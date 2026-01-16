[ Transcript edited for clarify, length and flow]

I am angry tonight, and that anger is not misplaced. What continues to surprise me is that Democrats are still dancing around what is happening in this country. What more needs to occur before there is clarity? How many more innocent, unarmed, nonviolent protesters must be killed, illegally detained, or disappeared into modern-day gulags before Democrats understand that the problem is not the protesters?

The problem is the agencies that empower people who are comfortable with, and capable of, murdering a woman in cold blood and then referring to her as a “fucking bitch.”

Sit with that for a moment.

Jonathan Ross, unlike many of the new ICE recruits being rushed into service, was fully trained. That fact does not make what happened better. It makes it worse. There is far too much at stake, and Minnesota has become ground zero. Tensions are escalating, and it certainly didn’t lower the temperature when the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, sent even more ICE agents into Minneapolis.

Earlier this week, a Minnesota resident posted an update on Threads that quickly went viral. She described the widespread terror being inflicted by ICE and Customs and Border Patrol. She wrote the following:

I don’t know how much people are seeing outside of Minnesota, but I can assure you it’s worse than you can imagine. We are not okay. They’re kidnapping citizens, going door to door in many neighborhoods, knocking down doors, shoving and threatening bystanders. Kids are not going to school. People of color are afraid to leave their homes and are carrying their citizenship papers with them. ICE is literally everywhere.

It appears we have arrived at the “show me your papers” point in this timeline.

Meanwhile, the Trump Regime continues to send in more agents, and their tactics grow more aggressive by the day. They have been given permission to do whatever they want by the highest levels of power. They have been told that violence is acceptable if they feel disrespected.

That is a recipe for disaster.

At a recent protest, ICE agents deployed tear gas against peaceful demonstrators. Observers described a scene of mayhem as it unfolded. Utter chaos developed as ICE agents deployed tear gas and flash bangs against demonstrators. Crowds were rushed by officers, and people were forced to scatter while some were detained on the ground. The heavy presence of federal agents created an atmosphere of fear, with protesters insisting on their constitutional right to assemble amid the aggressive tactics.

One protester summed it up simply:

This is treason.

Does this feel like America?

Do these look like police officers serving a civilian population?

The militarization of police has been an alarming trend for decades. Police departments across the country possess tanks and military-grade weapons. These agents look like they are heading into armed conflict in a foreign war zone.

Journalists encountered people who had never protested before, people driven into the streets by fear and outrage. One demonstrator explained why he was there:

This is insane. I’ve never protested in my life. I’m far enough away that I usually just sit at home and get mad. They’re just trying to scare people. But why shoot people? What really pisses me off is that they detain people, cuff them, and then still beat the shit out of them. They say it’s immigrants. It’s anybody. I have friends who were detained just driving home from work. I’m not paid to be here. I have to work in the morning like everybody else. I’m just trying to stand up for community. We’re all human beings. I don’t care who you are, where you came from, or what you look like. This is wrong.

The El Paso Medical Examiner has now ruled the death of a 55-year-old Cuban man at ICE’s Camp East Montana tent facility a homicide. He was allegedly choked to death by a guard during a so-called struggle after he refused to enter a housing unit without his medications. The guard will likely receive immunity, be praised as a hero, and perhaps be rewarded financially.

Donald has been intentionally provoking violence for years. Now, as courts place modest limits on his power, he appears to be escalating matters to justify invoking the Insurrection Act. This law allows the president to deploy federal troops or federalize the National Guard to suppress unrest within the United States.

There is no reining him in. We have crossed the Rubicon.

This afternoon, Donald posted on his failing social media platform:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the laws, stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the patriots of ICE who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the Insurrection Act, which many presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that great state.

After Donald’s post, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed his rhetoric during a press conference. She said:

The Insurrection Act is a tool at the president’s disposal. It has been used sparingly, but it has been used by previous presidents. The president’s post spoke loud and clear to Democrats who are encouraging violence against federal law enforcement officers and encouraging left-wing agitators to obstruct legitimate law enforcement operations. It’s shameful that Democrat governors and mayors have told state and local law enforcement that they cannot cooperate with federal law enforcement. They cooperated under the Biden administration. These Democrats are deranged in their hatred for President Trump.

At this point, it is difficult to articulate what purpose the Department of Homeland Security or ICE serve.

They must be abolished.

Donald’s authoritarian impulses are no longer subtle. In an interview with Reuters, he openly suggested ending elections altogether. Discussing the upcoming midterms, he said:

It’s some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don’t win the midterms. When you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election.

Karoline Leavitt attempted to explain this away by claiming he was joking and speaking facetiously. He was not joking. Historically, he means what he says.

Meanwhile, the consequences of the Trump regime’s policies are all too real. According to ABC News, 1.4 million fewer Americans signed up for Affordable Care Act insurance plans this year. The primary reason is the expiration of enhanced ACA premium tax credits, which had been expanded during the COVID pandemic to make coverage more affordable. Republicans opposed extending these credits, even shutting down the government rather than allowing millions of Americans to maintain their health insurance. Ultimately, eight Democratic senators voted with Republicans, allowing the lapse to stand.

Now the credits have expired. For those who relied on them, marketplace premiums will rise by an average of 114 percent. Under the Trump regime, Americans are already struggling with rising costs and a weakening economy. This is another massive financial burden. One mother from Georgia explained her fear succinctly:

A little over a year ago, I had so much hope for my kids. Today it feels overwhelmingly crushing. I’m afraid for my youngest’s access to the medication he needs to live. A type one diabetic can’t live without insulin. I’m afraid that if something happened to me, he would be left in a system that doesn’t value his life.

That says it all.

Republicans do not care about human life, not even their own families’ lives. They are committed to destroying democracy and the planet itself.

Imagine where we might be if those eight Democrats had held their ground.

Perhaps it is better not to imagine it at all. It is too depressing but that is where we are.

