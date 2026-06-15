UFC Fighter in Oval Office right before he is escorted by the Honor Guard to the Cage Fight at the White House.

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

This is what was said at the White House last night:

And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?

Ladies and gentlemen.

That is, or at least used to be, the People’s House.

That is the kind of rhetoric, if you even want to call it that, that was happening at the White House during Donald’s potentially rigged, extraordinarily embarrassing, pseudo gladiatorial UFC birthday party, which he threw for himself with sixty million of our dollars.

And somehow, it got even worse.

It is hard to decide what the worst part of it was, but outside of the desecration of the People's House itself, I found one detail particularly offensive: Donald used the Honor Guard, the elite military unit that accompanies the caskets carrying the remains of American service members returning to US soil, as part of this spectacle.

Donald used the Honor Guard, the elite ceremonial military unit that oversees the dignified transfer of the remains of US service members at Dover Air Force Base, to salute the UFC thugs, the misogynistic, racist UFC thugs, who fought inside a cage erected on the lawn of the White House last night.

Reports say that the event itself was paid for by the UFC.

Perhaps.

But let us keep in mind, of course, that Donald has a financial stake in that company.

Ultimately, it was funded by everyone who purchased the pay per view on Paramount+, and I am very much looking forward to seeing those numbers, and by corporate sponsors like Monster Energy and Bud Light, products you should no longer purchase.

Just a quick reminder.

Donald said this was his birthday present to America because he is totally the kind of guy who would buy other people presents on his birthday.

Not so much.

If you did not have a paid account on Paramount Plus, you did not have access. Consider yourself lucky.

The fighters were reportedly paid with Trump family cryptocurrency.

Well, it ensures that Donald and his useless children could once again profit through their own financial ecosystem and the prediction markets.

Even with all the violence, the spectacle, the self promotion, and people kissing him and putting jewelry on him, Donald still could not manage to stay conscious.

I get it.

It was boring.

Apparently turning the White House into a reality television travesty was not enough because, with Donald, nothing is ever enough.

He also managed to enrich himself while embarrassing the country and desecrating one of America’s most important institutions, all while unconditionally surrendering to Iran.

He essentially lost the unconstitutional and illegal war of choice with Iran on day one.

Months later, however, we are now supposed to believe there is an alleged peace deal in place that gives Iran significantly more power and influence in the region while enriching Iran beyond its wildest dreams.

The United States, Iran, and mediator Pakistan announced a preliminary memorandum to end the war, with a formal signing scheduled in Switzerland this Friday.

Donald wanted it signed yesterday on his birthday.

Iran said no.

According to Reuters, the preliminary agreement includes several key provisions. And I want to emphasize that it is only a preliminary agreement, which means, it is still just a concept of a plan. Among its provisions is an immediate and permanent end to military operations.

Apparently, however, that does not include Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz will reopen to commercial shipping, but Iran will coordinate maritime traffic alongside Oman, giving Iran a level of control it did not possess before Donald attacked.

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Iranian officials also say the United States agreed that Iran can dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium inside Iran under a future comprehensive agreement, which is to say a much less strict and much less stringent agreement than the JCPOA negotiated during the Obama administration.

Donald now says there is no urgency to remove Iran’s nuclear material and that it can be addressed when everything is calm, which directly contradicts everything else he has ever said about Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Iran also says that the United States agreed to release twenty five billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets through financial transfers, regional cooperation, and credit lines.

Donald later denied Iran would receive direct cash.

Why would anybody believe him at this point?

Also, by the way, twenty five billion dollars is significantly more than the frozen assets released under the JCPOA.

And it gets worse.

Did you think that was possible?

Look who is making this deal.

Donald.

The United States and regional partners are expected to negotiate a reconstruction and development plan for Iran within sixty days backed by a reported three hundred billion dollar investment fund.

That is three hundred billion dollars of our taxpayer money to rebuild the infrastructure of a country we helped destroy using our taxpayer money.

What a deal.

Israel has already stated that its military will continue to hold security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, leaving major regional disputes unresolved despite this preliminary agreement.

Which leads me to believe there is going to be no peace agreement at all and this war will continue.

While grown men were being paid extraordinary amounts of money to do whatever it was they were doing on the White House lawn, something much more important was happening across this country.

Millions of Americans chose community over spectacle, democracy over authoritarianism, and action over distraction.

Last night I had the great good fortune to attend Jane Fonda’s Rise Up, Sing Out concert sponsored by the Committee for the First Amendment.

This was a concert celebrating community, celebrating our ability to sing out together, and encouraging all of us to rise up in defense of free speech.

The event brought together community organizations, religious leaders, musicians, artists, and activists, including Bette Midler, Robert De Niro, Patti Smith, and many others who are using their voices, their talents, their passion, and their love of country to organize us instead of divide us.

This is what Bette Midler said:

So nice to be here. I’m so happy to be here. I’m so proud to be among you all… I feel like I’m part of a community that’s so bright, so intelligent, so well meaning, so desperate for justice. I’m really just thrilled to be among you.

Robert De Niro, in his inimitable New York style, also delivered an important message about the responsibility we all share in defending democracy and free speech.

De Niro: … when I hear something I don’t like, I use my own free speech to respond. Let me give you an example. When I hear Trump say, as he did a few days ago, “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation, not even a little bit,” I say, shut the fuck up. On Wednesday Trump said, “I love the inflation.” Now say it with me, shut the fuck up. Trump said he won the 2020 election. Ready? Shut the fuck up.

That is how you do it.

It was a truly extraordinary evening, and it reminded me of something I say often.

Art kills fascism just as much as community does.

If you would like more information on how to take action and get involved, please visit www.knowkings.org.

And if you are looking for additional ways to support pro democracy organizing and protecting our institutions, please check out the brand new Mary Trump’s Transcend PAC that launched yesterday.

My wife Ronda and I have been working on this for quite a while now, and we are thrilled to have it out in the world.

Again, please check it out and read our message at www.marytrumptranscendpac.org.

And thank you, as always, for everything you do.