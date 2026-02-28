[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

Bill Clinton is mentioned in the Epstein files several times and was asked to testify. I think that’s legitimate. I think that’s completely fair. If he did nothing wrong, that should be known. And if he did something wrong, that also should be known and there should be accountability.

But apparently, according to Republicans, anybody mentioned in the Epstein file who’s a Democrat should have to have their wives testify, because that’s exactly what Hillary Clinton did yesterday for over six hours. She is barely mentioned in the Epstein file. She has never known or met Epstein. There is nothing at all troubling about the ways in which she was mentioned on those rare occasions in which she was. Which should lead us to this obvious question: when exactly is Melania going to testify?

The New York Times is reporting that Netflix has walked away from its deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, clearing the path for technology heir David Ellison, son of Larry Ellison, to take control of the media company. Netflix said it would not increase its original $83 billion offer after Ellison’s company, Paramount Skydance, submitted a revised $111 billion bid that Warner deemed superior. Obviously, because it’s over $20 billion more.

The deal would have given Netflix control of major assets including HBO and the Warner Bros. film studio, further cementing its dominance in Hollywood. But Ellison’s bid is financially backed by his father, Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of Oracle. Oracle is a massive technology company that specializes in database software, cloud computing, and enterprise systems used by corporations and governments to store, manage, and process large amounts of data.

Any acquisition will still require regulatory approval in the United States and Europe, including review by the Justice Department. As if we think this degraded and depraved Justice Department would not approve something that should never be approved. If Paramount fails to secure approvals, perhaps Europe will hold the line, because clearly the United States is going to greenlight this.

Reuters is now reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery has agreed to be acquired by Paramount Skydance in a $110 billion deal signed this morning, according to an audio clip of a global town hall. Bruce Campbell, Warner Bros.’ chief revenue and strategy officer, said:

“Netflix had the legal right to match the PSKY offer. As you all know, they ultimately decided not to do that. That then resulted in a signed agreement with PSKY as of this morning, so that’s where everything stands.”

Yes, that is where everything stands. But what does it mean? It means that increasingly the right is taking over our media. The right is determined to make sure the American people do not get facts, do not know the truth. They are creating massive propaganda outlets that churn out disinformation 24 hours a day.

We are talking about two people controlling a massive percentage of the media infrastructure in America. The real problem here is wealth. Unrestricted, unrestrained, obscene wealth. The fact that people are that rich, that they can acquire so much and control so much, that is the problem. If this country is going to survive, we need to confront the reality of wealth inequality and figure out a way to make sure no one human being is ever allowed to be that obscenely wealthy.

What about the FCC? Brandon Carr is the chair, elevated by Donald in November, and since then he has opened investigations into ABC, CBS, and NBC News for being mean to his boss, which is to say for reporting facts about Donald. There have been no investigations into Fox or any other right‑leaning so‑called news organizations.

Carr wrote the FCC section of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s fascist blueprint for reshaping the federal government. In March of last year, he announced an investigation into Disney and ABC over what he described as DEI discrimination and opened separate probes into CBS and NBC News.

Carr has argued that broadcasters holding FCC licenses have a special obligation to operate in the public interest and suggested the agency has not enforced that obligation strongly enough. According to Carr, operating in the public interest means supporting Donald.

Earlier today, he spoke to Maria Bartiromo about what we can expect on our airwaves:

“We’re in the midst of a great period of time here in D.C., a great revival of golden age. Just this week we had the State of the Union where President Trump, truly the political colossus of our time, showed the American people exactly why he’s delivering these great results. Prices are down, broadband prices are down 8 to 9 percent, cell phone prices are down off Biden highs. And we’re launching a Pledge America campaign at the FCC which allows broadcasters to air pro‑America patriotic programming to celebrate the country’s 250th birth. The reaction has been interesting. Many broadcasters have embraced it. Some on the left push back. Apparently they have a problem with patriotic pro‑America programming, but it’s a good opportunity for broadcasters to let their viewers know exactly where they stand.”

No. We have a problem with people like you. Because this is fascism. That is not patriotism. That is shoving down our throats their dark vision for this country’s future. And we need to resist it with everything we have because it is illegitimate.

As I mentioned earlier, former President Bill Clinton sat for a closed‑door deposition before Chairman James Comer’s House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton testified under oath, becoming the first sitting or former president in more than four decades to appear before members of Congress.

He told the committee he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong” related to Epstein. He criticized the panel for requiring Hillary Clinton to sit for a deposition that lasted six hours. He acknowledged knowing and traveling with Epstein but said his wife had “nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein and no memory of meeting him.”

In his opening statement, which he later posted publicly, he said:

“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing, I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes. Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions, but I am ready to answer your questions to the best of my abilities consistent with the facts as I know them, the legitimate, the logical, and even the outlandish. Without Mr. Chairman, fire away.”

Representative Robert Garcia made it clear that if this investigation is serious, then Donald must testify as well:

“We are once again demanding that now President Trump, who is in the Epstein files almost more than anyone else besides Ghislaine Maxwell, answer our questions. This is not a hoax. He has not been exonerated and we have serious questions for President Trump.”

According to Representative Jamie Raskin, in the three million documents released so far, which is only half the total, Donald has been mentioned more than a million times. Even if every single mention were innocent, he needs to answer to us.

Meanwhile, CNN is reporting that the United States has already surpassed 1,100 measles cases this year. As of February 26, the CDC counted 1,136 cases in just the first eight weeks. That is about six times what we would normally see in an entire year. Last year was already the worst in decades with nearly 2,300 cases, the highest total since 1991 and far above anything seen since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

Three people died last year, two children in Texas and one adult in New Mexico. All were unvaccinated. About 96 percent of this year’s cases are among people who have not received the recommended MMR vaccine doses. More than 80 percent are children and teenagers. About one in four cases involves children under five.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said:

“That’s in that range of one to three deaths per thousand cases. So can we expect another death? Yes. I think we’re getting there where we can expect another death and it is unconscionable. When more people are choosing not to vaccinate their children, you’re going to see more disease, more suffering, more hospitalization, and more death. Children are dying from a vaccine preventable disease because their parents are choosing not to vaccinate them and they’re choosing not to vaccinate them because they fear the vaccine more than they fear the disease.”

This is what happens when you elect leaders who are craven and ignorant and believe being anti‑science will energize their base. They do not care if it results in the deaths of children.

Vaccines like the MMR have changed the course of modern history. They have saved untold millions of lives. Diseases like polio and smallpox were eradicated because of vaccines developed through science. All of that is being reversed.

The people who do not care whether your children live or die understand that the best way to cling to power is to keep the rest of us tired, overworked, poor, sick, and demoralized so we cannot fight back.

We are going to fight back anyway. And for God’s sake, get your children vaccinated while you still can.

