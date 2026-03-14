The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Alan Mikuni's avatar
Alan Mikuni
5h

Hegseth in his briefing declared that the US will show "no quarter"... a violation of the terms of the Geneva Convention. Are we also to presume that if the US behaves in this manner, then our adversaries are also free to do likewise? Will captured US military be tortured and executed? ... shown "no quarter"?

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carolea hassard's avatar
carolea hassard
5h

We need to remember that Epstein was suicided in 2019, also on the Trump admin watch.

Don Huffines, that candidate for Texas comptroller who beat out 8 other contenders in the Republican primary earlier this month, bought Zorro Ranch at auction under an LLC and was planning to turn it into a religious retreat. His son Russell works for the White House.

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