll get away with it but we’re stuck with the stain of how totally embarrassing the threats have been.

Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture