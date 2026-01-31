[Transcripts Edited for clarity, flow and length]

Watch on Youtube HERE

Earlier today, the Justice Department released roughly three million pages of documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release at a press briefing, framing it as an act of transparency. For nearly six weeks, the Department of Justice has been in violation of federal law, and the pressure finally became impossible to ignore.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act required the Department of Justice to make all Epstein-related materials public by December 19, 2025. The Trump Regime missed that deadline by weeks, releasing the files only after sustained public pressure. The release includes roughly three million documents, along with approximately 200,000 videos and 180,000 images related to the case.

Blanche acknowledged that the Department of Justice possesses closer to six million total documents but claimed that not all of them could be released due to the presence of child sexual abuse material and legal obligations to protect victims’ rights. According to Blanche, several categories were withheld because of their sensitive nature.

Attorneys representing hundreds of Epstein survivors told ABC News that the release nevertheless includes unredacted names and identifying information of numerous victims, including women whose names had never previously been publicly linked to the case.

Share

At a press briefing earlier today, the issue of Donald’s own involvement inevitably arose. A reporter asked Blanche whether the public could be assured that any material related to Donald had been released. This is how he responded:

I mean, yes, I can assure that we complied with the statute, we complied with the act. We did not protect President Trump. We didn’t protect or not protect anybody. I mean, I think that there’s a hunger or a thirst for information that I do not think will be satisfied by the review of these documents and there’s nothing I can do about that. But President Trump, of all the people in Washington, D.C., and around this country that have said for years the same consistent message about Jeffrey Epstein as President Trump. And so, there’s not been a change of course or anything and certainly his direction to the American people, sorry, his direction to the Department of Justice was to be as transparent, release the files, be as transparent as we can, and that’s exactly what we did.

When pressed further about whether the identities of men who abused Epstein’s victims would become public, Blanche responded with studied evasiveness:

You just baked in an assumption into your question that I have never said, and I don’t know to be true. Is the public going to learn about men that abused these girls? What does that mean? I don’t understand what that means. We said in July and it remains as true today as it was in July. If we had information, we, meaning the Department of Justice, about men who abused women, we would prosecute them. There’s this built-in assumption that somehow there’s this hidden trove of information of men that we know about that we’re covering up or that we’re choosing not to prosecute. That is not the case.

On the contrary, Todd. There is a trove of information. One example among many involves a powerful man who abused a young woman.

That man is Donald.

One complaint contained in the Epstein files states the following. A trigger warning is warranted here due to graphic content:

Complainant following up after a call with NYPD officer regarding her previous tip reporting that she was forced to perform sex acts when she was 13 years old and pregnant in 1984. Complainant also reported that there were high-profile individuals involved in her sex trafficking and the murder and disposal of her newborn daughter. Complainant reported Donald participated regularly in paying money to force her to perform sex acts with him and alleged Donald was present when her uncle murdered her newborn child.

It is incomprehensible to claim that no men committed crimes when the Department of Justice has neither analyzed the documents, investigated them, nor placed them in proper context. That refusal to uphold the rule of law is not confined to the Epstein case.

Last night in Los Angeles, journalist Don Lemon, formerly of CNN and now an independent reporter, was arrested by federal agents in connection with an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. Three others were arrested alongside him. The arrest came just days after a federal magistrate judge rejected the Department of Justice’s initial attempt to bring charges against Lemon, citing insufficient evidence that he had violated any law.

Share

Lemon is reportedly expected to face charges under the so-called FACE Act, which prohibits interference with religious worship. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrests on social media, boasting that they were made “at my direction.” She later posted a video, clearly aimed at an audience of one:

Make no mistake. Under President Trump’s leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely. And if I haven’t been clear already, if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries addressed the arrest this afternoon:

The Trump administration has systematically targeted the free and fair press because they want to intimidate America and oppose anyone who is not willing to bend the knee to their extremism. We are not going to be intimidated at all. The free and fair press is central to the foundation of American democracy. Thomas Jefferson famously made that clear that he would prefer a country that had newspapers over government as opposed to governments over newspapers. This is central to who we are as a country. There’s no legitimacy, no basis to Don Lemon’s arrest, no basis to the arrest of the other journalists, and the American people are not going to stand for it.

According to multiple reports, ICE and the Department of Homeland Security are using facial recognition, social media monitoring, cell phone surveillance, and massive data integration systems not only to target undocumented immigrants, but also to track and identify U.S. citizens engaged in protests. ICE uses tools from Clearview AI, Palantir, and other surveillance firms, funded by nearly $28 billion per year. Civil liberties groups warn that this represents an unprecedented expansion of government surveillance power.

Share

The goal is obvious: make people afraid to exercise their rights.

Do we really need to keep funding the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection? ICE should have been abolished when it began detaining children, violating due process, and disappearing people into third-party detention facilities. The murder of two American citizens by ICE agents should have been enough.

Abolish ICE. It cannot be said often enough or urgently enough.

Today, organizers called for a national shutdown, followed by widespread “ICE Out Everywhere” protests. A one-day shutdown is a start, but it is not the end. We must have the courage to shut it all down indefinitely. Ideas gain power when people commit to them together.

Call your representatives every single day: Congress, senators, your governor, your mayor.

Five Calls makes it quick and easy to reach all your representatives daily. It takes minutes, and it works. Visit fivecalls.org.

For protest information, safety guidance, and organizing resources, visit indivisible.org.

Watch on Youtube HERE