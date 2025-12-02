The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Lisa P. Singer
5h

“Only a foolish optimist can deny the dark realities of the moment.”

—Franklin Delano Roosevelt

This is a very dark time in our country, but we must not fear; we must not lose hope in our democracy or faith in one another. Thank you, Mary, for carefully shedding light on all this darkness for us.

