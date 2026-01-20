[Transcript edited for clarity and flow]

Watch on Youtube HERE

Hi, and welcome back to Mary Trump Live. I am Brian Karem, sitting in for Mary today.

Let’s ask a simple question. What happens when you combine the mentality of a spoiled toddler with the power of the presidency, or worse, a king? You get someone who looks a lot like Donald, who reportedly told Norway that one reason he may abandon peace efforts involving Greenland is because he did not receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

That alone tells you a great deal about his priorities and his stability.

And as if that were not enough, Stephen Miller is now demanding that Minnesotans “sit down,” while the federal government aggressively investigates everyone connected to the shooting of an unarmed, innocent woman in Minnesota except, of course, the person who pulled the trigger.

Mother Jones reports that the Trump regime is refusing to open an FBI investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis. This refusal comes despite widespread video evidence contradicting the claim that Ross acted in self defense.

The Trump regime has attempted to brand Good a “domestic terrorist,” a narrative dismantled by reporting from The New York Times and Bellingcat. Both outlets found no evidence supporting claims that Ross was run over or suffered internal bleeding. Video footage instead shows Ross placing himself in danger near Good’s vehicle.

While declining to investigate Ross, the Department of Justice has reportedly targeted Good’s widower. Federal authorities have also launched probes into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, accusing them of obstructing immigration enforcement. At the same time, federal officials blocked state investigators from participating in the case, prompting multiple resignations by federal prosecutors in Minnesota.

Let’s be blunt. This is not about facts or procedure. It is about politics.

Neither Walz nor Frey had anything to do with this shooting. Ross clearly violated established law enforcement protocols. I covered crime for four decades. As a former police chief once told me, you do not create the circumstances that require lethal force. Your goal is to de escalate. Ross did the opposite.

He walked around Good’s vehicle multiple times, filming it. He had her license plate number. He could have located her later. You do not discharge a firearm in a crowded area, and this was clearly crowded.

In every police involved shooting I have covered, more than three dozen, the protocol is the same. The officer hands over their weapon, is removed from the scene, and placed on administrative leave with pay pending investigation.

None of that happened here.

Ross fled the scene with his weapon. There was no investigation. And the vice president stood at the podium and told the country that not only was there an investigation, but that they had already concluded Ross was not guilty and that Good was a domestic terrorist.

That brings us to what Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Fox News:

What happened on that day has been reviewed by millions of Americans because it was recorded on phones. The Department of Justice does not investigate every time an officer defends himself. We investigate when it is appropriate to investigate, and that is not the case here. We will not bow to pressure from the media or politicians. We are not investigating.

That statement is an outright lie.

I have never covered a police shooting in forty years that was not investigated. Not investigating is anathema to the rule of law. It is anti constitutional, anti democratic, and profoundly un American.

When neither federal nor state authorities are allowed to investigate, what you are witnessing is not law enforcement. It is a cover up.

And it is not hard to imagine Donald himself delivering that statement.

Thanks to recent reporting, we now know that Donald’s renewed obsession with taking over Greenland is tied to his grievance over being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize.

You truly cannot make this up.

According to leaked reporting, Donald sent a message to Jonas Gahr Store, the prime minister of Norway, stating in part:

Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace and can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

What is good and proper for the United States is peace. We do not threaten violence when our egos are bruised.

As Isaac Asimov famously observed:

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

Donald has taken refuge there.

This message followed joint outreach from Jonas Gahr Store and Alexander Stubb, the president of Finland, urging the Trump regime to de escalate tensions surrounding Greenland. European leaders have warned that Donald’s rhetoric threatens NATO unity. They are correct.

Donald has also threatened new tariffs on European countries that refuse to support his Greenland scheme. In response, the European Union is preparing retaliatory tariffs on approximately one hundred eight billion dollars in United States imports. For the first time, the European Union is considering invoking its anti coercion instrument to restrict United States access to European markets.

Let’s be clear about what that means.

Tariffs are deferred taxes. Americans pay them. Donald is effectively threatening to raise prices on United States consumers if Europe does not give him what he wants. That threat benefits no one except those watching gleefully from the Kremlin.

And yes, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin stands to gain the most from NATO instability.

Greenland has a population of roughly fifty seven thousand people on land twice the size of Texas. The United States already has extensive rights there under existing treaties. A retired United States Army lieutenant colonel I recently spoke with, who served in Denmark, put it plainly. The partnership benefits everyone. It supports Greenland’s economy and collective defense. But Donald does not want partnership. He wants control. Why? Rare earth minerals, among other things.

And then there is the latest absurdity. Donald’s proposed Board of Peace, supposedly designed to oversee peace in Gaza. Membership, however, comes with a price tag of one billion dollars.

According to Reuters, the Kremlin says Donald has invited Vladimir Putin to participate. That same Vladimir Putin that invaded Crimea in 2014 and has waged war on Ukraine for over a decade. This is not peace. It is extortion, grievance, and chaos masquerading as leadership. And it is exactly the point.

