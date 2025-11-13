[ Transcript edited for clarity and flow, Watch on YouTube HERE]

Today, in response to revelations that emails had been released by Democrats regarding communications between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as between Epstein and pseudo-journalist Michael Wolff, Karoline Leavitt appeared at the White House press room but did not address the issue—at least not initially. There was a bit of a bait-and-switch. The briefing began with Kash Patel talking about an alleged breakthrough deal with China, and then Karoline Leavitt made several misleading statements about topics completely unrelated to Jeffrey Epstein.

When she finally took questions, the first came from a British reporter about Donald Trump suing the BBC. I believe he sued them for a hundred million or a billion dollars, or whatever round number he prefers these days. I misheard the reporter—the sound quality was poor. What he said was that Friday is the deadline for the BBC to apologize for a video, a show about Donald’s role regarding January 6th, that had been edited—apparently inappropriately, though everything is edited to some extent. I initially thought he was apologizing for the BBC’s behavior, which threw me off. I later apologized for my mistake, but it ties into the broader topic I want to discuss.

Since 2016, Donald has been doing everything in his power to undermine people’s faith in the media. He has referred to them as fake news and called them liars. Everything is a hoax. Everything is rigged against him. All fault rests on the far-left radical lunatic media, which cannot be trusted, unless it says good stuff about him. This is a much larger project, and Karoline Leavitt is just a logical conclusion to this. Donald, the whole regime, and everyone in the fascist Republican party has been doing everything in their power to undermine our institutions, and in some cases, dismantle our agencies entirely. They have done everything in their power to destroy norms and traditions, and they have engaged in an all-out assault on truths, facts and history.

History curricula would be altered. We see what’s happening regarding January 6th and the 2020 election: Donald is using the Department of Justice and his presidential pardon power to rewrite the history of both events. In the White House press room, there is a woman who serves as nothing more than a taxpayer-funded propagandist. What they are trying to do, and in many cases succeeding at, is poisoning the minds of enough Americans so that they are no longer capable of believing the evidence in their own lives. Instead, they become more inclined to believe what their leaders tell them, rather than trusting their own experiences.

We have seen this pattern since 2016, especially regarding elections. Donald won in 2016 because of the outdated and, some argue, racist Electoral College system, even though Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million votes. That result was not good enough for Donald. Since then, he has continually re-litigated that election and tried to convince people that millions of immigrants voted illegally for Hillary Clinton, claiming that’s the only reason she won the popular vote. So, after losing the popular vote by an even larger margin—almost eight million votes—in 2020, it’s not surprising that he has become even more dedicated to convincing people that the 2020 election was also rigged against him.

This serves several purposes. First, it protects his deeply wounded ego. His narcissistic injury after the 2020 election continues to have repercussions for all of us, but he’s keeping that grievance in reserve so that when 2028 comes around, he can claim, “I should have been president in 2020, so I’m owed another term. I didn’t serve consecutively because Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from me.” More troubling, however, is the extent to which a major part of the Trump regime’s agenda is to destroy the American people’s faith in anything factual, such as the efficacy of safe vaccines or when reporting anything factually accurate about Donald Trump that isn’t complimentary. Perhaps most concerning for the long-term health of our fragile democracy is the dedication of Donald and the Republican Party to undermining Americans’ faith in free and fair elections, or even our ability to conduct them. None of this is accidental; it’s all part of a larger strategy. They know that if people can be convinced not to believe in the reality they live in—if they can be persuaded that their votes don’t count, or that an election isn’t legitimate simply because Donald and the Republicans didn’t win—then they can hold on to power for as long as they want, no matter how damaging that is to us, our country, and our democracy.

As I discussed in greater detail in a video we released earlier today, the Trump regime is in full crisis mode. House Oversight Democrats have released email exchanges between convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, and pseudo-journalist Michael Wolff. The emails claim that Donald knew all about Epstein’s crimes and even spent a significant amount of time with one of Epstein’s underage victims.

The new information contradicts statements made by both Donald and Maxwell in recent months. I need to be more explicit here: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are not only convicted sex predators, but specifically rapists and sex traffickers of girls and young women. Donald was best friends with Jeffrey Epstein for almost 15 years, and he spent a lot of time with Ghislaine Maxwell. During the press conference, most of the discussion focused on topics unrelated to these emails; I think Leavitt received maybe two or three questions about Epstein, Maxwell, and the emails. There were no follow-up questions, and the questions themselves were routine, giving Leavitt the opportunity to lie repeatedly. Karoline Leavitt is currently one of the most dangerous, forward-facing members of the Trump regime. When she was asked about this new information and how much of it contradicts Donald’s own statements on the issue, she told a significant lie.

