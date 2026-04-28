[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, things took a sharp turn when a gunman attempted to breach a secured area. Shots were fired on a nearby floor, sparking a very real security scare. Donald and almost his entire cabinet were in the ballroom at the hotel. They never appeared to be in any immediate danger, and security ultimately held, but the incident is raising serious questions.

Bizarrely, Donald is using what happened to make the case that his $400 million ballroom is more urgent than ever. This, despite the fact that the Correspondents’ Dinner is a private event with more than 3,000 people and would never be held at the White House anyway.

Within hours of what could have been a very serious incident, Donald and his team were back in the White House press briefing room arguing that the shooting proved the need for the ballroom.

We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say it’s not a particularly secure building. And I didn’t want to say this, but this is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we’re planning at the White House. It’s actually a larger room and it’s much more secure. It’s drone proof, it’s bulletproof glass. We need the ballroom. That’s why Secret Service, that’s why the military are demanding it. They’ve wanted the ballroom for 150 years for lots of different reasons, but today’s a little bit different because today we need levels of security that probably nobody’s ever seen before.

The rationale makes no sense. If the hotel was not secure, why was the president of the United States and almost his entire cabinet allowed to go there? The safest place on the planet should be wherever the president is, especially when surrounded by the vice president, the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, and the head of the FBI. Security was the responsibility of the Secret Service, not the hotel.

The next morning, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson went on Fox to do what he does best. This is what he had to say:

They’ve incited violence, in my view. You have some of the most prominent figures on the Democrat side effectively calling for war. They use those kinds of metaphors, and it incites violence because there are crazy people in society and they get radicalized online. We’ve got to recognize that. It’s time to turn down the rhetoric. I hope this will be a sobering reminder. The ballroom will be a solution for this because it’ll be on the most secure compound in the world. It’ll have seven inch thick glass on the windows. It’ll be a very safe environment to do events like this.

If you are concerned about violent rhetoric, start with Donald. He is the one calling the left radical lunatics. He is the one spreading lies about immigrants and inciting fear. He is the one escalating language in ways that have real-world consequences.

At the same press conference, Peter Doocy asked Donald why this keeps happening. This is was Donalds response:

Well, I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at the people, Abraham Lincoln. The people that make the biggest impact, they’re the ones that they go after. They don’t go after the ones that don’t do much. I hate to say I’m honored by that, but I’ve done a lot. We’ve taken this country from being a laughing stock, and now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. There are a lot of people that are not happy about that.

That response speaks for itself.

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We already know that anything that happens will be used as justification for this ballroom, which is a deeply questionable project. The company responsible for building it previously received a no-bid contract worth tens of millions of dollars. That is how this works.

Donald also made it clear that none of this would change his approach to the war with Iran.

Winning the war in Iran, I don’t know if that had anything to do with it. I really don’t think so based on what we know, but we’re going to continue to do a great job.

There was real fear and chaos at the event, and it should not be minimized. But the footage that emerged raised serious questions. People reacted in ways that were, at best, revealing. There were visible inconsistencies in how individuals were protected, including the fact that the vice president was removed before Donald was even approached.

All of this points to gaps in protocol and raises legitimate concerns about how security was handled.

That brings us to a broader issue. When people no longer trust the government, even basic facts become difficult to accept. If officials come forward with explanations, there is no guarantee the public will believe them.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was asked about the suspect and how the alleged shooter was able to travel across the country with weapons, stating:

This isn’t about changing the law or making the laws more restrictive around possession of firearms. It appears he purchased these firearms over the past couple of years. We don’t know how they ended up in his possession in DC. I don’t think the narrative here is about changing laws. This is about law enforcement doing their jobs and a suspect who tried to do something and failed miserably.

That explanation is not reassuring. If anything, it highlights a failure, not a success.

What it suggests is that nothing will change. There will be no meaningful effort to address gun violence or improve public safety. But there will be hundreds of millions of dollars allocated to a ballroom so Donald can hold events without interruption.

Before the Correspondents’ Dinner, Karoline Leavitt made a comment that now feels difficult to ignore. This is what she said:

It’ll be funny. It’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight, so everyone should tune in.

The remark may have been intended as a metaphor, but in hindsight it lands very differently.

Later, when asked about his evacuation, Donald offered his version of events. This is what he said:

I was standing up and walking out, and then they said, “Please go down to the floor.” So I went down, and the first lady went down also. We were asked to go down by the agents as I was walking. I was pretty much standing up and then they told us to go down.

And then there was the moment during a separate interview when Donald was confronted with serious allegations. This is what he said:

I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody. I’m not a pedophile. You read that from some sick person. I was totally exonerated. You should be ashamed of yourself for reading that.

This is where things stand.

We are dealing with a situation in which a serious security incident is immediately politicized, used to justify unnecessary spending, and deflected through blame and rhetoric. At the same time, trust in institutions continues to erode, and transparency remains elusive.

That combination is not just troubling. It is dangerous. Release the files.