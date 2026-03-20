[Transcript edited for clarity and flow]

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Donald claimed not to know about the Israeli strike on Iran’s largest gas field, the South Pars gas field. So once again, the commander in chief of the United States military is saying he does not know what is going on in the very war he started. There is a lot happening, beginning with the meeting at the White House between Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Donald, where tensions surfaced over Japan’s refusal to join his push to help secure the Strait of Hormuz during the Iranian conflict. Takaichi emphasized Japan’s opposition to Iran’s nuclear program while appealing directly to Donald’s self image as a peacemaker, despite the ongoing war, a contradiction that was difficult to ignore.

The meeting itself reflected visible discomfort, particularly when reporters pressed about Japan’s support for the war. The moment grew even more awkward when Donald referenced Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor while being asked why he had not notified allies before launching strikes on Iran. What should have been a diplomatic engagement instead underscored the administration’s broader pattern of unpredictability and incoherence.

When discussing the war, Donald continued to describe it as an excursion, minimizing its scope and consequences. This is what he said.

Everything was going great the economy was great oil prices were very low gasoline was dropping we had great everything and I saw what was happening in Iran and I said I hate to make this excursion but we are going to have to do it and I thought the numbers would be worse I thought it would go up more than it did but we are doing this excursion and when it is completed we are going to have a much safer world and the Prime Minister agrees with me Iran is a serious threat to the world and everybody agrees with me I wanted to put out that fire and I said if we do that oil prices will go up the economy will go down a little bit but it is going to be over pretty soon

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There are not enough fact checkers on the planet to address every falsehood in that statement. He did not anticipate Iran’s response, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, nor did he secure meaningful support from allies before launching the war. Most allies do not support it and have declined to assist, which is what happens when a war of choice is launched without consultation and after years of alienating those same partners.

Reports confirmed that Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, with Tehran retaliating by targeting energy infrastructure across the region, including facilities in Qatar. Donald insisted he had told Benjamin Netanyahu not to target such sites, presenting a version of events that strains credibility. This is how he described that exchange.

I told him do not do that and he will not do that we get along great it is coordinated but on occasion he will do something and if I do not like it we are not doing that anymore

That is not how coordination between nations works, and it is not how it actually happened. The United States did coordinate with Israel, but when the consequences proved problematic, Donald distanced himself, as he consistently does when outcomes are unfavorable.

He also returned to criticizing NATO, claiming allies were now changing their tone in response to his posture.

We are defending the Strait for everybody else and NATO did not want to help us but now they are getting much nicer because they are seeing my attitude but as far as I am concerned it is too late

This contradiction is emblematic of the broader confusion surrounding the war. Allies were not informed in advance, yet are criticized for not assisting. The war is described as already won, yet requests for support continue. These inconsistencies define the regimes approach.

When pressed directly on why allies were not informed beforehand, Donald offered an explanation that further highlighted the lack of seriousness.

You do not want to signal too much when we go in we went in very hard and we did not tell anybody because we wanted surprise who knows better about surprise than Japan! why did you not tell me about Pearl Harbor?

The comparison is as inappropriate as it is historically incoherent. Japan was an adversary in 1941, not an ally, and invoking that moment in this context underscores a profound misunderstanding of both history and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed the war at the Pentagon, emphasizing that there is no defined timeline for its conclusion while defending its cost and dismissing concerns about escalation. He began by attacking the media.

A dishonest and anti Trump press will stop at nothing to downplay progress amplify every cost and call into question every step they want the President to fail but the American people know better

Nineteen days into the conflict, with no clear end in sight, such reassurances are unconvincing. More concerning was the rhetoric used to frame the war itself, including religious language that raised alarm about its ideological framing. This is what Hegseth said he told his son:

They died for you so your generation does not have to deal with a nuclear Iran and I say to every American please pray for them every day in the name of Jesus Christ

This kind of language introduces a dangerous element into an already volatile situation, suggesting a moral or religious justification for the conflict that risks deepening divisions and escalating tensions.

Hegseth was also asked about a reported request for an additional two hundred billion dollars in funding for the war.

It takes money to kill bad guys

The casual framing of violence in those terms reflects a broader disregard for the human cost of the conflict. The Pentagon already operates with a budget approaching one trillion dollars, yet additional funding is being pursued while domestic programs are cut and economic pressures intensify for ordinary Americans.

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At the same time, critical diplomatic infrastructure has been weakened. The State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs has lost staff, funding, and leadership capacity, reducing its ability to respond effectively to the crisis. More than eighty positions have been eliminated, and thousands of employees have departed across the department, leaving significant gaps at a moment when expertise is most needed.

Congressional hearings further exposed inconsistencies in the administration’s justification for the war. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was pressed on whether there had been an imminent threat from Iran.

The only person who can determine what is and is not an imminent threat is the president

That response effectively ceded responsibility for intelligence assessment to the president, contradicting the role of the intelligence community and raising serious concerns about accountability and oversight.

Similarly, FBI Director Kash Patel struggled to explain the dismissal of personnel with expertise in Iran, appearing unaware of key details about staffing decisions that directly impact national security.

These developments come alongside continued controversy surrounding the handling of the Epstein files. Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to commit to testifying under oath, prompting a walkout by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee.

This is how Representative Maxwell Frost described the situation.

The purpose of this hearing is the attorney general trying to avoid sitting in front of us under oath we asked her multiple times and she would not say yes we do not trust her because she is a liar

Bondi defended the department’s actions by pointing to the release of millions of documents.

We have provided three million documents we have worked around the clock and we are proud of the work that we have done

However, the existence of millions of additional unreleased or heavily redacted documents continues to fuel concerns about transparency and accountability.

Taken together, these developments reflect a pattern of inconsistency, lack of preparation, and diminished institutional capacity. The war in Iran has exposed vulnerabilities not only in foreign policy but in governance itself, with decisions driven by impulse rather than strategy, and with consequences that are already being felt both abroad and at home.

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