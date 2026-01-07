[Transcript Edited for Clarity, length and flow]

It’s January 6th, 2026, and already this year feels like it’s been a decade long. It’s going to be a wild ride, and we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Today, Donald addressed Republican lawmakers at a House GOP retreat. Of course, he treated it like a campaign rally, rambling through the usual kind of nonsense. He had this to say,

Donald: You got to win the midterms because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be... I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached. We don’t impeach them. You know why? Because they’re meaner than we are. We should have impeached Joe Biden for a hundred different things. They are mean and smart, but fortunately for you, they have horrible policy. They can be smart as can be, but when they want open borders, when they want, as I said, men in women’s sports, when they want transgender for everyone, bring your kids in. We’re going to change the sex of your child. Just send them our way. In some cases, like in Minnesota, they don’t even tell the parents, is that right? And nobody believes it when I say that. I think we have six states where the kid comes back. They keep the kid. They operate on the kid. They don’t tell the parents. It’s not believable. They impeached me. I never knew I was going to be impeached. I get a phone call, ‘You just got impeached.’ I said, ‘What does that mean?’ It took them 10 minutes. They impeached the president of the... Who did a damn good job? I rebuilt our military, Space Force. I got everything. I did a lot. They impeached me for nothing twice for nothing.

Oh, yes. For nothing. Twice. Because Democrats are so mean.

I concur. It is unbelievable. Because none of it is true. The claims about transgender policies, “changing children’s sexes,” and sports are pure fantasy. Desperation seeps through his words. He clearly knows that losing the midterms would be a personal loss. He doesn’t care about the Republican Party or the consequences of his policies. He also highlighted the shifting congressional landscape: Marjorie Greene retired, and a Republican Congressman in California passed away unexpectedly, narrowing margins in ways that will likely matter for the midterms.

Donald will be impeached. The question is how much it matters, depending on whether the Democrats can regain the Senate majority, keep the filibuster, and govern before it’s too late. He also tried to frame the January 6th investigation as irrelevant, but the evidence is strong. Last month, former Special Counsel Jack Smith appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, and the transcript shows that Smith and his team had ample evidence to try to convict Donald. Smith stated that Donald was: “By a large measure, the most culpable and most responsible person,” for the January 6th conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. On the violence that occurred that day, Smith said:

Smith: Our view of the evidence was that he caused it and that he exploited it and that it was foreseeable to him.

Smith went even further, explaining:

Our evidence is that he, Donald, in the weeks leading up to January 6th, created a level of distrust. He made false statements to state legislatures, to his supporters, and was aware in the days leading up to January 6th that his supporters were angry when he invited them and then directed them to the Capitol. Once the attack on the Capitol happened, he refused to stop it. He instead issued a tweet that without question in my mind endangered the life of his own vice president.

Many others in government were involved. This did not happen in isolation. Donald is too incompetent to organize an insurrection alone. He is, however, skilled at exploiting circumstances and he had plenty of help. Many Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying the election contributed to the chaos, yet none have been indicted. Their entrenched worldview now grows stronger, and many of them remain in power.

Donald is also threatening to seize Greenland, and U.S. allies are alarmed, especially in the wake of events in Venezuela. On Saturday, the U.S. attacked Venezuela, kidnapping President Nicolás Maduro and his wife without congressional approval. According to the United Nations, this violated international law. Donald reportedly notified major oil company CEOs first. On Sunday, Donald spoke to a reporter, reiterating his interest in Greenland. He had this to say:

Reporter: Do you expect to take inaction against Greenland?

Trump: Well, I don’t want to talk about Greenland. Let’s talk about Venezuela. Russia. Ukraine. We’ll worry about Greenland in about two months. Let’s talk about Greenland in 20 days. We talked so much about NSAID. I will say this about Greenland. We need Greenland from a national security situation. It’s so strategic. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security. And Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you. You know what Denmark did recently to boost up security in Greenland? They added one more dog sled. It’s true. They thought that was a great move.

This isn’t just about Greenland; it’s about oil, resources, and a worldview that prioritizes power and force over law and human rights. Stephen Miller and Donald’s cronies continue to push a worldview in which raw strength governs the world, undermining the liberal democratic order established after World War II.

This is the year to act. We no longer have the luxury of time, complacency, or blind faith in human goodness. We must recognize the urgency, inspire moral action in ourselves and others, and confront the systems that allow people like Donald to exploit the world. That is the knife’s edge upon which we now stand.

