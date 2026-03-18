The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Debi's avatar
Debi
8h

There is something so very disconcerting about how normalized all this unacceptable, whacko behavior in the current administration has become. The constant lying, the continual misrepresentation of information, the refusal to follow the law, the total violation of the Constitution and of the Oath of Office, the prevalent inability of virtually anyone to take responsibility for anything that is questioned or unpopular, not to mention the lack of social graces and decorum displayed by our President. Felon47 has obliterated most of the things in American government that earned us respect, that made us worthy of trust, that truly made us powerful. He has turned our Federal government GOP into a vulgar clown show of incompetent liars that can't be trusted to do anything to benefit the American people.

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Roslyn Reid's avatar
Roslyn Reid
9h

Let's hope this starts an exodus from the regime.

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