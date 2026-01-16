The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack DeMille's avatar
Jack DeMille
15h

Maybe ice should be sent into a Republican city and see what the reaction and results are.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Linda Laz's avatar
Linda Laz
15h

I have a difficult time clicking the heart on this one. Not because of you, Mary, but because I have tears in my eyes with the devastation (he) is causing and invoking. I want to scream, thrash, and throw flash bangs, smoke bombs, and spray pepper spray in the goons' eyes. I WANT HIM STOPPED. But then I am told to "be peaceful, be nonviolent," when they are killing innocent citizens every day. I have no solutions because nothing seems to get through to the rethugs anywhere.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture