Tonight, Donald Trump will give his 2026 State of the Union to a joint session of Congress. Those on the inside say there might be one or two surprises, but they also say to expect a long stump speech as he tries to defend his falling poll numbers—fake polls—his falling popularity—fake press—and the recent rebuke from the U.S. Supreme Court that amounted to a bench slapping.

In other words, it’s a typical day in the land of Donald Trump.

Coming up at nine o’clock, he will attempt to sell his turbulent, norm-breaking second term to American voters who will decide in November whether his Republican Party retains control of Congress. This speech is the tip-off. This begins the midterm election process.

He enters this address at a politically tense moment. Always with Donald, it’s tense.

He faces weak approval numbers, economic frustration from voters over rising costs, and middle-class Americans who are having to sell their blood to make ends meet. He also faces recent legal setbacks, including a Supreme Court decision striking down major parts of his tariff strategy.

The Court ruled 6–3 that he exceeded his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act when imposing sweeping tariffs. He called the ruling “absolutely terrible” and said he was “ashamed” of certain members of the Court. He accused them of lacking courage and even suggested their families should be embarrassed.

This, at a time when threats against judges are already a serious national concern.

He later reinstated new tariffs under a different and questionable legal authority. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution gives sole authority to levy tariffs and taxes to Congress. The founders separated powers so we wouldn’t have a monarch. Donald conveniently forgets that.

Meanwhile, foreign policy tensions are heightened, and some members of Congress have invited survivors of convicted sex offender and former Trump associate Jeffrey Epstein to attend the speech.

It was only weeks ago that Attorney General Pam Bondi refused to acknowledge Epstein’s survivors standing directly behind her during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Will Donald acknowledge them tonight? It’s a fair question. Probably unlikely.

Dozens of Democrats are skipping the address entirely, choosing instead to participate in alternative events like “The People’s State of the Union” on the National Mall. Others will gather at the National Press Club for “The State of the Swamp,” where Robert De Niro will deliver keynote remarks.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats could either attend and register silent defiance or stay away entirely. After last year’s disruptions—including Representative Al Green being removed for shouting and others staging walkouts—party leadership appears to be opting for a more coordinated approach.

As for Donald’s numbers, they aren’t good.

A recent Reuters poll shows 61% of Americans believe Donald Trump has become erratic with age. That includes 89% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 30% of Republicans. His overall approval rating sits at about 40%. He began his term at 47%, and it has not meaningfully improved.

A CNN poll shows he is now 47 points underwater with independents—the lowest he has ever been in either term going into a State of the Union.

And why do you think that is?

Could it be because he keeps telling us gas is $1.85 a gallon when it’s not? Because he cannot tell the truth? Because people know it?

He frequently strikes an angry tone. He called those who filed suit against his tariffs “sleazebags.” He referred to Democratic lawmakers who urged military members to refuse illegal orders as “traitors” who should face execution.

None of this helps the perception that he is out of touch or incompetent.

Meanwhile, the Epstein story isn’t going away.

Epstein survivors are demanding accountability. In the United Kingdom, arrests have been made. Prince Andrew has been arrested. Peter Mandelson has been arrested. Yet here in the United States, there has been little movement.

Epstein’s associates are still shielded by millions of unreleased documents.

One Epstein victim’s family member made it clear: they are not ready to move on. Accountability comes first. That is how justice works.

New reporting from The Telegraph in the U.K. reveals Epstein allegedly hid computers and photographs in storage units across the United States. Records suggest he paid private investigators to remove electronic equipment from his Florida home before police searches. He rented multiple storage units, some dating back to 2003, when he was part of a Florida social circle that included Donald Trump.

Search warrants indicate federal authorities may never have searched some of these lockers.

That raises the possibility of previously unseen material linked to Epstein and his powerful associates.

Epstein owned multiple properties in the U.S. and France. During a 2019 raid, photos showed large empty storage areas. Documents also show he ordered hidden cameras placed inside tissue boxes after being told “the Russians may come in handy.”

Epstein valued his rich clientele. He intended to hold leverage over them if anything ever happened to him.

And yet, here we are, with no full accounting.

Then there’s Representative Tony Gonzales of Texas, under pressure to resign after allegations he pressured a staff member into a sexual relationship. The staffer later died by suicide. Text messages reportedly show Gonzales continued pursuing her after she expressed discomfort.

Speaker Mike Johnson’s response was that investigations should “play out.” A very measured tone. Yet when Democrats face allegations, Republicans are often the first to demand immediate resignation.

Even Lauren Boebert has called for Gonzales to step down.

There is a pattern here. And there’s more.

A former ICE training lawyer testified that ICE’s deportation officer training program has been gutted—cutting 240 hours from a 584-hour curriculum, including instruction on constitutional law and use of force. He alleges cadets were taught to enter homes without judicial warrants.

DHS denies this, calling it “streamlined.” But when officers are firing into crowded areas and leaving scenes of shootings, that doesn’t look streamlined. It looks reckless.

And finally, in Paris, U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner—yes, Jared Kushner’s father—skipped a formal summons from the French government after a dispute over social media posts about violent unrest in France.

He eventually called French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and agreed to meet. But the damage was done.

This is what happens when diplomacy is treated like a family business. When proximity to power replaces expertise and when seasoned professionals are sidelined in favor of loyalists. Our allies are already sharing less intelligence with us. This is not strengthening American leverage abroad. This is weakening it.

And so tonight, Donald Trump will stand before Congress and attempt to project strength. But the polls are weak. The legal setbacks are real. The economic anxiety is real. The Epstein questions are real. The international strain is real.

It’s the State of the Union. Same chaos. Different speech.

