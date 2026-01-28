[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

The fallout from the events in Minneapolis is not only continuing, but intensifying. The killing of Alex Pretti by ICE is not something we can consign to the past. It is a moral and political reckoning that demands accountability.

Last night, Donald held a closed door meeting in the Oval Office with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, also known as the puppy murderer. She was joined by her senior adviser and boyfriend, Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald’s former campaign managers. According to CNN, Noem requested the meeting herself. It was described as a frank discussion about how to continue the administration’s immigration agenda amid growing national backlash.

This meeting was not about changing course. It was about damage control. It was about continuing the same brutal policies, just marketed differently.

If there were any intention to enact real change, one might have expected Stephen Miller to be present. He was not. Meanwhile, Greg Bovino has been demoted and removed from Minnesota. Given his public comments, this is no surprise. When confronted with the suggestion that he was blaming the victim, Bovino had this to say:

The victims are the border patrol agents. I’m not blaming the border patrol agents. The victims are the border patrol agents. The suspect put himself in that situation. The victims are the border patrol agents there.

According to the video evidence, Alex Pretti was pinned down by seven ICE agents and then shot in the back. He did not have a gun in his hand. One hand was holding a phone. The other was empty.

Donald is now bringing in the so-called border czar Tom Homan. Minnesota does not share a border with Mexico, but facts have never mattered much to this administration. We are apparently meant to believe this constitutes a meaningful response. It is like treating a fever with aspirin while ignoring the raging infection underneath.

This is a feint. A delay tactic. An attempt to wait out public outrage while pretending reform is underway. All the while, the Trump Regime continues to blame Renee Good and Alex Pretti for their own deaths at the hands of federal agents.

They have attempted to assassinate Alex Pretti’s character, but the claims do not hold up.

Bovino alleged that this was a situation in which an individual sought to cause maximum damage and massacre law enforcement. Kristi Noem called it an act of domestic terrorism and insisted, “That’s the facts.” Stephen Miller escalated further, claiming a domestic terrorist tried to assassinate federal agents.

If that were true, there would be evidence. There is none.

Friends, family members, and people who knew Alex Pretti are speaking out, and the person they describe bears no resemblance to the caricature pushed by Donald’s White House. CNN reported the following last night.

A community member who knew Alex had this to say:

A lot of people had a lot of respect for him. An attack on Alex feels like an attack on all of us.

Another friend expressed their anger at the administration’s lies:

I don’t have words to describe the amount of rage that I have when he’s described as a domestic terrorist, that he was there to help people. He was there to spread a message of warmth and love in this country.

CNN went on to detail Alex’s life and character:

He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2011 with a degree in biology, society, and the environment. He was a research scientist before he became a registered nurse. He was an outdoorsman who also loved the theater and the arts. His parents released a statement describing their son. Alex, they said, was a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends and the American veterans whom he cared for. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact. A former teacher recalled he was a good student who loved helping people. “I’m not one bit surprised that his final act on this earth was to help a woman who’d been viciously thrown to the ground.”

Earlier today, as Donald left the White House on his way to Iowa to boast about his failing economy, he was asked whether the killing of Alex Pretti was justified. Here is how he responded:

Well, you know, I’m doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I’m going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself.

Donald was also asked whether Kristi Noem would step down. His answer was unequivocal:

No. Why would she?

He then proceeded to offer her a glowing job review:

I think she’s doing a very good job. I think she’s doing a very good job. The border is totally secure. You forget. We had a border that I inherited where millions of people were coming through. Now we have a border where no one is coming through. They come into our country only legally. We had a horrible border, the worst border we’ve ever had ever in history. And that border is absolutely closed.

Donald has now decided there are circumstances under which a person should not have a gun, revealing a staggering hypocrisy given his former declarations on this issue. This is the leader of a party that claims every white American should be allowed to carry any weapon, at any time, in any place, regardless of domestic violence convictions or severe mental illness.

Today, Governor Tim Walz’s office announced that Tom Homan has agreed to work toward ending what the state called a campaign of retribution against Minnesota. In a statement, the governor’s office said Walz and Homan met Tuesday morning and agreed on the need for ongoing dialogue, impartial investigations into the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both United States citizens, and a swift reduction of federal forces in Minnesota.

By swift reduction, I hope they mean total removal.

At a press conference yesterday, Governor Walz was asked about “bringing the temperature down” with the Trump Regime and about the Attorney General’s attempt to extort voter roll information from the state, including data on SNAP and Medicaid recipients.

Governor Walz responded clearly and forcefully:

Well, first of all, it’s not a serious attempt. They’re lying. This has nothing to do with fraud. The way to fix this is get these folks out of here. And I would just give a pro tip to the attorney general. There’s two million documents in the Epstein files we’re still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those.

Thank you, Governor Walz. This is how it is done.

What the Attorney General is attempting here is extortion. That tells us two things. First, the Trump regime is desperate to rig the 2026 midterms. Second, the situation in Minnesota is not about public safety.

Earlier today, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon spoke with Chris Jansing about the Trump Regime’s demand for voter data. He could not have been clearer.

Simon explained:

No, they don’t need this data. Federal and state privacy laws say they don’t get that data. This has nothing to do with immigration law or customs and border. Minnesota is one of 42 states DOJ has asked to produce this data. About 32 have said no, like Minnesota. The law does not entitle them to obtain these voter records.

The truth is visible, documented, and undeniable. This moment demands clear and unambiguous resistance to state violence, to the deliberate distortion of facts, and to an administration that treats compassion, citizenship, and dissent itself as threats.

