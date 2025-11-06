[ Transcript edited for clarity and flow, Watch on Youtube HERE]

We’re going to talk about the momentous Democratic victories in elections across the country last night, but I want to focus on something that will be very important as we move into the 2026 midterms. In fact, the campaign for the 2026 midterms has already begun. It was a year ago that the worst possible thing happened: Donald Trump was installed back into the Oval Office. The sweeping and resounding Democratic victories last night, however, can indeed be considered a bellwether. But right now, I want to focus on are the ways in which Democratic leadership is failing us so egregiously.

Zohran Mamdani, a young Muslim man, won a clear victory over Andrew Cuomo, a long-time fixture of the Democratic political establishment. His father, Mario Cuomo, was governor of New York State for a very long time. Andrew Cuomo himself has been involved in New York state politics his entire adult life. He lost badly in the Democratic primary and then decided to run as an independent in the general election, which left the door open for Eric Adams, potentially one of the worst mayors New York has ever had, to win re-election. Thankfully, Eric Adams dropped out. This was to help Cuomo, but to no avail. Mamdani won by almost nine percentage points. Considering it was a three-way race, the fact that he received over 50% of the vote was no small feat.

But guess who was not at Mamdani’s victory celebration last night? New York’s two Democratic senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York. Mamdani’s win was for one of the most vitally important political offices in the country was seismic. New York has a population of almost nine million people. In many cases, as New York goes, so goes the rest of the country. What happens in this city politically, in terms of policy, matters tremendously. And yet, the three most powerful New Yorkers failed to acknowledge Mamdani’s win properly.

Mamdani’s victory was a potential sign of things to come. Voters yesterday, particularly in New York, made it clear to establishment Democrats that the status quo is not acceptable. Yes, in many ways—as we will continue to discuss—yesterday’s results were very much a referendum on the horrors of the Trump regime. The results sent a message to people like Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Hakeem Jeffries, that we want leaders who understand what’s at stake and who are going to fight for us.

In California, Proposition 50 was on the ballot which is a corrective to Donald’s successful attempt to get red states, starting with Texas, to engage in a rare process called mid-cycle redistricting. According to the Constitution, there must be a census in this country every ten years to determine how many people live in each district and how much representation they need. In a potentially illegal and unconstitutional move, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas decided to go along with Donald’s scheme and redistrict in an off-year. He’s doing this because in 2026, the Republicans know that their razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives is at risk.

Texas has decided to redistrict previously Democratic congressional districts into oblivion to add five Republican districts, which will make it that much harder for Democrats to win back the majority in the House. Normally, you would expect Democrats to sit down, take it, and play by the rules—just because the Republicans are cheating doesn’t mean we should. Guess what? It does, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California understands that. The citizens of California, therefore, got to vote on whether or not California should engage in the same kind of redistricting efforts—if Texas is essentially going to steal five Democratic seats, California is going to steal five Republican seats. That’s the kind of battle we’re engaged in. And California citizens came out in force and voted to approve Prop 50 by almost 64%.

What does this tell us? It tells us that Democrats—not just the base, but voters across the spectrum—understand, in a way our so-called leaders do not, how we need to fight and what we need to do to win at the ballot box. We did it once in 2020; we snatched democracy from the jaws of autocracy. It’s going to be so much harder next year. The last thing we need is for our own leaders to demoralize us by refusing to engage in the battle at hand. This is an all-hands-on-deck, break-the-glass moment, and people like Schumer, Jeffries, and Gillibrand need to step up or get out of the way. Last night, Democrats stood up in force to send that message. All we need to know now is whether establishment Democrats are going to listen.

Somebody asked me a question last night: How long did I think it was going to take for the election to be called? I said that I thought the mayoral election in New York and the gubernatorial race in Virginia would be called very shortly after the polls closed—and that’s exactly what happened. But something occurred that I did not expect. For months, polls in New Jersey showed that the gubernatorial race there was much closer than we wanted it to be. And yet, Democrat Mikey Sherrill trounced her Republican opponent. I did not see one poll that had her up by more than eight percentage points, and most of them had her up by maybe four or five.

Yet, she beat her Republican opponent by almost 14 percentage points. So last night, we got to celebrate for a change because not just the most closely watched races ended up with Democratic wins and, in some cases, huge upsets—an unambiguous repudiation of Donald and everything the fascist Republican Party stands for. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia are now Governors-elect, and Zohran Mamdani is Mayor-elect of New York City. Plus, Democrats did exceptionally well in some of the reddest districts in the country.

This tells us that Americans of all stripes are paying attention, and Democrats need to fight for every single race at every single level of government, whether it’s a public service commission race, a school board seat, a mayoral race, or any other office, from the most local to the most statewide or federal. Democrats need to fight for everything across the board. It’s unacceptable to allow any Republican to run unopposed at this point.

I know it’s not going to shock you all: Donald’s not taking any of this too well. He doesn’t like the whole blue wave narrative, and he certainly doesn’t like people blaming him for it. He reacted to Democrats’ sweeping victory by lying to protect his fragile ego. Let’s watch him brag in this clip about how affordable Donald’s America supposedly is.

Gasoline prices have plummeted to the lowest in two decades, and we’re going to soon see $2 gasoline. Think of that-- $2 a gallon. Grocery prices are way down.

