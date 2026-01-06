The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darrell Smith's avatar
Darrell Smith
2d

There is talk of Mexico next, then Cuba, Greenland, and more. The mob has taken over our government and they are running a protection racket on whatever they set their sights on. "Nice country you got here, hate for anything bad to happen to it." It's a protection racket.

Donald is losing what few fans he had. Hi of China is complaining loudly. The American people see him and his billionaire buddies as being like the buzzards around here. The sky darkens with suits as they circle around what they think is a pile of money to be made. They feast on people's lives and livelihoods.

Donald's bubble and blood vessels are going to burst soon. Then there will be unelected evil like Miller and Musk and Theil to deal with along with Bondi, Hegseth, and the rest.

Join ICE and get your student loan paid off. Everyone else gets their paycheck garnished.

Donald empowered those people. The backwoods psychos. The undereducated masses. The disturbed young people. He empowered them. He rewards them. He pardons them.

Our government plots disaster and destruction while we try to sleep. How will they top what they just did? How can they sink any lower? They will figure out a way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Morgan's avatar
Morgan
2d

Thank you Mary.. for everything you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture