I want to talk a little bit more about that public service announcement Mark Kelly was involved in that was recently released, which included other Democratic lawmakers as well. In that video, the legislators—all of them veterans—reminded troops of something very simple: they must disobey illegal orders. They were not saying, “Ignore your commander in chief just because you don’t like him.” They were making a noticeably clear and self-evident statement. Donald and others in the Trump regime are enraged over the contents of this video.

The Department of Defense is investigating Senator Mark Kelly over his participation in that PSA. The Pentagon even floated the idea that since Kelly is a retired Navy captain, he could be recalled to active duty and then court-martialed—court-martialed for reminding active-duty service members that not only are they not obligated to follow illegal orders but that they must not follow illegal orders. Last night on the Rachel Maddow show, Kelly responded to this absurd and dangerous threat.

I said something that was simple, and that was that members of the military should follow the law, and in response to that, Donald Trump said, I should be executed. I should be hanged. I should be prosecuted. He even went on and said something about, go get them. I guess sending a mob to round me and the other folks up. So, this is, I think it says a lot more about him than it says about me. He doesn’t want accountability, but Rachel, I’m not going to be silenced. I’m not going to be intimidated. If you go back to 2016, Donald Trump on a debate stage talking about some action that he was going to take, he was reminded by the moderator that that would be illegal, that the military wouldn’t be able to follow those orders, and his response, Donald Trump’s response was the military would not refuse my orders. And then as president, he talked about shooting people, citizens of this country in the legs, protestors. Now, thankfully, Mark Esper, Mark Millie, explained to him that that would not be a good idea. Now he’s talking about the Insurrection Act, sending troops to more cities using US cities as training grounds and US citizens for training of the United States military. So, Rachel, we wanted to do something pretty simple here. We wanted to just remind folks that they need to comply with the law and be reminded and also explain to members of the military that we have their backs.

Remind people that they need to follow the law? That is controversial according to the Trump regime. Not only is Kelly being investigated potentially, according to CNN, but the FBI plans also to interview every single lawmaker involved in that video. While the Democrats didn’t spell out the reason for releasing the PSA, the motivation seems clear to me. Members of both parties have been questioning the legality of Donald strikes on boats suspected of drug smuggling in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean. The same, of course, is true for his extraordinarily unconstitutional deployment of federal troops in US cities.

CNN wrapped up a piece on this story by referencing a relevant historical parallel, which read in part, “Service members must follow only lawful orders per the uniform code of military justice.” Following an order that might violate the law could open service members up to prosecution as legal precedent holds that receiving an order alone isn’t a defense, colloquially known as the Nuremberg Defense. It was deployed by senior members of Adolf Hitler’s leadership team during legal proceedings after World War II. There are plenty of people who served in the military who understand what’s at stake and will stand firm and make sure that the American people understand.

Donald’s Environmental Protection Agency is abandoning an air pollution rule that would save thousands of American lives a year. In the Trump regime, agencies are doing exactly the opposite of what they were designed to do. The EPA is not meant to protect the environment anymore. It is now meant to protect big oil and other industries that are destroying our environment. The Washington Post reported that the Trump regime is trying to roll back a pioneer regulation, strengthening limits on fine particle pollution. This includes soot, the deadliest air pollution in the U.S. This measure lowers the allowance level of PM 2.5. These inhalable particles are linked to heart attacks, strokes, and lung cancer. The Biden administration completed this provision last year and predicted it would prevent 4,500 premature deaths and 290,000 lost workdays by 2032 when the rule was slated to be fully implemented.

The idea that we would be going backwards on a problem we solved 50 years ago should be a red flag to anybody. Who does this benefit? In what universe should the EPA make it easier for corporations to pollute our air All of this was laid out in Project 2025, which we talked about a lot in the lead up to the 2024 elections. The Trump regime is gutting environmental protections to help its corporate friends all in the name of greed. MSNBC reported on some of the measures the Trump regime is taking.

In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that the EPA under the Clean Air Act can regulate greenhouse gas emissions if the agency determines that they endanger the wellbeing of Americans. That determination was the endangerment finding. It was issued in late 2009. It’s a scientifically based finding that the current and projected concentrations of six key greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, dioxide, and methane, threaten the public health and welfare of current and future generations. The endangerment finding itself does not impose any rules or regulations on pollution, but it has served as the legal basis for both the Obama and the Biden administrations to set limits on greenhouse gas emissions in automotives and other industries, a crucial step in combating the worst effects of climate change.

The Trump administration is not trying to undo the regulations. It’s actually revoking the scientific and legal finding that make those and any future regulations even possible. It’s not finalized yet. That’ll come later this year, and it will be sure to draw legal challenges. Environmental groups like the Natural Resources Defense Counsel said they plan to take the EPA to court if their concerns are not addressed. David Doniger, senior attorney for the NRDC, told the Washington Post, “You’re asking the American people who are living through wildfires, floods, hurricanes, heat domes and so on, not to believe what they’re going through, not to believe their own eyes.”

Sound familiar? Nothing is more expensive. Prices are going down and so is inflation. Don’t believe your own lying eyes….We know what’s going on. We know that one of the most important agendas of the Trump regime is to make all of us poorer, sicker and more exhausted to make it easier for them to manipulate us. We are not going to let it happen, are we?

