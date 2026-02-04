[Transcript edited for clarity, length and flow]

Watch on Youtube HERE

Hello! I am Brian Karem sitting in for Mary. Donald’s latest shutdown was short, but it added to a record no other president can claim. No administration has presided over as many shutdowns as the Trump regime. Even more striking is how much money Donald has reportedly made while holding office. By some accounts, the total exceeds two billion dollars in just his first year back in power. That number is staggering on its own. It becomes even more disturbing when viewed alongside the policy decisions being made at the same time.

The House of Representatives moved quickly to end the shutdown, passing a sweeping funding package by a narrow margin. The vote was 217 to 214, a reminder of how thin the House Republican majority has become. Donald signed the bill the same afternoon, flanked by loyalists and celebrity supporters who applauded as if this were an accomplishment rather than a crisis narrowly avoided.

The legislation funds most of the federal government through the end of September. The Department of Homeland Security, however, was carved out. Instead of long term funding, DHS received only a two week extension, setting up another high stakes deadline on February 13. Democrats pushed for this shorter window in response to the fatal shooting of two Americans by federal agents in Minneapolis. The message was clear. Business as usual is no longer acceptable.

The fragility of the deal was underscored by late drama on the House floor. Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett unexpectedly voted no, joining Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie. Burchett said he was frustrated that the Senate had not acted on the SAVE Act, legislation that would require documentary proof of citizenship to vote. For now, the shutdown is over, but DHS funding remains unresolved, and the underlying conflicts have not gone away.

Share

Donald insists that no one has done more on immigration than he has. He claims border crossings are at zero and argues that previous administrations deported more people than he did. Even if those numbers were accurate, they miss the point entirely. Americans are not upset about deporting violent criminals. They are upset about how the Trump regime carries out enforcement.

Previous administrations followed due process. They did not deploy militarized tactics in city streets, and Americans were not shot in the course of immigration enforcement. That distinction matters. It is the difference between law enforcement and intimidation, between a system governed by rules and one governed by fear.

While Congress was scrambling to keep the government open, a separate story raised even more serious ethical questions. An Emirati backed investment firm purchased a 49 percent stake in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family cryptocurrency company, in a deal valued at five hundred million dollars. The agreement was signed by Eric Trump just days before Donald’s 2025 inauguration. As part of the deal, officials linked to the United Arab Emirates received seats on the company’s board.

The timing could not have been more troubling. The investment coincided with Trump regime negotiations to export advanced artificial intelligence chips to the UAE. Ethics experts and Democratic lawmakers immediately warned of blurred lines between United States foreign policy and the Trump family’s private business interests.

Jillian Tett of MS NOW explained why the deal stood out even in an environment where corruption has begun to feel normalized. She had this to say.

Jillian Tett: Even after a year when a lot of insider dealing and soft corruption has become almost normalized within the administration in ways we have not seen before, this story still has the ability to shock quite a lot. It is partly because of how blatant it is. It also underscores the degree to which the American administration is increasingly acting like Gulf states, not the other way around. When I was at the World Economic Forum in Davos late last month, it was very clear that American administration officials were dealing more with Gulf states than with Europe. One official told me they find it much easier to talk to the Gulf states because decisions are made quickly and business gets done. There is a clear pivot happening, and you are seeing it through decisions like this.

The White House and World Liberty Financial deny any quid pro quo, but congressional Democrats are calling for investigations. Critics argue the arrangement represents a profound conflict of interest. The concern is not abstract. The cryptocurrency is tethered to the dollar, creating a mechanism that experts warn could facilitate money laundering. Funds flow in through crypto, are converted into dollars, and profits are skimmed off the top. At the same time, oil revenues from countries like Venezuela are increasingly tied to cryptocurrency transactions.

According to NBC News, legal scrutiny is intensifying elsewhere as well. Prosecutors in Paris have opened an investigation into potential criminal offenses linked to Elon Musk’s social media platform X. The allegations include complicity in the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material, the creation of sexual deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity, and organized data fraud.

Share

As part of that investigation, French prosecutors issued voluntary summonses for Elon Musk and former X chief executive Linda Yaccarino. The requests followed a search of the company’s Paris offices by the cybercrime unit working alongside French police investigators. Both Musk and Yaccarino have been asked to appear in Paris during the week of April 20th.

The theme of accountability resurfaced again with news from Capitol Hill. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton agreed to testify in a House investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Their decision came amid the threat of a House vote that could have led to criminal contempt of Congress charges.

The investigation is being led by the House Oversight Committee, chaired by Representative James Comer. Attorneys for the Clintons said they agreed to appear for depositions at a future date provided the committee refrained from advancing contempt proceedings. Comer responded that no final agreement had been reached and that criminal referrals remained on the table.

Donald weighed in from the Oval Office, saying he “kind of likes” Bill Clinton but is “not real fond” of Hillary Clinton. The irony was impossible to miss. Two people who have not been convicted of any crime are facing potential jail time, while a convicted criminal sits in the White House without consequence.

The conversation then turned to elections. Under the Constitution, elections are governed primarily by state law and administered locally across thousands of jurisdictions. Donald has long promoted false claims that elections are riddled with fraud. Last week, FBI agents seized ballots and election records from a facility in Fulton County, Georgia. According to The New York Times, Donald later spoke by phone with the agents, praising their work. Tulsi Gabbard’s presence during the operation remains unexplained.

At the same time, the Justice Department under the Trump regime has demanded that multiple states, including Minnesota, turn over their full voter rolls as part of an effort to build a national voter file. In March, Donald signed an executive order seeking sweeping changes to election rules, including documentary proof of citizenship and strict limits on mail ballots. Courts have largely blocked those efforts, but Donald continues to push.

On a recent podcast appearance, Donald openly called for the Republican Party to take over voting administration in multiple states. He had this to say.

Donald: These people were brought to our country to vote illegally. Republicans should be tougher. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places. We should nationalize voting. There are states that are so crooked. I won states that now show I did not win. Like 2020, I won that election by so much. Everybody knows it.

Nobody knows that, because it is not true. The 2020 election was certified by every state and upheld by the courts.

Share

When asked about Donald’s remarks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attempted to reframe them. She had this to say.

Karoline Leavitt: The president believes in the United States Constitution. However, he believes there have been fraud and irregularities in American elections. Voter ID is a popular and common sense policy, and he wants legislation to make that happen across the country.

Pressed further, Leavitt claimed Donald was referring to the SAVE Act. She said this.

Karoline Leavitt: The president was referring to the SAVE Act, which provides common sense measures like voter ID. I do not think any rational person would disagree with requiring ID before voting.

That explanation does not match Donald’s words. The SAVE Act, formally House Resolution 22, requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. A standard driver’s license does not qualify unless it explicitly shows citizenship. Many Americans do not have passports. Others do not have ready access to birth certificates.

This is not about election security. It is about making voting harder. When voting becomes more difficult, turnout drops. The people most affected are working class Americans and low income voters. That is voter suppression, plain and simple.

The SAVE Act has passed the House but has not become law. It still requires Senate approval and Donald’s signature. The question is no longer what the Trump regime claims it wants. The question is how much of American democracy it is willing to dismantle to get there.

Watch on Youtube HERE