Reporter: Have your statement about the new Epstein emails that have been released by House Democrats separate from why you believe the emails were made public. Can you address their substance? Did the President ever spend hours at Jeffrey Epstein’s house with a victim? Leavitt: These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong. And what President Trump has always said is that he was from Palm Beach and so was Jeffrey Epstein. Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until President Trump kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile, and he was a creep. And this email you refer to with the name of a victim that was unredacted now and has since been reported on in this room, so I will go ahead and say it, Virginia Guiffe, and it was CBS’s own reporting that recently wrote that Ms. Giuffre maintained, and God rest her soul, that she maintained that there was nothing inappropriate she ever witnessed, that President Trump was always extremely professional and friendly to her. And so I think it’s a question worth asking the Democrat party, and you should all go ask them after this briefing--why they chose to redact that name of a victim who has already publicly made statements about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and who is unfortunately no longer with us.



According to Levitt, Donald told Jeffrey Epstein to leave Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep and a pedophile. So, did he know or did he not know? And if he knew, why didn’t he do anything about it? In one of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails, he refers to Donald as “the dog that didn’t bark yet.” One of the biggest lies is the claim that Donald and the Trump regime are transparent. This is not a hoax. Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender. He was arrested for raping and sex trafficking girls and young women. The only reason he didn’t go to trial is because he committed suicide in prison. That is not a hoax. There is indeed an Epstein file. Donald promised his base he would release it when he got back into office. Then he did not. Why? Because his own DOJ told him that he was mentioned several times in said Epstein files.

One can only imagine the unspeakable horror Virginia Giuffre suffered after being so horrifically abused by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. One point that people like Leavitt have emphasized is that, in her testimony and depositions, Virginia Giuffre stated she had no knowledge of Donald being involved. She never saw him with any of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. To me, this makes her a more credible witness, because she didn’t implicate someone whose involvement—if she had claimed it—could have caused a serious catastrophe for the Department of Defense and the Republican Party

She implicated Prince Andrew. I think her honesty about not having any evidence and not having seen any evidence that Donald was implicated, makes her testimony against Andrew even more compelling. This does not, as Leavitt would have us believe, exonerate Donald. Why? Because Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell had dozens, if not hundreds, of victims; it would be unreasonable to assume that every single victim knew about every other victim or about every detail of Epstein’s activities. Now, we know that Donald’s denials are meaningless. The evidence will speak for itself when—and if—we are allowed access to it.

The good news regarding the House returning to session is that Mike Johnson finally has no excuses left for refusing to swear in the new Arizona Democratic representative, Adelita Grihalva. He had been delaying this for what are probably obvious reasons. As Mother Jones put it, Grihalva is the Trump regime’s worst nightmare. Why? As you may know, she has pledged to be the decisive vote on a discharge petition that would force a vote on a bipartisan bill to release government files from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Here’s footage from the moment when, after seven weeks, Grihalva was finally sworn in.

Congratulations to Representative Grihalva on her long-delayed swearing-in. The people of Arizona’s Seventh District deserve better than being left without representation for seven weeks. To put this in context, this delay was the result of the Speaker of the House denying those constituents their voice—effectively overturning the results of a free and fair election, even if only for seven weeks. There is a certain horrific irony in listening to that man ask someone else to swear to uphold and protect the Constitution from enemies, foreign and domestic, when he himself is acting as an enemy of our founding document—as is his boss. Immediately after she was sworn in, Representative Grihalva spoke on the House floor. I encourage you to listen to her speech. This is what she said.

Just this morning house Democrats released more emails showing that Trump knew more about Epstein’s abuses than he previously acknowledged. It’s past time for Congress to restore its role as a check and balance on this administration and fight for we the American people. We need to fight for our immigrant communities and veterans. We need to stand up for our public schools, children and educators. We need to respect tribal sovereignty in our environment. We need to stand up for LGBTQ plus rights because that’s what the American people expect us to do. Fight for them. That is why I will sign the discharge petition right now to release the Epstein files.

Again, congratulations to Representative Grihalva. Her father Raul, whose seat she now occupies, would be very proud.

