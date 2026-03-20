The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
3h

Lack of seriousness? It's ludicrous for us to expect seriousness from a guy who's been laser focused on just having fun all his life. Unfortunately his idea of fun is contrary to just about everybody else's.

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Linda Laz's avatar
Linda Laz
3h

When he says he "doesn't know," he full well knows and just doesn't want us to know.

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