[Transcript edited for clarity and flow | Watch on Youtube HERE]

The Trump regime’s Health and Human Service Secretary, the vile and executable and deeply unqualified Robert Kennedy made progress, if you can call it that, on his war on vaccines. The New York Times reports that a federal vaccine advisory panel voted to end the recommendation that all newborns receive the Hepatitis B inoculation. Experts say this reverses decades of progress in the prevention of this potentially deadly virus.

Mothers who test negative will be told to consult their doctors and decide whether to delay vaccination for two months. This has alarmed actual doctors, public health officials, and former CDC leaders who were qualified for their jobs unlike Kennedy. I think it’s important to remind ourselves of this: in his past life, Robert Kennedy was an environmental attorney. He does not have a degree in science of any kind, either undergraduate or graduate. He is not a medical doctor, not a virologist, not an immunologist. He knows nothing. For reasons beyond my understanding, he has decided to buy into the conspiracy theory that vaccines cause autism, which has been debunked time and time again. Experts warn that the new practice of failing to inoculate newborn infants against hepatitis B risks increasing infections and undermining confidence in childhood vaccines, which we have seen happening especially since COVID.

Share

The committee now consists largely of anti-vaccine figures appointed after Kennedy, in contradiction to his promise to the Senate while he was essentially interviewing for the job. Hoping to be confirmed, he fired all 17 previous members Critics say the board used weak evidence, hastily altered proposals, and dismissed decades of research. When we get to the point where children are dying in increasing numbers from easily preventable diseases like measles, mumps, whooping cough, hepatitis B, polio. Make smallpox great again, et cetera, et cetera. The blood on Kennedy’s hands will be unspeakable.

In more unspeakable things, the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court continues to do Donald’s bidding. As reported by Vox, the Supreme Court reinstated the Texas redistricting plan previously struck down by a lower court. Now, what does this mean? Do you remember when somebody told Donald to ask Governor Greg Abbott of Texas to engage in a midterm redistricting? According to the Constitution, every ten years there’s a census, and that is when new congressional maps are drawn to count who is where in America. It’s supposed to happen every ten years. The next census is supposed to be in 2030, but some fascist in the Trump regime convinced Donald that we should do that in 2025, so Donald told Abbott to redraw Texas’s congressional map in 2025 to give Republicans an advantage. Donald knows that if things were left as they are, he would lose the House.

In next year’s midterms, Greg Abbott agreed to do this. The district court ruled against him. The Supreme Court, in an unsigned ruling, and essentially said that Texas can go ahead and reinstate those redistricting plans that will benefit Republicans. The order was unsigned, as I said, but the three so-called liberal justices—Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson—signed their dissent. Though we know that it was a six-three decision, the new map pushed by Abbott and demanded by Donald is expected to give Republicans at least five new seats through cheating. The ruling builds on earlier cases that already shielded partisan gerrymandering from federal review, and they’ve imposed even tougher standards on future plaintiffs who allege race-based gerrymandering in their districts. This is not just redrawing districts to benefit Republicans, but to benefit Republicans by discriminating against black and brown people.

Share

The Supreme Court is also going to consider Donald’s challenge to the 14th Amendment and birthright citizenship, which should send a chill down everybody’s spine. There’s a little good news. Donald’s hijacking of the Justice Department faced a harsh reality check today when, as NBC News reports, a federal grand jury declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James. This comes less than two weeks after the original case against her for bank fraud and false statements was thrown out.

In that case, a judge ruled the charges were brought by an illegally appointed prosecutor, that woefully unqualified idiot Lindsay Halligan. Halligan is Donald’s former personal defense lawyer who has zero prosecutorial experience. So that’s exciting. We’re talking about Donald’s Department of Justice, so I’m pretty sure that Attorney General Pam Bondi will continue her pursuit of Letitia James. One, Donald is a vindictive baby and two, Letitia James is one of those people who will refuse to back down. Speaking of which, we recently made a video about the fact that Donald is starting to go after the wrong people. That includes Letitia James, James Comey and Mark Kelly, people who are not going to capitulate to him no matter what. They will defend themselves and their rights, no matter the personal or professional cost to them. Just ask E. Jean Carroll about that.

The World Cup draw took place today in Washington, D.C. As you may know, Donald has been gunning, if you’ll forgive the phrase, to get a Nobel Peace Prize for a while now. I’m guessing it’s because Barack Obama got one. FIFA, one of the most corrupt organizations in the world, decided they were going to make Donald feel better about it. And you know what they did? They gave the little toddler the first ever FIFA Peace Prize. This was an award that was created just last month. The ceremony was a total embarrassment, so I’m going to share it with you. Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA, presented Donald with the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize at the Kennedy Center with these words.

Infantino: And you’ll receive also of course a certificate which reads out and I would read it out with your permission--what are the reasons for you receiving this FIFA Peace Prize football which unites the world. So the FIFA Peace Prize is presented annually on behalf of the billions of football loving people from around the world to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action and therefore FIFA, the Federal International, the Football Association, awards the 2025 FIFA Peace Prize football United World to Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.

I think we need to reassess the number of sociopaths wandering our planet in positions of massive power. The idea that anybody could stand up with a straight face and present that bizarre, fake award to that criminal is beyond my comprehension. Essentially, the power right now seems to be in all the wrong hands, which makes the efforts of organizations like the Victory Fund even more important.

Watch on Youtube HERE