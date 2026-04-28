The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Bob De Thomas's avatar
Bob De Thomas
18hEdited

He's an invited guest to this event. The White House, the Feds, etc. have no control over the entire event. I learned today that up to 2,000 people attend this dinner. Dozing Diaper Donald's dream ballroom can only accommodate 1,000. I also learned that there's a convention center in DC that can accommodate well over 2,000 people and has had high security events with foreign dignitaries in attendance.

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Scott Stroud's avatar
Scott Stroud
17h

So before the event Karoline Leavett can talk about shots being fired and everyone is supposed to laugh. Jimmy Kimmel, a couple days before the dinner, jokes about Melania looking like a wanna be widow and he's supposed to be fired. MAGA has a warped sense of humor.

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