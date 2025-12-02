[ Transcript edited for clarity and flow | Watch on Youtube HERE ]

Donald and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have faced increased scrutiny over strikes on boats in the Caribbean, illegal strikes on unidentified boats carried out without presenting any evidence. According to reports, on September 2nd, two defenseless survivors of the initial strikes were killed because of an order from Hegseth. This is the definition of a war crime. Two bipartisan investigations have been launched to get to the bottom of what happened in that raid. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was forced to address the controversy in today’s press coverage.

To clarify, I just wanted you to air this out. In his social media posts, Secretary Hegseth goes into detail about that strike. He said U.S. operations in the area were lawful, and he said that the story and media reports were fabricated. To be clear, does the administration deny that that second strike happened, or did it happen? And the administration denies that Secretary Hegseth gave the order is that true?

Leavitt: I have a statement to read for you here. President Trump and Secretary Hegseth have made it clear that presidentially designated narco-terrorist groups are subject to lethal targeting in accordance with the laws of war. With respect to the strikes in question on September 2nd, Secretary Hegseth authorized Admiral Bradley to conduct these kinetic strikes. Admiral Bradley worked well within his authority and the law, directing the engagement to ensure the boat was destroyed and the threat to the United States of America was eliminated.

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth do not get to rewrite international law without input from anybody else. The regime may have violated the Geneva Conventions but of course resorted to the usual playbook: attack the media, because apparently that hasn’t gotten old yet.

Leavitt: But overwhelmingly, the fake news that we see pumped out of this building on a day-to-day basis—it’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with it all and to constantly have to defend against this fake news and these attacks.

The bottom line is that the commander in chief of the United States military and the Secretary of Defense are both saying, “We didn’t know.” That’s not how it works. If they didn’t know, that means they’re not doing their jobs, that they’re incompetent and out of touch. And you know what else it means? It means they are setting somebody else up. They are essentially suggesting that somebody who is bound to follow their orders acted outside of the chain of command. Pete Hegseth is an incompetent, unqualified, tiny man, and Donald has a track record, he killed over 400,000 of us with COVID.

This week’s special election in Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District includes Democrat Aftyn Behn on the ballot. Donald has some serious reasons to worry about losing a red seat. He is going all out in support of the Republican candidate, Matt von Epps. Donald was willing to make a phone call. I want you to be very prepared to be electrified by Donald’s remarks at a rally held by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

We have to win this seat… I love Tennessee, one of my all-time favorite places. Tennessee, I guess, loves me because we won by the margins anybody’s ever won by, so that’s cool. But if you can go, Matt von Epps, he’s a winner… The Democrats are spending a fortune, and we don’t want people that want to raise your taxes. He wants to raise your taxes on top of everything else. But she said two things above all else that bothered me. Number one, she hates Christianity. Number two, she hates country music. How the hell can you elect a person like that? So I just want to give my total support—and he’s had it right from the beginning—to Matt von Epps. He’s going to be a fantastic congressman. He’s going to represent me so well, and we’ll keep our agenda going.

Donald loves Tennessee? I think we’re reaching a tipping point. Donald and the Republicans can pretend he’s running again or still leading their party, but he’s already proving himself to be a lame duck.

The New York Times reported today that a federal appeals court ruled that Alina Haba has been serving unlawfully as the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey. The court found the Trump regime used improper legal maneuvers to keep Haba in charge even after judges declined to extend her interim appointment. These judges chose a veteran prosecutor to lead the office instead.

Why does that sound familiar? Are you a hundred percent loyal to Donald? Are you willing to do anything to protect him, to keep him in power? Are you willing to kill a lot of people for no reason, just so you can stay in power while destroying our institutions and our democracy? That’s the Trump regime.

