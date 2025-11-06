The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Elaine Cimino
1d

The message was much stronger than that.

The message is that we are done waiting. We are done being told to be patient while our rights, our planet, and our democracy hang by a thread. We are done with leaders who confuse caution with courage. The voters who turned out last night made it crystal clear: this is our party now—diverse, unapologetically progressive, and unwilling to accept politics as usual.

They didn’t just reject Donald Trump’s cruelty and corruption—they rejected the timidity of those who still think appeasement will save us. The fight for 2026 begins right now, and it’s being led by people like Zohran Mamdani, by organizers, by young voters, by the very communities establishment Democrats too often overlook.

The message is simple: lead, or step aside

Step aside now because we will replace you.

Lisa P. Singer
1d

Thank you for the excellent recap. Congrats on all your hard work to make last night a success!