I don’t have a car, but I rented one this weekend, and gasoline was $4 a gallon. The American Automobile Association, or AAA, has the average price of gasoline nationwide at $3.08 a gallon. I think Roseanne was still on TV the last time gas was less than $2 a gallon—not the reboot, the original. According to petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, prices would need to decline below $2.96 to reach their lowest level since 2021. They’d need to drop below $1.76 a gallon nationally—a $1.34 per gallon drop compared to today—to fall to their lowest level since 2009. Let’s also break down the lie about grocery prices. CNN fact-checked and found that in September, grocery prices were roughly 2.7% higher than a year earlier and about 1.4% higher than in January when Donald returned to office.

Why would Donald try to convince Americans that he’s brought down the cost of living? You can tell people all you want that gasoline is cheaper than it’s ever been, but if you’re somebody who buys gasoline a lot and pays attention to how much it costs, because a price difference of 20 to 50 cents a gallon is going to negatively impact your ability to buy other essential goods, you’re going to notice.

The fact that the affordability issue continues to resonate with voters suggests, first, that it’s always top of mind for voters—because the economy is almost always the number one issue on which people vote. Voters just aren’t buying the lies anymore.

Luckily, Donald is facing bad news on multiple fronts. The legality of his trade policy was put to the test today, as the Supreme Court heard the case challenging Donald’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to justify his tariffs. In the lead-up to this hearing, Donald issued a grave warning to the Supreme Court justices.

Take a look at his comments to reporters on Air Force One this week:

No arguments. I think it’s the most important decision, one of the most important decisions in the history of our country, because without tariffs, without our being able to use tariffs freely, openly, and in every way, we really would suffer tremendously from a national security standpoint. The national security of our country is at stake; it’s the biggest, I think it’s one of the biggest decisions in the history of the Supreme Court. Other countries use tariffs against us if we weren’t able to openly and freely use tariffs against them. I’ll give you an example, China, that was going to be a disaster for the world, and I was able to settle it very quickly, very easily because I was able to use tariffs. It’s total national security and economic health is also part of national security, but without tariffs, our country would be in great jeopardy.

Can somebody please ask him to explain how tariffs help bolster national security? Can somebody ask him to explain how tariffs bring down prices when they don’t? Can somebody explain to him what a tariff is? As for saying it is the most important Supreme Court decision in American history, that could only be said by someone who is entirely ignorant of American history—Dred Scott, Plessy v. Ferguson, Brown v. Board of Education, Citizens United, the Chevron doctrine, Dobbs (which overturned Roe v. Wade), and the case a couple of years ago in which the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court of the United States decided to make Donald Trump an imperial president who was above the law.

Donald and his argument about tariffs faced tough questioning—well, comparatively speaking—from most of the justices, including members of the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority: Chief Justice John Roberts and Donald’s appointees, including Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch. As Newsweek reports, Gorsuch leaned in the hardest. He vigorously questioned the Trump regime’s lawyer about their views regarding executive authority, and Gorsuch warned that the administration’s interpretation risked creating a one-way ratchet that shifts power from Congress to the President. It’s almost heartwarming that Gorsuch is suddenly concerned about such an imbalance. Gorsuch said:

I want you to explain to me how you draw the line, because you say we shouldn’t be concerned since this is foreign affairs and Donald has inherent authority, so delegation is off the books.” If that’s true, what would prohibit Congress from just abdicating all responsibility to regulate foreign commerce, or for that matter, to declare war on Donald?

Yes, they do, and I think that is intentional. The Supreme Court agreed to hear this case in an expedited manner, which means that the ruling was expected by the end of the week or the end of the month—expedited means speed it up, right? No, they’re not going to rule until June of 2026, which again brings us squarely up against the same problem we’ve been having since January 20th, 2025. While justice grinds slow, but fine, the Trump regime is going to continue to do untold damage to this country and its people—but I think that’s intentional too.

Today, Donald had more trouble with judges. CNN reports that a federal judge in Virginia challenged the DOJ’s handling of the case against former FBI Director James Comey. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick suggested the government may be using an “indict first, investigate later” approach to the case. It’s about harming him. But Comey did his job, and the irony, of course, is that Donald wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for James Comey. Will the judge throw this out and thus discourage Donald from ordering his DOJ to try additional revenge cases?

Here’s another story that reflects Donald’s utter degradation of the DOJ and FBI. The Washington Post reports that this week, multiple FBI agents were fired, rehired, and then fired again. The reason: they worked on the investigation into Donald’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and not just his attempts but the attempts of his Republican co-defendants to do the same. The case was known as Operation Arctic Frost, and it led to some of the charges filed against Donald by special counsel Jack Smith. According to the article, FBI Director Kash Patel fired the agents on Monday, and he rehired them the same day after pressure from DCUS attorney Janine Pirro. The FBI Agents’ Association released a statement on the matter.

The actions highlight the chaos that occurs when longstanding policies and processes are ignored. An agent simply being assigned to an investigation and conducting it appropriately with the law should never be grounds for termination. Director Patel has disregarded the law and launched a campaign of arbitrary retribution. FBI agents deal in facts, and we urged Patel to do the same.

This is happening throughout the agencies that run our country. Previously, the only political appointment at the FBI was the director. Every single other person in the FBI was a career civil servant. By firing career civil servants and replacing them with cronies, the FBI is becoming more politicized and less trustworthy. We need members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to speak out against these illegal acts and force Patel to reverse his position. Also, I’m not holding my breath waiting for any Republican members of Congress to do the right thing. This is all about what Donald Trump wants, and there are more and more people being put in positions of significant power who are willing to give him whatever that is.

