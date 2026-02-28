The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Gregg Hill
1h

It's appropriate that after opening with the Clintons Mary went on to the impending Paramount buy out of Warner's, because it is because of the Clinton's, or rather Bill Clinton, that we are about to see ownership of 90% of US media go from one in five to one in four. In 1996 Clinton signed the Telecommunications Act which made possible exactly what we are seeing now, thanks Bill! And also thanks faux progressive Obama and the rest of the establishment Democrats who should have and could have repealed or amended the Act when they had even more control over Congress than the Republicans do now, when it was perfectly obvious what the Act was facilitating, the concentration of the MSM into fewer and fewer hands. But as long as the owners tread the neoliberal/neoconservative i. e. pro-US establishment, line what was the problem? Only now some are treading a neo-fascist line, with dstinctly Zionist overtones, subservient to a neo-fascist, criminally self-aggrandizing presidency.

Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Thank you for podcast, Mary! Looks like war is coming to Iran they are evacuating embassies, their. I am glad that, President Clinton testified. I voted for him! Unfortunately he turned out to be a serial cheater in Chief. I’m glad his daughter Chelsea brought him and Secretary Clinton back together.

